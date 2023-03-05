Everton 0-2 Aston Villa: Lathargic Blues succumb to Villans

Despite weathering the storm for most of the contest, Aston Villa made their attacks count, as they earned a huge three points at Everton.

Kenza Dali’s early strike handed Villa the lead before Everton hit back with many warning shots - but this wasn’t enough to warrant them a goal.

Instead, Villa pushed on and put the game to bed twenty minutes from time, with the fortune of a deflection.

This helped them to victory, and it was back to the drawing board for the Toffees as they slipped to their first WSL defeat since early December.

Story of the match

Aston Villa injected impetus straight from the off, controlling the encounter as if they were the home side. An early effort squirmed marginally wide for the visitors before they eventually drew first blood early on.

Kirsty Hanson raced down the byline before whipping in a threatening ball. This eventually reached Rachel Daly who couldn’t find a way through the Everton defence so she cut back to Kenza Dali, who calmly placed past Courtney Brosnan from the edge of the area to hand Villa the lead.

Following the Aston Villa strike, the Toffees grew into the same steadily and began to fire warning shots at Hannah Hampton’s goal.

A corner swung in by Everton was met at the back post by Jess Park who got a touch to the in-swinger, but she couldn’t get the desired touch to divert her header goalwards.

Katja Snoeijs was heavily involved for the Blues, causing the Villa defence problems with her turn of pace down the left-hand side, but an opportunity she received in front of the goal went wasted.

She turned in the box, and after dropping a shoulder and letting fly, a valiant block by Rachel Corsie kept the Dutch at bay.

Everton’s first test to Hannah Hampton fell when an adventurous run by midfielder Nathalie Bjorn left her and Jess Park in space, Park was sent through but a fine save by Hampton prevented Everton from levelling.

Villa injected urgency back into their game and Brosnan was brought back into action, when a strike by Jordan Nobbs warmed the Toffees shot-stopper’s gloves.

Everton continued their threat in front of goal, and Hannah Hampton was forced into action once more.

Jess Park hauled a fine ball into the penalty area and picked out the run of the advancing Karen Holmgaard who tested Hampton, but the Villa keeper did well to tip over.

A sucker punch was dealt with twenty minutes to go, as Villa netted their second.

The visitors were allowed to cross from the flank, with it violently deflecting off Megan Finnigan en route to reaching the back of the net.

Villa rode out their victory and they tightened their grip on the 5th spot, as they moved four clear of today’s opponents Everton, who were frustrated throughout the afternoon.

Player of the match

Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa)

The Villa ‘keeper stood up to her task that she was set, as when Everton attack in their numbers and threat, Hampton was able to deny the Toffees. Overall, it was an outstanding performance from Hampton.

This is a performance to take into the rest of Villa’s games as they look for a serge up the WSL.