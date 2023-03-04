Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth: Stunning comeback keeps Gunners top

No one predicted relegation-threatened Bournemouth to start so well, let alone go two goals ahead away from home to league leaders Arsenal.

Phillip Billing opened the scoring as the Cherries attacked immediately after the kick-off, making his goal the second quickest in Premier League history.

Arsenal struggled to produce clear-cut chances and were grateful that Aaron Ramsdale could make a superb stop to save Dango Ouattara from scoring a second. Even though they had 85% possession in the first half, they could not find an equaliser.

Bournemouth followed a well-executed game plan: go ahead, then sit back. An unlikely second goal came just before the hour mark, following a header from Marcos Senesi from a Cherries corner.

However, they failed to mark Thomas Partey who nodded home to bring Arsenal back into the game, and were unlucky as the referee's watch confirmed Ben White's first-time volley went over the line.

They ate up important time, but when the assistant referee called for six extra minutes, the visitors did not have enough in the tank to continue and were defeated by an unbelievable last-minute strike from Reiss Nelson.

Story of the Match

Mikel Arteta made three changes following their win over Leicester last weekend. The front three remained unchanged, with Leandro Trossard maintaining his newly adapted role as a false nine.



Fabio Viera received his second Premier League start since September, with Granit Xhaka dropping to the bench. Upon his return from injury, Thomas Partey replaced Jorginho in the starting lineup. Takehiro Tomiyasu came into the side for White, at right-back.

Gary O’Neil made two changes to his Bournemouth side who lost 4-1 to Manchester City last weekend. They carried over their unchanged back five, but brought in newly signed Antoine Semenyo, who earned his first start since the Brighton in February. Joe Rothwell came in for Jefferson Lerma.

The start to the match was definitely not in the script - Bournemouth completely surprised Arsenal and took the lead within eleven seconds, making it the second-fastest goal in Premier League history.

Dominic Solanke kicked off for the Cherries and immediately played through Ouattara. His low cross from the right wing was met and turned in by Billing from six yards out.

Bournemouth celebrates after scoring their first goal. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal reacted well to going down quickly and should have been level shortly after Bournemouth scored.

Martin Odegaard grabbed control high up the pitch and saw Neto claw his low effort away from the bottom-right corner. The rebound fell to Bukayo Saka, whose right-footed attempt was denied at close range by the goalkeeper.

After the Gunners dominated possession and produced a couple of fruitless goal efforts, the game ultimately settled. The Cherries returned to their original shape and fell deep into their half.

Arsenal did not seem like themselves in the opening thirty minutes, as they gave the ball away and allowed Bournemouth an opportunity to score again. On the break, Billing and Solanke combined, and the goalscorer's cutback found Ouattara. Ramsdale stepped up to stop the shot and did well to keep the hosts in the game.

Matters became much worse for the home team when Trossard went down and was unable to continue. He limped off in the 22nd minute and was replaced by Emile Smith Rowe. With both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah missing, Arsenal's chances of continuing their fine run of form may have been at risk.

Leandro Trossard found himself injured early into the game. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Just before half-time, Arsenal attempted an attack down the right-hand side, with Saka seeking to cut his pass back for Smith Rowe who was ten yards out. The substitute formed a side-footed finish, but Mepham stretched to knock the ball away from him.

Bournemouth had another chance to increase their advantage towards the end of the first half. Billing put Solanke through on goal, but the striker took a poor touch and mishit his cross out for a goal kick.

Extraordinary Second Half

During half-time, Arteta decided to use a substitution and brought on White for Tomiyasu at right-back. Many wondered how that change will affect the game, but it seemed to have pulled off.

In the first few minutes, Arsenal stayed patient in their build-up as Bournemouth sat back with all of their outfield players behind the ball.

Bournemouth got closer to a second goal with a free-kick from deep on the right. Gabriel was there to meet the attempt with his head, in order to clear it for a corner.

However, their lead was extended by the corner that followed. The hosts left Marcos Senesi unmarked, allowing him a clear header at the back post from Rothwell's corner. His effort slammed into the back of the net, surprising both the home crowd and the Arsenal bench.

Senesi celebrates after extending their lead. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta displayed his passion on the touchline and encouraged his players to get back into the game. They seemed to be facing a mountain to climb, but normal service was restored as the Gunners battled hard to create an opening against a tenacious Bournemouth defence, who sat back well.

Arsenal finally broke through, with Partey tapping home unmarked at the back post. They were desperate for a goal, and their corner was cleared as far as Smith Rowe, who headed back into the six-yard box for Partey to comfortably score, bringing Arsenal back into the game.

Neto's theatrics on the goal line and noisy protests towards the referee following the goal inspired Chris Kavanagh to hand him the game's first yellow card for time wasting.

Partey returned the ball to the centre spot after getting one goal back. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

After Arsenal equalised, Bournemouth looked to their bench to keep the game in their favour. In the 64th minute, Jaidon Anthony replaced Semenyo out wide, and Ryan Fredericks replaced Jordan Zemura.

Arteta made another move in an attempt to revitalise Arsenal's offence. Smith Rowe, who came in as a first-half replacement, was replaced by Reiss Nelson, who went out on the left wing.

The substitution had an immediate impact! Nelson advanced down the left before finding White, whose first-time volley seemed to be stopped by Neto. The right-back waited for confirmation from the referee, who checked his watch and was informed that the ball had crossed the line, and the hosts celebrated their equaliser.

Arsenal's remarkable comeback, which included two goals in eight minutes, effectively ended Bournemouth's aspirations of moving out of the relegation zone.

Ben White's volley equalised for the Gunners. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The game became frantic after the hosts scored, as the Gunners tried all they could to get a winning goal. Martinelli, Saka, and Viera's efforts veered off course, and a call for handball in the Bournemouth box was denied.

Bournemouth replaced Ouattara with Ryan Christie. As they lost their 2-0 lead, they looked to make a change in order to hold on to the point.

To inspire a winning goal, Arsenal made another change, with Granit Xhaka assuming his normal position on the left of their midfield three.

Chris Mepham joined his teammate in the book, after sliding in recklessly on Martinelli in the 86th minute.

As the game reached 90 minutes, the assistant referee requested six additional minutes. Arsenal created chances by sending balls into the box, and Oleksandr Zinchenko came close, but his deflected shot went out for a corner at 90+7.

The corner was cleared as far as Nelson, who took a touch to prepare himself before unleashing a superb left-footed half-volley past Neto and into the top-right corner. Bournemouth's hearts were crushed, but it meant that Arsenal maintained their lead in the race for the title.

Player of the match - Reiss Nelson

Nelson's 97th-minute strike completed a remarkable comeback for Arsenal in their 3-2 win over Bournemouth, maintaining their five-point lead over rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.

The academy graduate inspired their equaliser a minute after coming off the bench and scored only his sixth goal for his club.

If Arsenal go on to win the league, this match will be remembered for Nelson's impressive effort which saved them all three points.