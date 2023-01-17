Four things we learnt from Sheffield Wednesday's victory over Wycombe

Sheffield Wednesday took another huge step in returning to the Championship on the weekend.

Darren Moore's side claimed all three points in a tight affair with Wycombe Wanderers, coming out on top in a 0-1 victory over the Chairboys in Buckinghamshire.

Saturday's game lacked many key chances. It took a brilliant strike from outside the box courtesy of Will Vaulks to win the game for the Owls.

Former Cardiff man Vaulks fired into the top corner with less than 15 minutes played at Adams Park, a goal which would decide the game.

It was a significant win for Sheffield Wednesday. Their promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle could only play out a 1-1 draw, after a last-minute equaliser from Bali Mumba. It means the Owls go four points clear of 3rd place Ipswich, whilst closing the gap to league leaders Plymouth to just three points.

In the other camp, Wycombe Wanderers remain in the playoff race with the Chairboys still two points off the top six. However, the defeat and Peterborough's win against Port Vale means Gareth Ainsworth's side dropped to 8th in League One.

Here are four things we learnt from a close game at Adams Park:

Wednesday's game plan worked to perfection

Darren Moore had plenty of selection problems to overcome against Wycombe.

The biggest issue was in their back line. Wednesday has been playing in a back five this season, therefore making their depth at the back crucial this season.

However, after regular starter Mark McGuiness returned to Cardiff following his loan spell and Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe were out injured, it would be a different look at the back for Wednesday. Moore could easily have reverted to a back four to make up for the lack of central defenders available.

Despite the selection issues, Moore stuck with a back five, which would ultimately pay off.

Liam Palmer and Akin Famewo would fill in at the back. With Palmer a natural full-back, the former Scotland international had a positive game. He defended well at the back, whilst also bringing the ball forward in what was almost an overlapping centre-half role.

Famewo also played very well at the back. Combined with Dominic Iorfa, the pair were crucial for their aerial presence and contributed to a perfect display at the back for the Owls.

Wycombe struggled to find an end product

As a result of Sheffield Wednesday's brilliant performance at the back, it meant Wycombe struggled to break the Owls down in the final third.

Brandon Hanlan was the only change for the Blues, who replaced former Premier League striker Sam Vokes.

This was in a bid to combat Wednesday's presence at the back. With Sam Vokes operating as a target man, there was the potential of the Welshman having little impact with Dominic Iorfa's aerial threat, which would prove to be right when Vokes was subbed on in the second half.

Even with Hanlan starting though, the forward had no luck in the final third along with his teammates. Anis Mehmeti attempted to dance through the Wednesday defence at times, yet would be shut out by a tight back line from the visitors.

Lewis Wing's volley early on was well saved by former Wycombe loanee Cameron Dawson, in what was the Chairboys' best chance of the 90 minutes.

The Chairboys' home run comes to an end

Saturday's defeat against Sheffield Wednesday ended a strong run of form at home for the Chairboys.

Will Vaulks' goal ended Wycombe's five-game unbeaten run at Adams Park in League One. During that time, they beat at the time league leaders Ipswich Town, whilst also beating fellow play-off hopefuls Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth.

That form has been a crucial factor in the Blues' latest play-off push, with the Chairboys now just two points off the play-offs.

Wycombe next plays at Adams Park on January 24, with a 19:45 GMT kick-off, when they face Oxford United. The Blues will look to kick start another unbeaten run in Buckinghamshire with aspirations of another play-off final in a few months' time.

A vital result in the automatic promotion race

After coming out on top in a close game at Adams Park, the victory against Wycombe could be a crucial result come the end of the season for Sheffield Wednesday.

3rd place Ipswich Town and league leaders Plymouth Argyle played out a 1-1 draw at Portman Road. Bali Mumba's equaliser in the closing stages for the Pilgrims completed changed the complexion of the League One promotion race.

Sheffield Wednesday arguably now has the advantage in the title race. The Owls are just three points off league leaders Plymouth Argyle, and after Ipswich Town could not hold on to their lead at the weekend, Wednesday sits four points above the Tractor Boys in 3rd.

Crucially, Moore's side has a game in hand on the Pilgrims, whilst also having a better goal difference. If the Owls can continue their strong defensive displays, their impressive goal difference could play a huge role in helping them into the Championship.