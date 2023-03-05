Graham Potter - "The result is really important for us"

Wesley Fofana's headed goal early in the second half ensured Chelsea claimed a vital win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The centre-back's goal in the 53rd minute meant that Chelsea claimed their first victory since mid-January, and just their third Premier League win since October.

Chelsea remains in 10th after the win, with Leeds still in a dangerous position at the bottom end of the Premier League, with the threat of a return to the Championship looming.

Crucial win for Chelsea after poor run

With pressure mounting on Potter in recent weeks to change Chelsea's fortunes, a win was vital regardless of how it came about for the Blues boss.

Potter spoke to the official Chelsea website after the game. Whilst he was happy with the victory, he was quick to suggest there is much which Chelsea can improve on:

"I thought we started really well. I thought we dominated the first 30 minutes of the game. Good spirit in the players. Still things we can improve on but it is pleasing.

"I'm really pleased for the players and the supporters because we've had to suffer and endure a really tough period.

"We want to do better and play better, but I think the run we've been on the result is really important for us"

After recovering from a long-term injury, Wesley Fofana headed in the winner for Chelsea early in the second half.

Potter praised the Frenchman for his display against Leeds at the weekend:

"He's one of the players we've missed. His physicality, you can see how he covers the ground and how he helps us in the big spaces, so he's an important player for us.

"I'm delighted for him that he has been able to fight back from a long period out, and he scores an important goal."

Fofana on winning feeling

Fofana played his first full 90 minutes since October against Leeds last weekend having been out the side injured.

However, after regaining match sharpness and recovering from his injury, the former Leicester City man played a huge role in Chelsea's second victory of 2023.

The centre-back also spoke to the Chelsea website after the game and was delighted with his day at Stamford Bridge:

"I'm feeling good, I scored the winner and got a clean sheet, so it was a very good day.

"It was a crazy feeling and I hope in the next game we can repeat it.

"It's been very difficult but I've worked every day and the victory is good.

"It achieves me confidence for Tuesday, but it is not the same game. It is a Champions League game, a hard game, and we just want to win."

Chelsea faces Borussia Dortmund in that UCL game tomorrow night, with a 20:00 GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.