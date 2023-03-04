Southampton 1-0 Leicester: Alcaraz lifts Saints off bottom of the table

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Carlos Alcaraz of Southampton celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Leicester City at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz's winner lifts Southampton off the bottom, after beating Leicester City 1-0, as the Foxes are dragged into a relegation battle sitting only three points above the bottom three.

In what was being dubbed as a relegation six-pointer, Leicester dominated large spells of the game but failed to register a shot on target all game.

Southampton could have taken the lead from the penalty spot after the ball struck Timothy Castagne’s outstretched arm, but James Ward-Prowse failed to convert his spot-kick.

The Saints did not have to mull over their missed penalty for long as minutes later January signing Alcaraz was slipped through, and the Argentinian smashed it into the bottom corner to give Southampton the lead against the run of play.

Leicester have now lost their last four games and only scored one goal in those games, with their inconsistent season continuing. They will rue their missed chances tonight.

Story of the Match

Southampton come into this one off the back of a disappointing FA Cup result against Grimsby Town, losing 2-1, with Ruben Selles making eight changes to that team bringing in Che Adams, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ward-Prowse.

Brendan Rodgers’ side also come into it off the back of a poor cup result after being knocked out by Blackburn Rovers, but the Foxes are boosted by the return of James Maddison, after missing the last two through illness, however, full-back Victor Kristiansen will miss the next four weeks with an ankle injury.

Leicester dominated possession in the opening 15 minutes, but the first chance of the game fell to Theo Walcott when he got on the end of Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ cutback, but the winger’s effort was prodded towards goal with not enough venom and Leicester cleared.

The away side’s dominance continued with Kelechi Iheanacho going close as his header whistled past the post after Maddison’s free-kick was whipped onto his head, perhaps too powerfully.

Carlos Alcaraz was perhaps lucky to escape a red card as he jumped in and caught Timothy Castagne on the ankle. VAR deemed it to be reckless but not dangerous.

Southampton soaked up the Leicester pressure and were given an opportunity to open the scoring when Castagne was judged to have handled the ball in the box. The usually reliable Ward-Prowse stepped up, but Danny Ward guessed correctly and denied the England international from the spot.

But the penalty put a spring in the Saints' step, and Southampton began to dominate. It was only minutes later when Adams slid Alcaraz through who composed himself and picked out the bottom left corner. After a lengthy VAR review, the goal was given with Adams judged onside.

Southampton finished the half much the better side, with Leicester struggling to string a few passes together. The penalty seemed to shake them up.

Leicester had a big opportunity to equalise at the beginning of the second half when substitute Dennis Praet floated a ball to the back post and Iheanacho unmarked heads wide of the right post.

Iheanacho again with a big opportunity, his third of the match. Gavin Bazunu was a relieved man; his clearance falls straight to the feet of the Nigerian who has the chance to compose himself, but he fires over.

Southampton could have doubled their advantage when Sulemana pulled back to Adam Armstrong, but the striker gets underneath it and scoops well over. Perhaps Mohammed Elyounoussi was best placed to take the shot.

Leicester looked to twist the screw and dominated large spells of possession, but the Foxes struggled to create any clearcut chances, with time running out.

With the clock ticking down, Leicester were perhaps beginning to think it was not their day with the chances they have missed. Iheanacho could have had a hat-trick on another day.

Leicester almost salvaged a point in the last minute when Maddison floated a cross to the back post which Harry Souttar met, but his header flicked off the top of the bar. A man of his size perhaps should have done better.

Player of the Match

Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton)

Perhaps he was slightly fortunate to be on the pitch after his late challenge on Castagne, but his goal could prove to be crucial in Southampton’s quest for Premier League survival, with the Saints moving off the bottom for the first time since November.

The Argentinian midfielder looks like he has a magic moment in him and his goal contributions could be important come the end of the season.