Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper 'proud and honoured' to be Reds boss ahead of run-in

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has spoken about the unity at the club, saying he does not want to let down a club he feels 'honoured and proud' to represent.

Cooper's status amongst Forest fans is well known, as the man who helped them return to top-flight football.

Ahead of a vital string of matches starting with Everton, he said he feels responsible for repaying the faith shown in him by The Reds.

The former Swansea boss also spoke about Lewis O'Brien's future, working with new signings and the unlikely friendships within the team.

On what Forest means to him

Cooper's dedication to The Reds was very clear, speaking about how the club is the main part of his life aside from his family.

Having been backed by owner Evangelo Marinakis with a new contract earlier on in the campaign as well as being adored by the fans, he said he is motivated by the belief that has been shown in him.

He also showed his commitment to improving results in challenging times, such as Forest's last outing, a 4-0 loss against West Ham.

"I never think about myself, I just don't. I think our club is about the togetherness and the belonging of everybody so it's just not something that crosses my mind.

"What I do know is how much the club means to me and my family, and how responsible I feel for not letting anybody down.

"Obviously we're all trying to succeed but what motivates me is not to let anybody down because everyone has just been so good to me but in and out of the club you just want to do good for people.

"[After bad results like the 4-0 defeat to West Ham] I quickly just want to get straight back to work, I don't want any days off, or time not living and breathing Nottingham Forest, because that's how important it is to me.

"As I said, away from my family it's the only thing in my life, it's the only thing I want.

"I'm so proud and honoured to be here, I've never been part of something so together in all of my life, but I'm just a part of it, so let's just keep going."

On Lewis O'Brien

It has been a frustrating time for the midfielder, who arrived at the club from Huddersfield in the summer.

Cooper said that he begrudgingly accepted a move away for the Englishman after he decided to leave the club in search of first team football.

However, it did not happen, with a move to Blackburn Rovers collapsing and an appeal to make the switch failing in midweek.

Cooper said that a move to the MLS is not off the table for 24-year-old.

"It's not as if it's come out of the blue and it's a shock [the rejected appeal to move to Blackburn].

"I think the initial disappointment was a few weeks ago now, and he's just had to get over that, and it did take a bit of getting over to be fair, with a bit of anger, he's been let down hasn't he?

"It's probably not a massive surprise this week with what's happened, if anything it's put a bit of closure on it for him so at least he can fully accept it.

"Now we need to commit to a programme which is not ideal for him, but we still need to put together a programme for him to maximise a difficult situation for him.

"I think he's open to that [a move to the MLS], it's just got to be right for everybody really and it's maybe not straightforward, their schedule is obviously different to ours over here.

"There's nothing imminent, that's for sure."

On working with new signings

The fact that Forest have made 29 new additions to the squad since the start of the campaign is well documented.

Cooper said that it has been tough for the new players, who have all been adjusting to a new environment.

Whilst he said it had been a test for him to try and make the squad gel, he said he has relished the challenge.

"With all of the new arrivals, it's difficult for the players, it's a good and exciting challenge.

"I've said openly it's the most difficult challenge of my coaching career, that doesn't mean I haven't enjoyed it or that I'm not motivated.

"That doesn't mean it's negative, it's been really positive, we're part of this Premier League which is brilliant to be part of but it hasn't been easy for the players walking in.

On the groups within the squad

As a result of having such a high turnover with many players getting used to playing for the club, many would have expected The Reds to have needed time to form close bonds and work together.

However, Cooper denied that there had been any issues with getting the squad to work for each other, saying even he had been surprised by some of the connections between the players.

"I really like how together the group are, because they've all come in and gone 'right, let's make an effort to get together', some of the friendships you see around the training ground you'd just never put people together, but they are.

"Naturally you'll have some groups stick together with language and things like that, but it's never like silos.

"It's different parts of togetherness and with the staff as well, we try not to differentiate too much.

"Players need their own space of course and you want them to be on their own [at times], but you come into a canteen and see staff sitting with players and I think that's how it should be."