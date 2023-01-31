Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup Preview, Semi-Final Second Leg, 2023

United’s convincing win at the City Ground in the first leg means the Red Devil’s will look to confirm their place in a final for the first time since they did in the Europa League in 2021.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and a first United goal for Wout Weghorst gave United a much-needed cushion ahead of a busy run of fixtures, in which Erik ten Hag has reiterated the need to use the whole squad.

Steve Cooper’s side were denied an equaliser in the first leg, after a tight offside call was given against Sam Surridge. Cooper did express the disappointment in his side’s display post-match and was left wanting more to desire from his team’s performance.

Enroute to the Semi Final, United beat Aston Villa, Burnley and Charlton Athletic whilst Forest managed to knock off Tottenham, Blackburn Rovers and Wolves on penalties. The eventual victor of this tie will face either Southampton or Newcastle United, who have their second leg to play on Tuesday.

Team News

Ten Hag will have the opportunity to shake things up in the second leg due to the comfortable lead. Youngsters like Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri and Kobbie Mainoo have all featured in recent weeks and it could be a chance for the United boss to give some of the regular starters a rest ahead of a busy period.

The United boss received disappointing news on Christian Eriksen however, after the Dane picked up an injury in United’s FA Cup win over Reading.

Christian Eriksen leaving the game after sustaining an injury during Manchester United v Reading. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images.)

It is now expected that Eriksen will be out until late April-early May, which is a blow to United who will be without Eriksen during a crucial period of the season.

The Dutchman will also be without Scott McTominay but attacking pair Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho could make their return to the squad for the second leg. It is still unknown whether full backs Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot will return, after the pair have suffered from illness and injury respectively.

Visitors Forest will be without star man Morgan Gibbs-White after the ankle injury he sustained in the first leg. Midfielder Jack Colback and Ryan Yates are yet to be assessed ahead of the game due to illness.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United – De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri, Rashford, Garnacho.

Nottingham Forest – Hennessey, Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Lodi, Danilo, Freuler, Scarpa, Johnson, Surridge, Lingard.

Key Players

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Although Rashford has been United’s most pertinent threat in front of goal, and Casemiro has been the Red Devil's most important player, Fernandes will have a big role to play for United in midfield, especially now in Eriksen’s absence.

Eriksen and Fernandes have been key to creativity this season for United and following the sustained injury Eriksen picked up in United’s 3-1 win over Reading last weekend, the impetus will be on Fernandes to be United’s creative spark from midfield.

The Portugal international has gone under the radar this season, constantly showing improvements as a midfielder under Ten Hag. Whilst only notching six goals and seven assists in all competitions, his performances have been more complete and mature, and will look to get to his second final in United colours.

Fernandes striking his goal in the first leg against Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest – Brennan Johnson

With talisman Morgan Gibbs-White out with an injury, Forest will have to look to 21-year old Johnson in the second leg to provide a spark.

Johnson was a nuisance for United in the first leg, particularly in the first period of the game. He was able to complete the most dribbles in the game (2), where his trickery and pace were difficult for United to handle.

If Forest wish to take anything away from this game and tie, they will need Johnson to be that nuisance once again to give themselves any chance of a shock upset.

Brennan Johnson racing past Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images.)

Match Details

The fixture will take place at Old Trafford, and Kick-Off is scheduled at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch on Sky Sports Football, whilst live coverage and updates will be available on VAVEL.