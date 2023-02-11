Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Willian, Solomon on target as Cottagers go seventh

Manor Solomon scored his first goal for Fulham as the Cottagers saw off Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

The 23-year-old joined the Cottagers from Shakhtar Donetsk after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and returned to competitive action last month, following a knee injury sustained in a behind-closed-doors match in August.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian opened the scoring with a curling finish before Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Andres Pereira all went close to doubling the Londoners' advantage.

Willian and Pereira were denied by the frame of the goal and the Reds, who lost centre-backs Willy Boly and Scott McKenna to injury, improved as the second half wore on.

Forest substitutes Jonjo Shelvey and Emmanuel Dennis nearly combined to bring the visitors on level terms, but the latter headed straight at Bernd Leno before Solomon made sure the points were safe.

Steve Cooper's side drop to 14th after suffering their first defeat of 2023, while Fulham move up a place to seventh.

Story of the match

Following a tentative start by both sides, Forest were forced into a double change inside five minutes as Boly and McKenna were forced off with injuries. They were replaced by Joe Worrall and Felipe, making his club debut.

On ten minutes, the visitors had the first chance of the afternoon, Brennan Johnson and Serge Aurier playing a neat one-two on the right, the former sending a low ball that was met by Gustavo Scarpa, who could not get a clean strike off.

Fulham broke the deadlock in the 17th minute as the visitors failed to clear a free-kick on the left, the ball falling at the feet of Willian, who beat both his defender and then Keylor Navas, as he fired the ball into the top left-hand corner.

Willian celebrates after opening the scoring for Fulham/Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Morgan Gibbs-White nearly caught the Cottagers' defence out with a perfectly weighted pass to the darting Johnson, who fired the ball across the six-yard box, but Issa Diop diverted behind for a corner.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead as Mitrović was able to create space inside the area before shooting, but Navas made a brilliant save.

Following the restart, Willian almost made it three, rattling the post from 25 yards away.

Cooper made a double change - Orel Mangala and Scarpa coming on for Dennis and Shelvey, as Forest looked for a way back into the match.

On the hour mark, the Reds had their brightest spell of the game. Gibbs-White's cross into the area was cleared only as far as Johnson, but his perfectly struck volley was inches over the crossbar.

Moments later, the visitors had their best chance of the afternoon as Dennis found himself in plenty of space, but he failed to trouble Leno's goal.

Forest made their final change in the form of Andre Ayew's introduction in the place of Chris Wood and they kept up sustained pressure, as Aurier's header was turned away by Leno.

Dennis then found the ball at his feet following a low ball by Johnson, but he skewed his effort wide.

Marco Silva brought on Solomon with just over 15 minutes remaining, and with two minutes to go, he made it two after good work by Pereira. The substitute found himself in space and calmly finished past Navas.

Player of the match: Willian

Scored a stunning first goal and was generally a threat all day as he continues to make his mark since joining Fulham.