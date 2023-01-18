“The reaction we needed” – Klopp pleased with improved Liverpool display in FA Cup replay win at Wolves

Harvey Elliott’s superb long-range strike proved to be the decider as Liverpool edged past Wolves to seal their first win of 2023 in the FA Cup third round replay.

With the likes of this Stefan Bajčetić and Fábio Carvalho coming in alongside Elliott, Jurgen Klopp made eight changes to the team that started on the south coast three days earlier.

That showing may not have been a hard act to follow, but there was clear improvement in and out of possession against an admittedly blunt Wolves, who had looked impressive in the controversial 2-2 Anfield draw on 7th January.

Klopp pleased with side that were "really together"

“It was the reaction we needed to show. We were compact, we were together, we had really good challenges, won challenges. When we got the ball, we played really good football in moments,” the German said in his post-match press conference.

“Harvey [Elliott] saw something I think not a lot of people in the stadium saw. If I would have been a goalie, I wouldn’t have expected a shot in that moment, so was a top goal.

“But, apart from that, the game obviously was much better – completely different – to the last one obviously, and I’m really happy with that.

“All the individual performances were good and we really were together wherever we were. So, we won the ball high up the pitch, we won it in the midfield zone. Yeah, it was good.”

Klopp told reporters that he told his team after the match: “That’s how it feels when you play well and win.”

“We can’t remember it really anymore when that was the case and tonight it was the case and that’s why we are quite happy,” he added.

Lopetegui pleased with second-half display





Julen Lopetegui himself made seven changes to the team that earned a crucial 1-0 home league win over West Ham on Saturday.

They started and finished the contest relatively strongly, but never truly posed their visitors enough pertinent questions.

The Spanish manager appeared understandably disappointed with the result while speaking in his post-match press conference – and cited the potential winner that was questionably disallowed at Anfield 10 days earlier.

He did, though, emphasise that the focus would now turn to the Premier League.

Considering he has helped lift the West Midlanders off the foot of the table and out of the relegation zone since his November appointment, there appears plenty of reason for optimism in that regard.

“The reaction, of course, is to be sad, to be frustrated for not continuing in the cup because we had a big illusion,” said the 56-year-old. “I think that, looking for the two matches, we deserve more, maybe. But this is football – isn’t about deserving, it is about the score.

“But, in the same way, we have scored more goals than the opponent in the first match. We have to play, all of you know why, this match.

“It was a pity because we suffer a very strange goal in the first half. We start, I think, playing well in the first minutes. After the goal, maybe, we suffer a lot emotionally. And we have, in my opinion, been out of the match until the half.

“I didn’t be happy in the half. We change some things. I think the second half, I can’t talk anything about my players. They put all in the pitch. Personality, character, football.

“We have, maybe, a little bit precipitation in the last matters with our decision, but this is football. Unfortunately for us, we didn’t score.

“So, it was a pity for our fans because we fight for them. We had a big illusion to continue in the cup.

“So, now we have to put the focus 100% in the Premier League. Of course, [the Premier League] is the main aim for us, but I hate the loss and today we lost so I am sad.”

The former Real Madrid boss then discussed the arrival of forward Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain on a reported two-and-half year deal, which was announced by the club shortly before kick-off.

“He’s a good player. He’s a very experienced player. He’s a Spanish national team player. I know him,” said Lopetegui.

“I think he’s in a very good moment in his career. He’s very mature and he’s going to help us, I think, to achieve our aims.”

It's back to Premier League action for both of these sides this weekend, as Wolves travel to face Manchester City on Sunday, while Liverpool host Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime as both sides struggle to stay in contention for the Champions League places.