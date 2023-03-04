Brian Sorensen says United draw gave Everton confidence

Everton manager Brian Sorensen looks on during his sides game against Manchester United (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Everton boss Brian Sorensen previewed Sunday's game against Aston Villa in the Women's Super League return at Finch Farm on Friday morning.

The two sides are separated by just one point and an Everton win would see them move ahead of Villa in a vital race to be best of the rest.

Sorensen spoke to the media:

On understanding Villa's game

Sorensen appeared confident in his understanding of his opponents, based on their match-ups so far this season. He believes that this knowledge will play to their benefit come Sunday.

"We played them three times in total with the cup and the league and also pre-season.

"They have been doing good the same as us, but I feel like we have another level when playing against them, we have always controlled the games."

"I think we have a good idea of what Villa are doing."

Katrine Veje of Everton is challenged by Maz Pacheco of Aston Villa during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match between Everton and Aston Villa at Walton Hall Park on October 26, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

On the WSL break

The game comes after a month's break yet the Dane is thankful for the league's pause.

"Good to have everyone back after the international break and we have had a good time to prepare for the Villa game, so that's been nice.

"The girls are super professional they go off for international break and then come back and sometimes how the schedule is you have a week but it is a week we have been working on stuff.

"Sometimes it creates an extra hunger actually to come back and show where we are at.

"I actually enjoyed it having some time off and looking back at our season so far and seeing what needs to be done to improve. You don't often have the luxury and time to do that."

On their performance against Manchester United

Everton's previous Women's Super League game saw them draw away to league leaders Manchester United.

Sorensen believes this result was an indicator of his side's progress.

"That game, from a confidence point of view, was really good

"We took a step in the right direction against the top four. We weren’t so happy with the way we played without the ball but overall I think we matched them in terms of intensity and I think we did that which brings us confidence that we can have that level.

"We also kept a clean sheet against a top opponent so we can take that into games going forward."

Alessia Russo of Manchester United runs under pressure from Aurora Galli of Everton during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Leigh Sports Village on February 05, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

On facing Rachel Daly

On this weekend's opponent, Villa striker Rachel Daly is the clear danger woman, the league's top scorer. However, Sorensen believes she is nothing to worry about.

"She is a quality player, we see that for Villa and also when she plays for England. I think we play against top strikers a lot in this league and we are pretty happy with our defence so I'm not worried about it."

On team news

Sorensen also gave some fitness updates, confirming that goalkeeper Emily Ramsey will miss the fixture on Sunday due to an injury sustained on international duty.

"She’s in good spirits and hopefully it goes smoothly coming back. Things like that happen. We saw the training video back of how it happened and it's just unfortunate.

"That’s how it is in football. She was really happy to be in the [England] squad and also had a couple of days to showcase herself so she’s now just working to get back to full fitness."

Defender Sara Holmgaard is also out with a hip flexor issue but Sorensen's worries have been calmed by the return of centre-back Katrine Veje, who hasn't appeared for the Blues since October due to a knee problem.

In the reverse fixture, Lucy Hope's strike was enough to seal the three points for Everton at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in October, and Sorensen believes his side can take confidence from their previous meetings with Carla Ward's side into Sunday's game.