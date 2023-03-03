Could Alejandro Garnacho be Manchester United's new seven?

When Manchester United are in need of game changer, who do they call upon? To the joy of most reds, it's 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho. A player who has well and truly shown Micah Richards the meaning of 'bursting onto the scene'. The fans love watching him, the players enjoy playing alongside him and Garnacho adores the club. What's to stop him becoming something great?

Man United's history has been ingrained with internally developed attacking talent. It's in their DNA. Perhaps following in the footsteps of the now unplayable Marcus Rashford, is Garnacho. An import from Spain, but ultimately made in Manchester. As an undoubtedly exciting talent, how far can he rise under Erik ten Hag?

The prince set to become king

There have been very players who have been able to make themselves an academy-made star at Old Trafford in recent years. Out of those players, none have quite managed to capture the fan's attention like Garnacho.

Even in the academy, the Spanish born winger captured the attention of the reds. He was dynamite in last season's youth division and a major part of the FA Youth Cup winning team - finishing as top scorer. Add a Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award to that and it's no surprise that he created such a buzz.

That magnificent season for Garnacho yielded sensational rewards. Ten Hag had seen enough to essentially promote the youngster to the first team. The Dutchman gave him a chance to shine, and that he did.

Under the new boss' reign, he's already played 29 times. In that time, he has netted five goals and assisted another six. Not many 18-year-olds can put up such numbers, especially while playing for a top team against some of the toughest opposition in the world.

Seeing such an exciting young talent make a name for themselves for the club strikes a resemblance to a certain Cristiano Ronaldo when he first joined the club back in 2003 - a year before Garnacho was born.

A familiar story, told before by a legend

Yes, there are a lot of comparisons of young talents to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Most of them never reach the expectations set for them, yet there are a few who have and for Garnacho, the tools are all there.

In comparison to Ronaldo's first season for Man United, there aren't many differences between the two players. In that season, the Portuguese played 40 games, scoring six and assisting eight. Garnacho is already on similar numbers, in 11 fewer games. The alikeness between the two players is uncanny at this stage, which makes sense considering they worked so closely together.

Having a player who is debated as the greatest footballer of all time as a mentor is an opportunity that not many players get. Now, it comes as no surprise that the Argentina international appears to play with a Ronaldo-esque style - which sounds like it could be a nightmare for Premier League defences.

Ronaldo may have left Man United, but it seems that the club are well on their way to perfecting his replacement. All that's left is for Garnacho to be given that famous seven shirt, then he could be well on his way to stardom.

Becoming ten Hag's number seven

Ten Hag has Man United flying. He has made an attacking threat for the reds to be proud of. An idea that has been missing for quite a while now. Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are on top form, but that right hand side of the pitch is still somewhat undecided.

Antony, Jadon Sancho and now Garnacho are all fighting for that place. Yet, it's the youngster who seems to be the leading candidate for most fans. With that last minute curler against West Ham, in the fifth round of the FA Cup, he is certainly making a strong claim for that right wing spot.

Now that Sancho is seemingly being moved over to a position behind the striker, that just leaves Antony to beat for the place. Even he has been considered disappointing at stages, and far from what some fans expected.

The £85 million price tag might give the Brazilian the upper hand for the rest of this season, but Garnacho will certainly give him a run for his money. One thing about the youngster that cannot be denied, is his determination to play - and play well. His passion is clear, so you can certainly see why Old Trafford wants him on the pitch.

Throughout the club's history, exciting young talents have been given the chance to take the stage - and with that tradition, came the most successful periods in the club's history. From those tyrannous times, there has always been a player with a certain shirt number that creates magic - seven.

The number seven shirt is free at Man United, after being vacated by Ronaldo, so it almost seems poetic that Garnacho takes it. From being an apprentice to the master to, well who knows?

The likes of George Best, David Beckham and Ronaldo himself all took the shirt with the risk of failure. But instead, came glory.

A young, tricky and rapid winger on the Man United wing, wearing the seven, just seems right. It may just be the start of another legendary story at Old Trafford.