Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 24, 2023

A key clash at the bottom of the Premier League table occurs as Wolverhampton Wanderers host AFC Bournemouth.

A 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Southampton saw Wolves climb out of the relegation zone as Joao Gomes struck with three minutes to play to lift the West Midlands outfit up to 15th in the table.

A clean sheet for Julen Lopetegui's men would be their third on the bounce at home, a feat not accomplished since 1969. as West Ham and Liverpool failed to score on their travels to Molineux.

The Cherries played out a very credible 1-1 draw against high-flying Newcastle United as Marcos Senesi's opener was cancelled out by Miguel Almiron.

Bournemouth has taken just two of the last 21 points available to them while succumbing to defeat in six straight-away matches, failing to score in the last four.

Wolves are unbeaten in five all-time Premier League meetings against Bournemouth, having conceded just two goals over those matches.

Team news

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Midfielder Mario Lemina will serve a one-match ban following his controversial red card in the win over Southampton.

Daniel Podence faces a late fitness test as the striker is battling a muscular strain.

The quartet of Chiquinho, Hwang Hee-Chan, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore all remain long-term absentees.

AFC Bournemouth

Manager Gary O'Neil confirmed that Marcos Senesi is in contention to feature in some capacity after being forced off of the Cherries' draw against Newcastle last week.

David Brooks, Lewis Cook, Lloyd Kelly and Illia Zabarnyi all remain out.

Junior Stanislas returned to training from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since November and O'Neil stated he could be available to feature

Likely line-ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sá; Ait-Nouri, Kilman, Dawson, Semedo; Nunes, Neves; Traoré, Moutinho, Sarabia; Cunha

AFC Bournemouth: Neto; Zemura, Mepham, Stephens, Smith; Anthony, Billing, Lerma, Ouatarra; Solanke, Traoré

Key players

Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

He's excellent at breaking up play and his ball-carrying skills to go along with his ability to avoid being pressed make him the perfect two-way player to dictate action from the midfield.





Neves dribbling the ball upfield earlier in the season/Photo: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

His impressive displays have led the Portuguese 24-year old to be linked with a move away from Wolves while Lopetegui is keen to hang on to him.

Dango Ouatarra (AFC Bournemouth)

The Cherries marquee signing has certainly made an impact in his three games with the South Coast club, registering nine shots and setting up the goal against Nottingham Forest.

Ouatarra during his Bournemouth debut/Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

His sharp dribbling and ability to accelerate quickly as well as being a major presence on dead-ball situations, particularly set-pieces, make him the player Wolves have to keep an eye on.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The historic Molineux stadium will be the venue for this crunch clash.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 3pm BST.

How can I watch the match?

The game will not be shown on live television in the UK.

Highlights will be available on the YouTube channels of both teams as well as Sky Sports following the conclusion of the game.