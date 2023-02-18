Ten Hag 'focused' on the pitch despite takeover rumblings

Ten Hag turns his attention now to Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, following a scintillating draw at the Camp Nou on Thursday that leaves their Europa League Round of 32 tie with Barcelona hanging right in the balance for when they meet again in under a weeks time.

The United boss was coy on talks of a Premier League title challenge, with Arsenal and Manchester City dropping points in recent weeks. Remaining adamant on Sunday's game, Ten Hag simply said 'we have to win on Sunday', clearly taking it a game at a time.

Erik ten Hag also admitted senior figures at the club 'told me how the process is going' amid talks of a club takeover have intensified over the last few weeks.

The Dutchman however has kept his eye completely on the football side of things, and says 'it is not up to us' to make the decisions with bids now coming in for the club.

"We are following it" but focused on football

"We are following it, it is our club and of course we are committed, but we are focusing on football, on training, on our way of playing, on games and that is what we are focusing on."

"We are really enjoying it at the moment, with togetherness, and it is enjoyable to work. We have four leagues (competitions), so others in the club will have to take decisions and give efforts in that process, but it is not up to us."

"From the start they told me how the process is going but I will focus on football and they are focusing on other parts and departments of the club."

Players "like to play in big games"

"The players in our squad, they like it (competing in four competitions)."

"They like to play in big games and they know as a team, and as an individual, you grow from such games. We went against better players and a better team (Barcelona) and it will help us in our process. We are in the right direction."

"We will analyse again, we will criticise, what went good, what went wrong and we move onto Sunday, on the next game and the next big game."

United celebrating going ahead against Barcelona on Thursday. (Photo by David S. Bustamente/Soccrates/Getty Images)

On recovery for Sunday, Ten Hag was certain his sides recovery and rest will mean they will be "definitely" ready for the game against Leicester this weekend.

"It is about if we do the things right and we are ready, we have been in this rhythm for many weeks. Our players are doing really well in their sleep, in their recovery, in their food and they will be ready for Sunday. Definitely."

Ten Hag going "game to game" amid title talk

"We don't think about that so far. What we have to do is put us in April in the right position, so our only thinking can only be on the next game and how we can be better than we were in the previous game. We have to think about going from game to game to help us put the right energy and focus in.

"We have to win on Sunday. We have to collect the three points against Leicester. That demands a lot of energy and demands high standards."

Team News

The United boss was without Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer in midweek due to suspension but will have them back in contention for Leicester City. Casemiro however who did start on Thursday will serve the final of his three game match ban on Sunday so he will miss out.

"You don't want to miss them in the squad, in Barcelona. They are important players for our team.

"They are back in the squad which is good. That will strengthen the squad, so we will have a good team on Sunday."

Recent absentees Anthony Martial, Antony and Scott McTominay all missed out in Barcelona due to injury, but Ten Hag was optimistic that he may have a few of them back at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"Maybe. We will have to wait until tomorrow (Saturday). Maybe one or two players can return, yeah."

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will have James Maddison back and said he was "fine" and training well ahead of their visit to Old Trafford.

Rodgers could also see Youri Tielemans and Boubakary Soumare back from injury who have both been back training at Leicester's Seagrave training ground. Ricardo Pereirawill be back available whilst former Red Jonny Evans will unfortunately miss out on a return due to a thigh problem.