One player every Premier League club should sign in the January transfer window

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: A detailed view of the Premier League trophy is seen prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 13, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

With the chaos and the magic of the World Cup now in the past, attentions shift back to domestic football and back to the Premier League, with players getting straight into the festive football period.

Boardrooms will be crammed full of club officials and recruitment staff as Premier League clubs look to add to their squads in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The winter transfer window has notoriously been a quiet one in recent seasons, but with the Qatar World Cup taking place mid-season it has given players the opportunity to showcase their ability and put themselves in the shop window ahead of a January move.

Add that to the fact there has been a whole host of new managerial appointments in the first half of the season, with Unai Emery, Julien Lopetegui, Roberto De Zerbi, Graham Potter, and Nathan Jones all facing their first transfer windows. This gives them an opportunity to recruit players that fit their style of play.

We looked at one player we think each Premier League club should be looking to add to their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Arsenal - Youri Tielemans

The Gunners topped the table for Christmas and will be daring to dream of lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004. To do that they will have to fend off a relentless Manchester City side and the powers they have within their squad.

Arsenal should make Youri Tielemans their top target this January. The Belgian midfielder is coming to the end of his Leicester City contract this summer, and therefore will be available for a discounted price.

Embed from Getty Images

What will he bring to the side?

Arsenal were linked with the Belgian throughout the summer, but opted to prioritise other areas, but with the Foxes midfielder still available, now is the time for Arsenal to reignite their interest.

Tielemans would bring much needed depth into the Arsenal midfield, and with plenty of Premier League and European experience, Mikel Arteta would have no worries about the player settling in.

Who else are interested?

With the Belgian coming to end of his contract, the North Londoners face stiff competition from a whole host of clubs vying for his signature.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona hold an interest while Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United were also looking at Tielemans over the summer.

Honourable mention – Mykhalo Mudryk (Shaktar Donetsk)

Aston Villa - Samuel Chukwueze

After a disappointing start to the season the Aston Villa board parted ways with manager Steven Gerrard, replacing him with ex-Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

The four-time Europa League winner will be hoping he gets the financial backing to imprint his style of play on this Aston Villa side, taking The Villains into the top half of the Premier League.

Emery should go for a familiar face from his time at Villarreal, Samuel Chukwueze.

Embed from Getty Images

What will he bring to the side?

The Nigerian winger will add pace and directness from the right-hand side, with Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey failing to make a real impact. Emery may turn to someone he trusts as his first signing for Aston Villa.

Who else are interested?

Aston Villa will have to fight off interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Everton and West Ham registering an interest in the player as well as Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Honourable mention – Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Bournemouth – Michael Keane

Bournemouth have the worst defensive record in the league after conceding 32 goals in 15 games. They have also only won one of their last six games, suggesting the Cherries may be on a downward spiral towards the relegation zone.

After sacking Scott Parker early on in the season, caretaker manager Gary O’Neil took over and steadied the ship, earning him an 18-month contract in November.

O’Neil will be hoping he is given some money to spend this winter after a quiet transfer window in the summer.

Bournemouth should look to sure up their defensive problems with experienced Everton centre-back, Michael Keane.

Embed from Getty Images

What will he bring to the side?

The former England international has fallen out of favour this season, after James Tarkowski and Conor Coady went to Goodison Park. Keane has made only one appearance for Everton this season and a loan deal could be on the cards.

Keane would bring authority and leadership to a Bournemouth backline that needs to stop leaking goals.

With Everton keen to get him off the books to release some funds, a loan deal makes sense for both parties.

Who else are interested?

Bournemouth would face competition from other Premier League clubs, with West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Fulham all monitoring the player ahead of a loan move.

Honourable mention – Jordan Storey (Preston North End)

Brentford - Alexander Bah

Brentford might just be coming down from the high of their last-grasp winner away at Manchester City in the last game before the mid-season break, but their attention will be switching to the January transfer window.

The first half of the season has been a success with the West London side looking to cement their place in the top half of the Premier League.

The Bees have a strong Danish contingent at the club, and we think that is something they should build on in January by signing Benfica full-back, Alexander Bah.

Embed from Getty Images

What will he bring to the side?

Brentford have struggled for depth at right-back this season with Kristoffer Ajer filling in there, as well Mads Roerslev.

Bah would come in and be more of a conventional right-back. The 24-year-old has impressed in the Champions League this season registering two assists and averaging a match rating of 7.13.

Who else are interested?

Liverpool did have a slight interest back in February when Bah was still at Slavia Prague, but their interest has cooled. Brentford would have a free run at Bah with no other clubs registering an interest in the Danish international.

Honourable mention – Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)

Brighton and Hove Albion – Terem Moffi

Brighton have had a brilliant first half of the season, with the seagulls vying for a European spot. They have taken points off Chelsea and Manchester United so far this season, while they also managed to take a point away from Anfield.

A strong start to the season attracted the attention of Chelsea, who after sacking manager Thomas Tuchel, swooped in and appointed Graham Potter.

Former Shakhtar Donetsk manager, Roberto De Zerbi was brought in to replace the departed Potter.

An area that Brighton could look to strengthen is in attack, with Danny Welbeck and Alexis McAllister needing extra support.

Brighton should look to recruit Nigerian striker Terem Moffi.

Embed from Getty Images

What will he bring to the side?

Moffi has been touted as one of Ligue 1’s hottest prospects with 10 goals in 14 games this season.

Lorient will be keen to keep hold of the 23-year-old as they look to make a charge for a European place.

Brighton usually look at bringing in young players that could have a bigger resell value, Moffi fits that remit.

Who else are interested?

Brighton face competition from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa and rivals Crystal Palace.

But with the lure of potential European football next season, Moffi may be tempted by a move to the seagulls.

Honourable mention – Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Chelsea – João Félix

Todd Boehly took over the West London club in the summer and has already showcased that he is willing to splash the cash to help improve Chelsea.

The Blues were the highest spenders in the summer, having spent just under £280 million on ten new players.

Chelsea look to have already signed Christopher Nkunku ahead of the summer, and the Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham rumours continue to swirl around Stamford Bridge, but both of these players would likely be a summer signing.

Chelsea need reinforcements upfront, and a loan deal makes perfect sense with Nkunku not arriving until the summer.

Enter João Félix.

What will he bring to the side?

The once Portuguese wonderkid has lost his way at Atletico Madrid after making a move from Benfica for £114m.

A loan move away from Spain might be exactly what the 23-year-old needs to reinvigorate his career.

Embed from Getty Images

Félix would bring versatility and flair to the Chelsea forward line, with the ability to play as a winger, an attacking midfielder and a second striker.

The Spanish club also seem willing to do business, so with a loan option appealing to Chelsea, this could be a no brainer.

Who else are interested?

With Atletico Madrid making Félix available, European clubs have been put on high alert, so Chelsea faces stiff competition.

Arsenal have held an interest, and with Gabriel Jesus side-lined they may look to reignite their interest.

Manchester United are also eyeing up a loan deal to reinforce their attacking options, after the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract.

Honourable mention – Benoît Badiashile (Monaco)

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has stated that ‘he expects Crystal Palace to be busy this transfer window’, with the club sitting on the edge of the top half of the Premier League.

The Eagles should look to a former player this January, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

With the right-back falling out of favour at Old Trafford, Palace should look to secure a loan deal and bring him back to Selhurst Park.

What will he bring to the side?

Crystal Palace are well-equipped in most areas of the pitch but struggle with squad depth at right-back, with Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward the only out-and-out right-backs at the club.

Embed from Getty Images

Wan-Bissaka would not need much time to settle into his surroundings and a loan deal until the end of the season, may be enough to bring him back to his best.

Who else are interested?

There are a whole host of Premier League clubs vying for the right-back's signature, with West Ham United, Leeds United, and Wolves all looking at Wan-Bissaka.

However, the lure of returning to his old club, and guaranteed playing time, may be enough for Crystal Palace to secure his signature.

Honourable mention – Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City)

Everton - Noa Lang

Frank Lampard’s side have been sucked into another relegation scrap after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

They sit one point above the relegation zone, with only one win from their last six Premier League, with Lampard coming under increasing pressure.

Embed from Getty Images

The Toffees are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league ahead of only Wolves and Nottingham Forest, so a goal-scoring forward should be top of their wishlist.

They should look to exciting Dutch international Noa Lang.

What will he bring to the side?

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Champions League for Club Brugge over the past couple of seasons and will add a bit of flair to the Everton frontline.

The Dutchman has scored 25 goals and assisted 21 in 78 games since joining Club Brugge, averaging a goal contribution every two games.

Who else are interested?

Everton face tough competition from Leeds United, who were heavily linked over the summer as they looked to replace the departed Raphinha, and they look set to reignite their interest this summer.

The creative winger is one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe, with Lang catching the attention of West Ham and French side Monaco.

Honourable mention – Anthony Elanga (Manchester United)

Fulham - Anel Ahmedhodžić

Fulham have enjoyed a fine start to the season, with Marco Silva’s side sitting in ninth.

A key part to their brilliant start has been the form of Alexsandar Mitrović who has scored nine goals in 12 games.

Fulham should start building for the future with 35-year-old club captain Tim Ream coming to the end of his career.

They should look to bring in a young prospect who can learn from the experienced USA international before he retires.

The West London side should look North to Sheffield United where Anel Ahmedhodžić is having a brilliant breakout season in the Championship.

What will he bring to the side?

The Bosnian centre-back has been instrumental in taking Sheffield United to second in the table and on course for promotion to the Premier League.

The defender has also managed to register four goals and two assists so far this season.

Embed from Getty Images

However, the defender’s transfer value has tripled and having only signed in the summer, Fulham may have to wait until the summer to make a move.

Who else are interested?

Sheffield United are expecting interest in the young defender, after impressing since his move.

Leicester City did hold a slight interest before he signed for Sheffield United, so may look to make a move to replace an ageing Jonny Evans.

Honourable mention – Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

Leeds United – Maximillian Wöber

It has been a mixed bag for Leeds fans this season with highs like the win against Chelsea and coming from behind to beat Bournemouth, but here have been lows for Jesse Marsch. One thing is certain, Leeds fans are always entertained.

If Leeds are to be successful in the second half and avoid being dragged into a relegation battle, they should look to strengthen at the back, as there are currently only three teams who have conceded more.

Leeds should make Maximillian Wöber a priority this January.

What will he bring to the side?

Fabrizio Romano reported that they had made an initial offer of £10m+ for the Austrian defender, with discussions still open over a possible transfer.

The 24-year-old has kept eight clean sheets in 15 games in Austria this season, only conceding six goals.

Embed from Getty Images

The defender will bring much-needed quality in defence, while also bringing leadership qualities, as Wöber is the current club captain of Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Who else are interested?

Premier League relegation rivals Everton are also looking at Wöber as they look to strengthen their defensive ranks.

Honourable mention – Alfonso Pedraza (Leeds United)

Leicester City – Ismaïla Sarr

The Foxes are renowned for selling big assets for big money and replacing them with players of equal quality, or better, for a fraction of the price.

Leicester did it with Wesley Fofana when Harry Maguire left, Youri Tielemans when Danny Drinkwater left, and James Justin when Ben Chilwell left.

Embed from Getty Images

But one player they have never been able to replace is Riyad Mahrez, with Ayoze Perez failing to meet the Algerian's standards.

Brendan Rodgers needs to address this issue by moving for Senegalese winger Ismaïla Sarr.

What will he bring to the side?

Rodgers has had to play James Maddison as a makeshift winger this season, and Dennis Praet was there on occasion, due to a lack of depth on the wing.

Signing Sarr will not only massively improve the balance of the team it will allow James Maddison to play in a central role.

Brendan Rodgers likes to go for players with pace who can cause trouble in behind the defence. With Harvey Barnes and Sarr operating on the wings, he would have exactly that.

While Watford would be reluctant to sell, Sarr is too good for the Championship and a move to the Premier League would be an appealing option.

Who else are interested?

Everton have held a long-standing interest in the winger, with reports of the Toffees readying a bid. Tottenham have also recently been linked with Sarr.

Honourable mention – Robin Gosens (Inter Milan)

Liverpool - Enzo Fernández

Liverpool have already completed the signing of Dutch forward Cody Gakpo for an initial £37m, but Jurgen Klopp will be keen to add to his squad as they look to get their season back on track.

The position The Reds look light in is midfield, with numerous injuries giving Klopp a selection headache.

With an ageing midfield, Liverpool should start building for the future, with the likelihood of securing the signature of Jude Bellingham looking slim in January, they should look to break the bank and sign World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

What will he bring to the side?

The Argentinian is high on the transfer wish list of top European clubs, after impressing with his performances in Qatar.

Fernandez would be a player that Liverpool could rely on for the next 5-10 years, with a bright future for the 21-year-old.

Embed from Getty Images

The midfielder is a perfect long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson and would come in as a creative, hard-working, box-to-box midfielder.

However, Benfica are demanding that clubs pay his £106m release clause if he is to leave this winter.

Buying players off the back of an impressive World Cup is dangerous, but Fernandez is a prodigy. Liverpool should sign him at all costs.

Who else are interested?

After winning the young player of the tournament in Qatar, elite European clubs have been put on high alert.

The Argentinian is subject to big interest from two other Premier League clubs, Chelsea and Manchester United, who are both in desperate need of a new midfielder.

Chelsea look most keen with Kante coming to the end of his contract and Todd Boehly is not afraid to spend money.

Honourable mention – Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

Manchester City – Kyle Walker-Peters

It may be difficult to comprehend that a squad as strong as Manchester City’s may actually be weak in one area.

The Citizens have a wealth of elite talent in their squad which they added to over the summer with the signing of Erling Haaland.

However, one area that Manchester City seem really light in is full-back.

They were heavily linked with Marc Cucurella over the summer but were unwilling to meet Brighton’s valuation before the Spaniard moved to Stamford Bridge.

Embed from Getty Images

Pep Guardiola needs to look at a full-back before strengthening elsewhere, with academy product Rico Lewis being blooded in early.

Man City should look to the south coast for defensive reinforcements, and sign Kyle Walker-Peters.

What will he bring to the side?

While having Kyle Walker and Kyle Walker-Peters at the club may be a headache for fans, the full-back would bring much-needed depth, without breaking the bank.

Pep Guardiola loves a player who is versatile, Walker-Peters has that as he can play at right-back and left-back.

While he may not be a glamourous signing Walker-Peters is a young full-back with plenty of Premier League experience that would provide cover for Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo.

Who else are interested?

Chelsea were linked in the summer before they signed Marc Cucrella, and Arsenal and Everton were also said to be interested in signing the full-back.

Honourable mention – Raphaël Guerriero (Borussia Dortmund)

Manchester United – Alvaro Morata

The Red Devils are showing signs of improvement under Erik Ten Hag after a ropey start to the season, with Manchester United sitting on the outskirts of the top four.

United usually are linked with hundreds of players, making it difficult for fans to sift through and find reliable news.

However, with takeover rumours rumbling on, Manchester United may have to endure a quiet window before strengthening in the summer under new ownership.

Embed from Getty Images

But with the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract after a turbulent couple of weeks, Manchester United are light up front, meaning they may look to sign a striker on a loan deal.

Alvaro Morata is coming a bit of a journeyman, playing for Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus, and Manchester United could do much worse than bringing the Spaniard to Old Trafford on a short-term deal.

What will he bring to the side?

The striker showed at the World Cup that there is still a player there, with the striker scoring five goals in 14 appearances in Spain this season.

Morata’s big-money move to Chelsea did not really work out, with Chelsea loaning him back to the continent.

But a short-term deal until the end of the season looks a good option for United, to provide depth with Anthony Martial until the Glazers have sorted the takeover

Who else are interested?

Morata has been linked to Arsenal, with The Gunners looking for a replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Newcastle are also looking at Morata to bolster their top four hopes.

Honourable mention – Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Newcastle United are a club reborn, with The Magpies flying in the first half of the season.

Eddie Howe’s side have put themselves in the top four discussions, and Newcastle fans will be dreaming of the Champions League.

Howe has rejuvenated this Newcastle squad and added top quality in Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

The Magpies should swoop for Brighton star Moisés Caicedo, after a breakout season for the midfielder.

What will he bring to the side?

Newcastle lack good depth in midfield, so bringing in a hot prospect like Caicedo will help bolster their squad and ease the burden on Guimaraes.

Caicedo will act as an anchor in the Newcastle midfield, he will hold and disrupt the attacking threat of the opposition, allowing Guimaraes and Joelinton to roam forward into attacking positions.

Embed from Getty Images

The midfielder will be the engine in the Newcastle midfield bringing the best out of his teammates. Signing him would be a real statement of intent.

Who else are interested?

Brighton face an uphill battle to keep hold of their star man with multiple clubs looking at securing his signature.

One club seriously looking at him is Chelsea, where he would reunite with ex-boss Graham Potter, a man who knows Caicedo very well.

Liverpool are also looking at Caicedo as they look to revolutionise their midfield and add much-needed youth.

With the 21-year-old’s contract running until 2025, any club interested would have to pay in the region of £60-70m.

Honourable mention – Azzedine Ounahi (Angers)

Nottingham Forest – Abdoulaye Doucouré

Nottingham Forest broke the British record for the number of signings they made in one transfer window in the summer with 21, but many of these signings have not made the sort of impact they would have hoped for.

Forest’s glorious return to the Premier League, may not have gone as they would have hoped with the East Midlands side sat in the relegation zone. But there have been glimmers of hope on the banks of the River Trent with a big win against historic rivals Liverpool.

Embed from Getty Images

Steve Cooper is expected to be backed again in the transfer market as the owners look to keep their club in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest have already made their first signing of the winter transfer window, with Gustavo Scarpa joining on a free transfer from Palmeiras, but they should look closer to home for their next and sign Abdoulaye Doucouré.

What will he bring to the side?

The midfielder has fallen out of favour on Merseyside, with the signing of Belgian Amadou Onana.

Doucouré would be a smart signing, with plenty of Premier League experience, and experience of being in a relegation battle.

Who else are interested?

Forest face competition from European giants Juventus and from fellow Premier League side Fulham in the race for Doucouré signature.

Honourable mention – Chris Smalling (Roma)

Southampton – Craig Dawson

Southampton rolled the dice in November by sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl and replacing him with Luton Town manager Nathan Jones.

Jones will be hoping he is given funds this January to steer Southampton to safety, with The Saints currently sat rock bottom of the Premier League table.

The Saints are winless in five, with Jones under serious pressure to turn the tide on Southampton’s season.

Relegation has become a real threat for Southampton so it is essential that they recruit well this January and avoid the drop.

Southampton did make some smart young signings in the summer, conducting a raid on Man City’s U21’s, and signing four players from their academy.

But Southampton need an experienced head that has been in this situation before.

Southampton should sign Craig Dawson.

What will he bring to the side?

The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at West Ham, after impressing in their European campaigns.

Dawson would bring heaps of experience to a Southampton backline that have already conceded 30 goals this season, the third-worst in the league.

Embed from Getty Images

The Englishman’s contract is ending in the summer, so Southampton should be able to secure a deal for a relatively cheap fee.

But will West Ham be happy to sell to strengthen a relegation rival?

Who else are interested?

Premier League relegation rivals Wolves have a strong interest in the 32-year-old, as Julen Lopetegui looks to keep them in the Premier League.

Honourable mention – Becir Omeragic (FC Zürich)

Despite Tottenham having a seemingly underwhelming season, they find themselves in the top four and in the next stage of the Champions League.

It has almost become a formality that Spurs will fall behind in a match before turning it round and taking points away.

However, Antonio Conte will demand that this is ironed out and his side can win games much more comfortably.

To bolster top four hopes, Spurs should sign World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat.

Embed from Getty Images

What will he bring to the side?

The Moroccan enjoyed a fine World Cup in Qatar, guiding his side to the semi-finals of the competition.

Amrabat is not to be mistaken with former Watford player and brother Nordin.

The 26-year-old is a midfield general that has put in impressive performances in the Serie A, catching the attention of clubs around Europe.

He would add quality and depth to that Tottenham midfield.

Who else are interested?

Spurs will need to ward off interest from top-four rivals Liverpool, who hold a strong interest in securing Amrabat’s signature.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing him this January, but Tottenham are said to be in pole position.

Honourable mention – Weston Mckennie (Juventus)

West Ham United - Mohammed Kudus

West Ham have had a disappointing start to the season, with fans starting to turn against manager David Moyes.

West Ham have come to expect that their side will be challenging for European places over the past couple of seasons, so to see their side in 16th only one point above the relegation zone, will be frustrating for fans.

Big-money summer signings, Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta are yet to settle into their surroundings, and with Jarrod Bowen failing to reignite his form of last season, West Ham are struggling.

The Hammers need a creative spark to start creating and scoring goals, as they are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league, only scoring 13.

West Ham should break the bank (again) and sign Mohammed Kudus.

What will he bring to the side?

The Ghanaian had an impressive World Cup in Qatar, and while his transfer value has soared, he is interested in leaving Ajax.

West Ham have been interested before, so should reignite their interest and bring him to the London Stadium.

Embed from Getty Images

The 22-year-old has 10 goals in 20 games for Ajax this season, so would bring a much-needed goal threat.

Who else are interested?

The Hammers will need to fend off interest from big European clubs, Juventus and Barcelona, aswell as London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham.

But West Ham managed to win the race for Lucas Paqueta when he had European suitors.

The London side would likely have to pay in the region of £35-40m.

Honourable mention – Andreas Schjelderup (Nordsjælland)

Wolves parted ways with manager Bruno Lage early in the season, and after a brief spell with Steve Davis as manager, they appointed Julen Lopetegui, a manager with a great European pedigree.

He has been tasked with keeping Wolves in the Premier League, with the West Midlands side currently sitting in the relegation places.

Their quest for a striker has been riddled with misfortune, with Raúl Jiménez not replicating his form before his horrific head injury, and summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffering a cruciate ligament injury on his debut, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

They turned to Premier League icon Diego Costa on a free transfer, but his move has not been successful.

Wolves need a striker, and they should look at Youssef En-Nesyri.

Embed from Getty Images

What will he bring to the side?

New manager Lopetegui will be familiar with the striker from his time at Sevilla and if Wolves are to stay in the Premier League they must start scoring goals.

They currently are the lowest-scoring team in the league with only ten goals.

The Moroccan, who enjoyed a glorious World Cup, has scored 35 goals in 103 games since joining Sevilla.

Who else are interested?

The 22-year-old caught attention at the World Cup and has clubs plotting a move.

Premier League sides Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham all are looking at the Moroccan with the latter having a bid rejected in the summer.

Honourable mention – Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca)