Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Player Ratings

Sheffield United beat Premier League opposition in an FA Cup Round Five fixture for the first time in six attempts.

Illiman Ndiaye's 79th-minute goal was the difference between the two sides. It was his first goal in the FA Cup this season.

Spurs had chances in the game, the best once falling to Harry Kane and Richarlison, neither of whom could finish.

Here are the VAVEL player ratings for the contest:

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham - 6

In his first FA Cup appearance of the season, he was never seriously tested throughout the game. He came out well to catch crosses and held onto the ball firmly when he needed to.

George Baldock - 6.5

Had a strong battle with Ivan Perisic down the Blades' right-hand side before being substituted. At times, he was hesitant to push forward with attacks due to the risk of being caught out with pace.

Chris Basham - 8 (Player of the Match)

Chris Basham celebrates his great performance with the fans after fulltime. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

He made some solid and crucial blocks to deny a Spurs goal. He battled well versus Heung-Min Son throughout.

Anel Ahmedhodzic - 7.5

Ahmedhodzic showed why he has been one of the Blades' players of the season with some great clearances, blocks, and an all-round solid defensive display.

Jack Robinson - 6.5

He was part of the backline that shut out Premier League opposition impressively. Played a few too many passes back to the goalkeeper where he perhaps should've cleared, but otherwise a good display.

Ben Osborn - 7

Osborn started the game at left-wing-back then finished it at right-wing-back, showing his versatility as he was fully capable in both positions.

Ismaila Coulibaly - 6.5

Struggled to win the second ball at times, but grew into the game as it went on. Won a few tidy fouls in the middle of the park, whilst also firing a golden opportunity wide.

Andre Brooks - 6.5

On his full debut for the club, Brooks impressed against higher-placed opposition. There were a few misplaced passes, but other than that a solid debut. His confidence can only grow from here.

Tommy Doyle - 7

The Manchester City loanee impressed with some great tackles, blocks and neat passes from central midfield. Passed it well to either wing.

James McAtee - 6.5

Was playing a more advanced role than he is used to, but he coped well supporting Billy Sharp. He wasn't always able to win the second balls when Sharp won the headers, which meant the home side lost possession.

Billy Sharp - 7

Despite playing as the lone striker, he caused some issues for the Spurs backline. Sharp won a surprisingly high amount of headers, but couldn't always find a teammate from them. He led the team superbly from the first minute to the last.

Substitutes:

Max Lowe - 6.5

Added pace to the left-wing-back position to challenge the Spurs defence even more. He helped create space for the goal.

Sander Berge - 7

The Norwegian played well after he came on and brought more physicality to the Blades, which Spurs couldn't deal with.

Illiman Ndiaye - 7.5

His goal proved the only difference between the team, with good balance and trickery to go past as many players as he did. His pace troubled the backline of Spurs.

John Fleck - 6

No real-time to make any impact, but shored up the midfield when he came on.

Tottenham Hotspur

Fraser Forster - 6.5

Sprayed out some nice long passes and wasn't tested too much in a game of few chances. He perhaps could have done better with the goal.

Davinson Sanchez - 5.5

Always looked to have a mistake in him, and struggled against the pace of Osborn. It was clear to see why he doesn't start often for Spurs.

Eric Dier - 6.5

He battled well with Billy Sharp and won most of their duals. Dier was a threat at set pieces, but couldn't get on the end of any deliveries.

Ben Davies - 6.5

Likely to have been Spurs' best player of the night, because he tackled well and supported attacks when he needed to. However, he struggled with the pace of Baldock and then Osborn.

Ivan Perisic - 6

Went down far too easily after a challenge from Baldock in the first few mins, and the Blades' fans didn't take a liking to him ever since. The Croatian showed poor crossing, and let the ball run out of play too many times.

Pape Sarr - 6

Battled well in the midfield, but struggled after picking up a booking. He won lots of second balls, and then passed out wide.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6

A player of such quality was surprisingly dominated by the home midfield. He never showed quality as to why Spurs paid as much as they did back in 2020.

Pedro Porro - 6.5

Had one of the best chances, where his left-foot curling shot curled over the crossbar after good buildup work. But he was caught out too high up the pitch at times.

Lucas Moura - 6

The Brazilian struggled massively. He was challenged on the ball way too easily and any chance he did have was comfortably smothered. Substituted in the 73rd minute, but it should've been earlier.

Richarlison - 5.5

The Brazilian started ahead of Harry Kane which surprised many. The former Everton striker failed to impress and the chances he did have weren't on target. It was a disappointing performance.

Son Heung-Min - 7

Son stood out in an overall poor Spurs display.(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Was a bright spark in a poor Spurs side, with his pace and direct running. Defenders always caught up and dealt with him, though. He fired a good chance over.

Substitutions:

Harry Kane - 6

Missed a goal chance in extra time that would've seen his side equalise. Other than that, he hardly touched the ball and was pretty non-existent.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6

Struggled to make any real impact.

Oliver Skipp - 6

Fresh from his goal versus Chelsea last weekend, he could not make an impact and was outsmarted by a solid United midfield in the final minutes.

Arnaut Danjuma - 5

No time to make any impact.