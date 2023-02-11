AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United: Magpies held by much improved Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth will feel unfortunate not to have taken all three points against Newcastle United on Saturday evening, with a Miguel Almiron equaliser salvaging a point for the Magpies.

Gary O'Neil's side went ahead after a well-worked corner found defender Marco Senesi at the back post, who tapped in to put the Cherries in front.

However, Almiron's goal just before half-time would decide the game despite key chances for both sides in the second period of the game.

Story of the Match

Newcastle started as the better team in the first five minutes. There were no real key chances but Newcastle dominated the first few moments. They kept the ball well to ensure they retained possession.

With ten minutes played a through ball by Trippier into the box was cut out well by Senesi, an interception which led to the first corner of the game.

The first real chance of the game came against the run of play for Bournemouth. Dominic Solanke flicked on a cross by Jaidon Anthony into the bottom corner, which was saved well by Nick Pope in the bottom corner.

New signing Hamed Traore did well in behind Solanke up top. The two connected well in attack with their passing moves to create problems for Newcastle at the back.

Newcastle piled on the pressure with set pieces but still failed to find any sort of end product early on.

Bournemouth dealt with that pressure, and in doing so manage to break up the pitch, as the Cherries created several chances.

Jaidon Anthony had one of the first shows of the game on the 30 minute mark, cutting inside from the left, but putting it just wide.

However, just moments later the hosts took the lead from a corner. A flick on by Dango Outtara found Marco Senesi who tapped home at the back post to put Bournemouth in front.

Newcastle looked for an instant response but found it difficult to find a way past Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, who did the basics perfectly between the sticks.

The Cherries could have doubled their lead moments later. A cross in from the right was met by Solanke who headed down but straight at Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Eddie Howe had to make a first-half substitution, with Anthony Gordon coming on for an injured Joe Willock.

Bournemouth defended very narrow after the goal, allowing Newcastle to play down the wing. However, the Cherries ensured minimal crosses went into the box.

Fabian Schär and Alexander Isak had tame efforts towards the end of the half to sum up the half for Newcastle.

However, when it looked like Newcastle could not find an end product, the equaliser finally came for the visitors.

It was Miguel Almiron who got the goal for Newcastle. A great move by Allan Saint-Maximin would end in a sideways pass to Sean Longstaff whose shot was well saved in the bottom corner by Neto, but finished on the rebound by Almiron just before halftime.

That brought an end to the first half, with Newcastle having played relatively poor despite the goal.

Bournemouth started the better of the two teams in the first five minutes of the second half, with Outtara looking to get in behind the Newcastle backline on a few occasions.

Senesi made way for Chris Mepham with an injury for Bournemouth, with Senesi playing a big part in a strong first half for Bournemouth.

Saint-Maximin continued to cause Bournemouth problems from the left. The Frenchman cut inside but fired a shot wide.

Gordon received the first booking of the game after pulling back Adam Smith with Bournemouth attacking.

Jaidon Anthony made way for Marcus Tavernier midway through the second half, with the latter returning from a lengthy injury.

Alexander Isak had another opportunity in front of goal which he put over the bar. However, he was offside anyway in the end.

With 70 minutes on the clock, Neto dropped a shot by Saint-Maximin, but it could not be put away by a Newcastle attacker from the rebound.

Bournemouth would be the next to attack in a very end-to-end second half at the Vitality Stadium.

Adam Smith picked up a yellow card for Bournemouth after taking out Anthony Gordon, with about 15 minutes left in the game.

Bournemouth then made a double switch with Outtara and Smith making way for Antonio Semenyo and Ryan Fredricks.

Newcastle then also made a change after Almiron went down with a knock. He made way for Jacob Murphy.

Saint-Maximin made way for Elliot Anderson with about five minutes to play, with the winger also picking up an injury.

Sven Norman was booked in the closing stages after a push on Jefferson Lerma from a free-kick.

With just a few moments remaining, Dan Burn lost the ball at the back by Traore, who crossed into Solanke, whose effort was cleared off the line by Kieran Trippier in a let-off for the Magpies.

Player of the Match - Jordan Zemura

There were not many outstanding individual performances. Marco Senesi had performed the best for Bournemouth before coming off the field with an injury.

However, Jordan Zemura had a solid game at the back for Bournemouth. In a team who have had several defensive issues, he looked composed on the ball and showed his pace when needed in defence.

What is more impressive is the type of opposition he was against. He has struggled to adapt to the Premier League since the Cherries were promoted, but definitely showed his worth against Newcastle.