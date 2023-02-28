League Cup triumph cannot be underestimated for Man United

Goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford saw the Red Devils lift their sixth league cup trophy in their history during a season where the turnaround under Erik ten Hag has been nothing short of remarkable.

In what was an assured and controlled display by Man United, a quickfire double was enough to see them past the Magpies who struggled to create anything noteworthy throughout, whilst defensively United were excellent.

Trophies for Man United have been scarce for a club that have been so used to success over the years, particularly under the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson. Supporters may have another reign to look forward to, under Dutchman Ten Hag who has picked up his first trophy at the helm inside seven months.

Although the triumph can be deemed as ‘only’ a league cup, the significance of this team's first taste of silverware cannot be underestimated.

Man United lifting the trophy. (Photo by James Baylis/AMA/Getty Images)

Ten Hag Era Underway

It’s safe to say that the Ten Hag era at Man United is officially off and running following their victory in the Carabao Cup final over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Whilst other managers have won trophies since the departure of Ferguson in 2013 such as Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, none quite have produced a turnaround as spectacular as Ten Hag has during his first season at the club.

Following back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford to open his tenure at the club, things at Old Trafford seemed bleak. Performances were lacklustre and a promising pre-season tour seemed a lifetime ago for Ten Hag and his side, who could not have started worse.

A crunch game with Liverpool at Old Trafford loomed next, and despite a poor start to the season from the side from Anfield, expectations were on Liverpool to deliver another blow to their arch-rivals.

In what broke all expectations, a 2-1 win for Man United courtesy of goals from Jadon Sancho and Rashford is dubbed by many as the catalyst for the Ten Hag era.

Jadon Sancho celebrating the opener against Liverpool in October. (Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images)

Since that win, Ten Hag has helped Old Trafford become a fortress once again, losing only once in that period whilst excellent form has propelled the Red Devils to distant shouts of a title challenge.

Whilst on the pitch praise of Ten Hag has been more than justified, off the pitch the Dutchman has stamped down his authority.

His handling of a dismissive Cristiano Ronaldo, an unfit Sancho and other issues that have risen have displayed his brilliant management skills. He has set standards off the pitch that have translated on the pitch, and they are clear to see every time Man United step on the pitch.

Ten Hag will not accept failure to meet his high standards, that have seeped through to his squad. Dropping Rashford after failure to be on time even when he was in form set a clear example of what measures he will take to succeed at the club, and his sides’ performances have certainly provided a response.

Key wins including their 2-1 win over Barcelona in the Europa League, a 2-1 win over Premier League champions Manchester City and most recently their cup triumph over Newcastle have all given fans hope that their beloved club can finally return to the top of football, and all signs so far have pointed in that direction.

Ten Hag with the League Cup trophy. (Photo by James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images)

Signings crucial for Culture Shift

Ten Hag no question has been the leading figure in creating a culture shift at the club and has been the man to drive that change on and off the pitch, but the additions he has made in personnel have been critical to Man United’s success so far this season.

Both Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Casemiro from Real Madrid have been two influential figures on the pitch, providing leadership alongside Raphael Varane, David De Gea and Bruno Fernandes.

Ten Hag has at his disposal something that the club that has been missing for a decade, leaders, winners, players who know how to win.

Casemiro and Varane have won multiple Champions Leagues together, Martinez has won league titles in the Eredivisie under Ten Hag, Fernandes won multiple trophies with Sporting CP as well as a UEFA Nations League title with Portugal.

Casemiro celebrating the opener on Sunday. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

A quality spine, full of leaders who know what it takes to get over the line, who play with a winner's mentality and don’t know when to quit has evaded Man United since the days of Alex Ferguson.

But now Man United fans watch a team every week that are willing to die for the red shirt they wear, which has all come down to Ten Hag and the mentality change he has brought to the club alongside his players.

The club have been crying out for a culture shift for some time now, and it looks like they have it. The belief that Ten Hag has instilled within the side alongside the experience and know-how that his signings have brought have set them on a path for greatness, and we could be finally seeing a sleeping giant wake from its sleep.

Cup Triumph Vital for this United side

On face value this League Cup win can be seen as just another trophy, but the significance of it for this Man United team goes beyond what it is on paper.

A first in nearly six years, Mourinho was the last to lift silverware as manager in 2017, and a difficult period that followed under the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a brief period under Ralf Rangnick saw the Red Devils go without silverware for their longest drought in 40 years.

Man United supporters last season saw a side dejected, dumfounded and out of ideas, whilst any thought of a trophy seemed unrealistic to an inexperienced side that quite frankly had players who were not fit to wear the shirt.

Bruno Fernandes looks dejected after Man United concede against Watford in 2021. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

It’s fair to say the introduction of Ten Hag has been the main catalyst for this resurgence under the Dutchman, whilst giving the reigns to Casemiro, Martinez, Varane and Fernandes on the pitch has been key to Man United’s progress.

Ten Hag has also been able to do what previous managers have not and has got the best out of each and every one of his players.

Rashford particularly has benefited most from Ten Hag, currently enduring his most successful scoring season whilst only in February, has earned the Englishman plaudits as one of the best in the world.

Luke Shaw has also regained his best form, producing excellent performances at both centre back and left back, whilst starlet Alejandro Garnacho has broke through to the first team this season.

There has been a newfound togetherness and belief among this squad, another aspect that has been missing from a Man United side for some time.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images.

The players are willing to fight for each other every time they step on the pitch, and that cohesion was on full display during the celebrations on Sunday, whether it was Varane fist-pumping along with the crowd, or the enormous cheer Ten Hag received when lifting the trophy.

Ten Hag’s excellence cannot be looked past, as it has been his brilliance that has been critical to his side's revival this season, but ultimately his players have responded and have won the first trophy of what they hope to be many.

Many in the squad on Sunday won their first piece of silverware at the club, but the reaction of Fernandes and Rashford post-game made it crystal clear that things are different at Man United this time. Ten Hag will not allow his team to settle, and they are hungrier than ever to get their club back to the top of world football.