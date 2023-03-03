Cristian Stellini suggests Tottenham's inconsistency 'comes from a long time ago'

Ahead of Tottenham's trip to Wolves this weekend, Cristian Stellini addressed the media, while Antonio Conte continues his recovery from gallbladder surgery.

With Sunday - Conte's return to full-time charge of the side - fast approaching, the Tottenham players will aim to give their assistant manager one more Premier League win and round off what has been a successful league run under Stellini's temporary reign.

However, their midweek FA Cup exit was a major disappointment to supporters and remained a dominant topic in Stellini's pre-match press conference:

On future team selection & disappointment of FA Cup exit:

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Tottenham's midweek defeat at Sheffield United, for which Harry Kane was rested, has meant a hurtful exit from the FA Cup - their most likely source of a trophy this season.

Stellini was asked to discuss his thoughts on Tottenham's team selection from this point onwards and whether they may be less willing to rest key players, such as Kane:

"It is normal that you think about the schedule you have and the game we have to play [next]. We have to decide the team - everyone agreed with our decision, the players agreed with our decision." said Stellini.

"We have to play every game with what we think is the best squad. We believe in every player, so we think that every player should play. When we played in Milan with Skipp and Sarr - who believed in them? We believed in them, and they played a great match.

"Whether you play in the FA Cup against Sheffield United or against Preston or against Porto, nothing has to change - it is about the approach."

"All the players are not happy when they don't play. But, we have to respect the schedule. This season is completely different from all the seasons. We want Kane to play every game, but we have also the responsibility to decide which games he needs to play."

Stellini mentioned that he had to 'show a different face' to his players after the midweek defeat. He argued that the disappointment and anger felt by him and the squad should serve as the motivation for them to ensure future success:

"I was disappointed. Obviously, when you are disappointed, it's normal that everyone shows anger after the game, because you start to think a lot about why this happened.

"You have to find this type of anger inside of you, inside of the dressing room, the team, the staff and club, because everyone participates in creating the atmosphere of feeling how important it is to win every game.

"The way you feel after you don't win a game is important, to create this atmosphere for the next game."

On Conte's imminent return:

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Conte is set to return to fully return to his role as Tottenham manager from this Sunday, as he seems set to fully recover from his gallbladder surgery.

Stellini discussed Conte's feelings regarding being forced to have his involvement with the squad be significantly limited recently and the manager's general well-being:

"The frustration of Antonio was massive after the game we played [midweek]. But, he wants to respect the decision of the medical department, because we are not doctors and you have to respect the doctor.

"I have seen him from a video call and he feels better, like he is in charge and ready to come back. He cannot wait to come back. His frustration to not be here is huge, so I think he feels better.

"Every game, before the game, he speaks with the players on video."

On Skipp's leadership potential:

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Oliver Skipp's fantastic strike against Chelsea was his first senior goal for Tottenham. The academy graduate has enjoyed a recent increase in time on the pitch, caused by the serious injury suffered by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Stellini believes that Skipp can go on to be a significant figure within the club, for many years to come:

"He could be Tottenham's leader, for sure. He is a nice guy and he can show with his behaviour the way to be a leader, the way that everyone has to follow him.

"But, he has to improve as a man, because he is a young player. In the dressing room, you need time to be allowed to speak with everyone. He has time, because he is a great player and a great guy, to earn the respect of everyone.

"If you allow him to speak, he is intelligent and smart; he is an important man, to show the way you have to train and play.

"I was shy when I was young, but I was different when I finished my career."

On the historic inconsistent nature of Tottenham:

Stellini discussed the cause for the fact that his team can win convincingly against Chelsea, but then suffer defeat at Sheffield United and whether he has been able to discover where the ups and downs are stemming from:

"It came from a long time ago - not [just] this season. Every season it seems, sometimes better, sometimes lower [worse], but every season it seems similar. It is the fourth year that Tottenham is out in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup - we have to change this; we want to change this. When we speak with each other, we speak about this.

"We need time to change this, because you don't know, ever, how long you need to change this situation. It is not easy, it is about the feeling of the club and manager."

Stellini strongly denied claims that in recent times, Tottenham are becoming a club content with top-four finishes and that success in domestic cups comes as a secondary priority:

"I have never heard this. If someone speaks with our staff and Antonio about this, I think this person will have a problem with Antonio and with us, because it is not our vision.

"We want to win every game, every trophy, every year."