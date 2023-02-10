Barnsley vs Cambridge United: League One Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

With the League One season having moved well past the halfway stage, there is now more focus placed on the league table and the outcomes that could possibly take place from it.

It is certainly close in terms of the relegation battle, with just three points separating Cambridge United in 23rd place and 17th placed Fleetwood Town.

Similarly, the battle for a play-off spot is very tense with just three points between sixth and ninth.

Barnsley currently occupy the final play-off position with 47 points, six points behind Bolton Wanderers in fifth. However, they do have three games in hand on Bolton and should they win all three of those games, they would leapfrog Wanderers, possibly even Derby County depending on their results.

Cambridge have lost three of their last five games, drawing the last two.

Fortunately, the gap to safety is only two points, however Mark Bonner's side will need to start winning matches, and fast, in order to avoid a relegation scrap come the end of the season.

The last time these two sides met back in September, it was Barnsley who came out triumphant with a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Devante Cole, Robbie Cundy and James Norwood.

Team news

Barnsley

Michael Duff has confirmed that there are no new injury issues ahead of the game on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Duff has spoken to the press about injury concerns on Thursday. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)



The game will come too soon for the likes of Robbie Cundy, Slobodan Tedic and Luke Thomas. Thomas played 60 minutes for the academy team earlier on in the week in his recovery from a freak injury he suffered in training before Christmas.

Max Watters started the previous game at Portsmouth alongside Devante Cole, and the pair could lead the line together once again. January signing Oli Shaw could be involved for the first time since arriving on deadline day.

Cambridge

Adam May is still sidelined due to a cruciate ligament injury and remains a long-term absentee.

Former Barnsley player Paul Digby is set to captain the visiting side and will likely play alongside Ben Worman in central midfield.

United have an experienced backline including former Premier League player Ryan Bennett and former Championship defender, Michael Morrison. Both will be likely to start and will provide much-needed experience to a struggling side.

Likely lineups

Barnsley

Collins; Williams, Andersen, Kitching, Thomas, Cadden, Connell, Phillips, Kane, Watters, Cole.

Cambridge

Mitov; Morrison, Bennett, Jones, Bennett, Digby, McGrandles, Brophy, Knibbs, Ironside, Smith.

Key players

Luca Connell - Barnsley

Connell has been magnificent for Barnsley this season. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)



The Scottish midfielder has been a revelation for Barnsley this season, especially having only signed for free in the summer transfer window.

Connell is a box-to-box player who can be found at either end of the pitch, getting involved in attacking phases and also tracking back and committing to challenges and helping out the defence.

He scored a screamer of a goal against Peterborough away, so fans will be hoping for he can reproduce that piece of quality he delivered.

Cambridge United - Harvey Knibbs

Harvey Knibbs will hope to provide a menace for the Barnsley defence. (Photo by Ian Charles/MI News/Nurphoto via Getty Images)



In a struggling season for his side, Harvey Knibbs has succeeded fairly well.

Knibbs has five goals and three assists to his name this season in a struggling side. He provides an attacking outlet for the side and fans will hope he can inspire his team to attack.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Oakwell Stadium. It is around a 115-mile round trip for any visiting supporters.

What time is the kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch it?

The streaming service 'iFollow Barnsley' has full video coverage for overseas supporters and full audio coverage for fans in the United Kingdom.

Cambridge also offer their version in the form of 'iFollow United' which has coverage of the game.