Antonio Conte says Manchester United "deserved to win" following defeat for Tottenham

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Tottenham Hotspur Manager Antonio Conte reacts at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on October 19, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Antonio Conte's Tottenham side suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Manchester United thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

It was another away game against a top six side where Tottenham seemed to go in to their shell and allow the opposition to dominate the game.

Here is what Conte had to say after the defeat.

On Tottenham's performance

This is not the first time Tottenham have faltered away at a top six side this season, and the Italian manager made note of this.

"The table is good for us but every time we play a high level game we struggle.

"Against Chelsea they dominated the game, at Arsenal we lost and today we lost. When the level is high we struggle."

It was something of a reality check for Tottenham having achieved their best start to the season following Saturday's win over Everton.

"We have to continue to work to try to improve, to work on the pitch and to work outside the pitch.

"I think for sure because some times I listen that we are title contenders and I think we need time."

How the game went

It was not just a poor result, but a poor performance. Tottenham allowed Erik Ten Hag's side 18 shots in the first half, the most under his tenure so far.

"We have to be honest and United deserved to win and deserved to get three points. They started the game very well and created chances to score."

"On our side we didn’t start the game and it was really difficult also because made a lot of mistakes, simple. For sure not a good game for us."

Making late substitutions

It was noticeable that despite the poor performance from the majority of Tottenham players (barring the heroics of Hugo Lloris) that no substitutions were made before Spurs were two down.

The task at Old Trafford was no doubt made harder by the absences of Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski and Conte admits he felt this.

"With Kulusevski and Richarlison out injured it was hard to change the game.

"The solution to the bench today we played with three midfielders and only had the two strikers.

"We have many young players. This game is difficult for all players and for young players much more difficult."

Scared Spurs

It seems typical now, of Tottenham, to cower in these games and allow the opposition to dominate the ball and try and hold out for a point.

Conte made it clear that he would like to see some more fight from his side in tough away games.

"You need to arrive with a war inside of you, a sporting war.

"You need to arrive in this way with the war inside of you ready to fight a war and you have to know that at the end of the game you die or your opponent dies."

Despite the defeat, Tottenham remain third in the league, three points ahead of Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Tottenham and Conte have the chance to right tonights wrongs on Sunday as they host Newcastle United.