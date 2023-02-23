Barnsley vs Derby County: League One Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

Liam Kitching and James Collins battle for the ball the last time the sides met. (Photo by Mick Walker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Barnsley look to make it four consecutive League One wins for the first time this season as the Tykes host Derby County in a critical game in the play-off race.

Michael Duff's men extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions with a 4-0 hammering of Cheltenham Town and sit sixth in the table.

Derby were triumphant against Charlton Athletic last weekend and are currently fifth in the league table, having drawn once and lost once in their previous five games.

At the moment the two sides are separated by just a single point.

The teams have met twice before this season and Derby have won both contests.

In terms of head-to-head records, Barnsley have won 22, Derby have won 37 and there have been 17 draws between the two sides.

Team news

Barnsley

Luke Thomas returned from injury last weekend as a substitute in the victory at Cheltenham. He is likely to continue to start the match from the bench again as he builds back up to full match fitness.

Robbie Cundy and Josh Benson are still unavailable for selection but are expected to return to training next week.

Long-term absentee Conor McCarthy remains out.

Harry Isted will continue to deputise for injured first choice 'keeper, Brad Collins.

Derby

Experienced defender James Chester is out due to a groin injury.

Max Bird will also be missing due to a calf problem.

Conor Hourohane is likely to start against his former club. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Conor Hourihane is likely to start against a side he made 142 appearances for in all competitions between 2014 and 2017.

Likely lineups

Barnsley: Collins; Williams, Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Cadden, Phillips, Kane, Connell, Cole, Norwood

Derby County: Wildsmith; Smith, Forsyth, Cashin, Sibley, White, Hourihane, Barkhuizen, Knight, Mendez-Laing, Collins

Key players

Barnsley - Herbie Kane

Herbie Kane in action for Barnsley. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Barnsley's number eight grabbed a goal and an assist in their 4-0 victory last time out at Cheltenham. He will be hoping to replicate that same form.

Kane combines neatly with Nicky Cadden and Liam Kitching on Barnsley's left-hand side which causes major issues for defenders.

He has scored twice this season and has provided five assists.

Mendez-Laing in action for Derby in the FA Cup versus West Ham. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The tricky winger has scored six goals and has provided seven assists in 29 league matches this season.

The Rams' number 11 is consistently at the focal point of any attacking play his side makes.

His pace, trickery and eye for a good cross will be a tough test for the Barnsley defenders to deal with this weekend.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Oakwell Stadium is the host of the game on Saturday, February 25. It is a 44-mile trip for the visiting Derby fans.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch the match?

The streaming service 'iFollow Barnsley' will have full video coverage of the game for overseas supporters.

They also have audio coverage for supporters in the UK.

Derby's equivalent, 'RamsTV', will also have coverage of the game.