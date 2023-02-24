Fulham 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Cottagers miss chance to close in on top four

Manor Solomon came off of the bench to earn Fulham a hard-earned point in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage.

Despite a disappointing performance for much of the evening, Solomon's superb curled shot kept the Cottagers sixth in the Premier League.

Until the Israeli struck, it looked as though Wolves would claim a valuable three points courtesy of a fine sweeping effort in the first half by Pablo Sarabia.

The Spaniard, who saw a tame strike saved by Bernd Leno, expertly turned Raul Jimenez's knockdown after twice previously linking up with the Mexican.

Jimenez could have won it for the visitors but he was unable to convert a second-half header, glancing just wide.

The result leaves Fulham three points behind Tottenham for fourth and two points adrift of fifth-place Newcastle while Wolves stay 15th, four points above the relegation zone.

Story of the match

The first half saw Wolves dominate proceedings, with two new strikers bringing something different to the attack and Matheus Nunes and Sarabia providing support.

On 21 minutes, Jimenez and Nelson Semedo combined down the right to create an opening for Sarabia, but his effort was straight at Leno.

Moments later, the Spaniard did open the scoring. Nunes' deep cross allowed Jimenez to nod back into the path of Sarabia, who went to the right and beat Leno with a low shot.

Raul Jimenez (l.) celebrates with Pablo Sarabia (r.) after Sarabia opened the scoring for Wolves/Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Chances at either end could have made the half-time score look different. Carlos Vinicius headed into the arms of Jose Sa following a cross by Bobby Decordova-Reid while Andreas Pereira's free-kick was turned over.

The visitors could have doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time. Hugo Bueno played back for Nunes and his cross was met by Ruben Neves, but he could not keep his header down.

A clever touch by Decordova-Reid gave Kenny Tete space to run into and after getting into the box, he could only drag his shot wide while Sa palmed Pereira's free-kick.

Early in the second half, Maximilian Kilman headed Neves' free-kick onto the roof of the net before Jimenez headed Sarabia's inswinging cross wide.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva brought on Sasa Lukic and Solomon with Willian switching to the right flank. He created a chance for Joao Palhinha, whose first-time strike was straight at Sa.

A moment of magic brought about the equaliser. Solomon cut in from the left, curling a stunning shot that dipped low and past the dive of Sa inside the far post.

From there, neither side could grab a definitive hold on the game. Craig Dawson got on the end of Neves' free-kick, but his header was blocked by Issa Diop.

Deep into eight minutes of stoppage time, Harry Wilson created the best chance of the match when he held up a cross for Vinicius, whose header was brilliantly stopped by a reflex save from Sa.

Player of the match: Raul Jimenez

The Mexican was the focal point for his side, excellent with the ball, drawing the attention of defenders and bringing his teammates into play.

His knockdown set up Sarabia for the opener and while he should have finished with a second-half header, it was still an overall brilliant display from the Wolves midfielder.