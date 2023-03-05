Everton vs Aston Villa: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023

Everton hosts Aston Villa in the Women's Super League today, as the two sides look to move up the table on Sunday afternoon at Walton Hall Park.

The Toffees claimed an impressive point last time out against leaders Manchester United, as Brian Sørensen's side kept a clean sheet which has changed the outlook of the title chase in England's top flight.

They face an Aston Villa side who sit just one point above them in 5th, nine points off the European spots. The Villans thrashed Brighton and Hove Albion 6-2 last time out, meaning both teams will be full of confidence coming into today's game.

Team News

Aston Villa

Meaghan Sargeant, Natasha Harding and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah all remain out for Carla Ward's side in the long term.

Goalkeeper Anna Leat remains out meaning Hannah Hampton will remain in between the sticks for Villa, whilst Rachel Daly is in contention to start for the visitors despite her injury against West Ham in the cup.

Everton

After the international break, Sørensen should not have too many worries when it comes to squad selection. However, Emily Ramsey and Sara Holmgaard could be the two absentees from Everton's squad today.

Apart from the two who miss out, Everton has a fairly injury-free squad today in the return of the WSL since the start of February.

Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa

Hampton, Mayling, Patten, Turner, Pacheco, Staniforth, Nobbs, Dali, Lehmann, Hanson, Daly (4-3-3)

Everton

Brosnan, Bjorn, Finnigan, Sevecke, George, Galli, Holmgaard, Wheeler, Park, Beever-Jones, Snoeijs (3-5-2)

Key Players

Aston Villa - Rachel Daly

If she is to start this afternoon, no doubt Daly has been Villa's focal point this season.

The England international has ten goals to her name in the WSL, making her the league's joint-top goalscorer.

She scored in their last WSL game against Brighton, whilst also bagging in the FA Cup against West Ham as the Villans progressed on penalties, giving her confidence coming into this game against Everton.

Everton - Jessica Park

The goals have come from all over the pitch for Everton this season, with ten different goalscorers in this Toffees squad.

Whilst their defence played magnificently against Manchester United last time out, Park could play a huge role if Everton is to fire in the goals this time around.

The Everton forward is the Toffees' top scorer this season with three goals in the WSL, and she'll be hoping to add to that this afternoon.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The WSL clash will be played at Everton's Walton Hall Park.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is 13:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

The WSL clash is available to watch live on the FA Player.