'Talking is one thing, we have to do it on the pitch'- Graham Potter looks ahead to Leeds matchup

Defiance is not a quality many would associate with Chelsea in recent weeks, with performances of late tepid and unthreatening, but Graham Potter cut a resilient figure during his pre-match press conference.

His team host Leeds United this weekend in the Premier League, with it the first of what is being touted as a set of must-win games, as the Blues are at Stamford Bridge again in the week for a Champions League second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

The two games could prove pivotal in determining the future of the head coach at Chelsea, with the domestic match against bitter rivals Leeds always being considered an important one for supporters.

Potter remained focused on that game, rather than getting drawn into a conversation on the wider narrative, telling the media that his job is to simply "focus on the next match".

"We know the situation we’re in," said the 47-year-old, "which is we need to improve the results we’ve had - that’s my responsibility, they haven’t been good enough. So that’s all I focus on now."

"Whatever the discussions are over the long-term that’s not for me. We understand the moment we’re in, we understand where we are, so we need to improve."

There have been some comparisons between this season and the dire campaign for the Blues which was 2015/16, when they languished in mid-table, eventually finishing in 10th place, without any European football.

Graham Potter speaks to Reece James during the game against Tottenham (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

The following year, they went on to win the league, with the relative lack of midweek action being noted as a major factor in the title victory, so some have questioned whether missing out even on the lower continental competitions may in fact be a benefit.

Potter waved away these suggestions however, remarking that, "I don’t think at any point you can think it’s a positive for us not to be in Europe. We’re a club with ambition and a desire to compete at the top.

"But at the moment we’re not, and we have to address that, and that starts with tomorrow’s match."

If Chelsea do manage to get a win this weekend, they will have to do so without multiple key players, as Potter reeled off a lengthy injury list, including the likes of Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy and potentially Reece James too.

Arguably the biggest miss though will be Thiago Silva, who not only provides exemplary experience, but also invaluable leadership skills too. For now though, Potter will have to cope without the Brazilian centre back for approximately six weeks - and how he does so could determine his fate in charge.

'The results haven't been good'

While Potter was keen to stress that he felt his side's results were not necessarily a true reflection of the way they have been playing - "performances haven’t been as bad as our results I would say" - he did admit things had been subpar.

"The frustrating bit for us because we’re seeing a lot of positives day-to-day but they haven’t been able to transfer themselves onto the pitch in terms of results.

"Nevertheless we know the business we’re in and the results are not right. But in terms of daily training and the spirit of the players coming together as a group, that’s all positive."

Potter also made clear that he would not be ducking any of the blame for the situation that the west London club currently find themselves in.

He revealed that "there is support [from the owners], but I'm not going to hide behind that. Ultimately the coach is responsible. You have to look at the performance of the team - generally if you improve the performance of the team you can get results.

Graham Potter with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"I don’t think it’s a total responsibility but it's certainly a huge responsibility."

Finally, there was a rallying cry from the boss, though the extent to which it wins round those who are currently having doubts about his position remains to be seen.

"The most important thing is Chelsea win tomorrow. We have to understand what the opponent brings but [at the same time] be ourselves and try to perform in a good way. But we’re fighting for the points.

"Talking is one thing, we have to do it on the pitch."