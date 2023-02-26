‘This cup can be inspiration for even more,’ says Ten Hag

It was a jig drafted in from the Netherlands. Erik ten Hag danced in delight on the Wembley pitch with Antony and Lisandro Martinez, two of his former players at Ajax, after Manchester United won the League Cup and claimed the club’s first piece of silverware since 2017.

A Casemiro header and Sven Botman’s own goal, both in the first half, ensured United defeated Newcastle United and won the inaugural trophy of Ten Hag’s tenure. The United manager explained afterwards that his post-match jig is a tradition dating back to previous successes with Ajax.

“We have a history of this in Amsterdam and we did some dancing,” Ten Hag said. “I hope we can do it more often in the future but therefore we have to invest and sacrifice every day to win trophies. You have to celebrate. It is not business as usual, it is not a common day. We have won a trophy and this trophy means something.

“It is champagne for the manager and the staff. That is the feeling I get here and we have won something. We have to celebrate but after that point you have to keep going because this cup can be the inspiration to get even more.”

Marking Ten Hag’s first eight months in charge with a trophy is key for the development of the project the Dutchman is overseeing. United remain in contention for three other trophies this term and the United manager’s impact is quickly becoming apparent.

Getty: Jacques Feeney

Asked if it was a gamble to join United in the summer when they were at such a low ebb, Ten Hag replied: “Maybe it was a risk but I am stubborn and I just love United so when I see our shirts, the bond with the fans, when I see Old Trafford, the legacy like Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, and how so many big players were developed in a United shirt and we want to do the same.

“This team wants to make its own history and when this opportunity came I thought it was the right club for me and that I want to be a part of it.”

Having seen off Newcastle and eased to victory in this final, Ten Hag wants winning to become like a drug to his players. “Of course, we are not only hoping [that this proves to be so] but know that we have to work to invest and suffer and sacrifice and know you have to give every day your best to do so,” he said.

“It is about glory and honour and if you want to prove something and win something you have to do it because no one is bringing something to you in top football.

“You have to win the first [trophy] and that is what we did today. You can take inspiration from this, but also more confidence.

“We are still at the start [of the process] to restore Man United to where they belong. We showed the right spirit – we fought and gave everything, as a team. It wasn’t always the best football but it was effective. There is a hunger and desire for trophies.”

'It's the start of a new era'

David De Gea, the United goalkeeper, insisted that the winning mentality is back amongst the squad having ended a six-year trophy drought. “It’s difficult to describe and I’m emotional because it’s been so long without a trophy,” he said.

Getty: James Gill

“[It’s] the start of a new era. The team is ready for everything. We showed today we can win trophies. So let’s enjoy the moment but go again. I feel the mentality of the team is a winning one. We are winning games and people are having an impact from the bench too. Let’s keep the momentum going.”

Marcus Rashford, whose shot was deflected in by Newcastle centre-back Botman for United's second goal, added: ”It’s massive for us to be involved in these types of games and something we have missed as a club, hopefully it pushes us to keep going.

“The hunger is to have more moments like this. I’ve been in finals we have won and lost and when you win it is massive for the club and as individuals and part of our and the club’s history and we want to keep adding to it.”

Eddie Howe was disappointed but pleased with his players who couldn't end a 54-year wait for a trophy. “I am proud of the players,” the Newcastle manager said. “We were really good between both boxes but in the boxes are where games are won and lost. Defensively we didn’t get the big moments right and weren’t clinical enough.

“We are desperately disappointed but we are desperate to get back here and win a trophy. To see the supporters disappointed hurts badly.”