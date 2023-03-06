Four things we learnt from Brentford's win over Fulham

Brentford defeated their local rivals, Fulham, with a 3-2 victory, earning the West London bragging rights. The Bees took an early lead with Ethan Pinnock's goal, followed by Fulham's equaliser from Manor Solomon.

Ivan Toney then scored a penalty to regain the lead for Brentford in the second half, and Mathias Jensen secured their victory with a goal. Despite Fulham's late consolation goal from Carlos Vinicius, Brentford took all three points.

The win brings Brentford within one point of Fulham, despite playing two games less. Brentford will face Everton next, while Fulham will host league leaders, Arsenal.

Brentford's impressive attacking threat

Brentford started the game strongly and scored an early goal through a deflected shot from Ethan Pinnock. They continued to create chances throughout the match and were rewarded with two more goals from Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen.

Brentford's attacking players, such as Toney, Mbuemo, and Damsgaard, showed their quality and ability to create chances. Brentford's clinical finishing was a key factor in their victory over Fulham.

Despite having less possession than their opponents, the Bees were able to convert their chances with ease. Toney's penalty-taking prowess was on display once again, as the striker calmly placed the ball into the bottom corner for his 22nd consecutive penalty conversion.

Jensen's late goal was also a testament to Brentford's clinical finishing, as the midfielder expertly finished through Bernd Leno's legs. Overall, Brentford's dominant start and clinical finishing proved too much for Fulham to handle.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Toney's impressive scoring record

Ivan Toney scored a penalty to give Brentford the lead in the second half, taking his tally of consecutive penalties scored to 22. The striker has been in excellent form this season and is one of the leading scorers in the Premier League.

Toney once again proved his importance to Brentford, scoring the winning penalty and coming close to scoring one of the goals of the season. The striker's calmness from the spot was on display once again, as he converted his 22nd consecutive penalty to put the Bees ahead.

Toney also came close to scoring a stunning long-range effort in the second half, as he attempted to chip Leno from inside his own half. While the attempt was unsuccessful, it showcased Toney's confidence and creativity on the ball.

The forward's performance highlighted his importance to Brentford's success. His penalty-taking prowess has been particularly impressive, with the striker converting every penalty he has taken this season. Toney's ability to hold up play and link up with his teammates has also been a key aspect of Brentford's attacking play.

Fulham's struggles in midfield

Fulham's midfield looked shaky at times, allowing Brentford to create numerous chances.

The visitors conceded a soft goal from a set-piece and failed to clear their lines on several occasions. The absence of Joao Palhinha was felt, as the team struggled to control the midfield.

Fulham's lack of cutting edge passing in front of goal was a major reason for their defeat. Looking to the bench, there was not enough creativity to make the impact they needed for all three points.

The Cottagers were unable to break down Brentford's resolute back line, despite having plenty of possession. Fulham's reliance on set-pieces also proved to be a weakness, as they were unable to create chances from open play. Overall, Fulham's struggles in controlling the midfield was a major factor in their defeat to Brentford.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Fulham's resilience

Despite conceding three goals, Fulham showed resilience and fought back to score a late consolation goal through Carlos Vinicius. The team had their moments in the game and nearly equalised in the first half through a free-kick from Andreas Pereira.

Fulham's latest match against their opponents was nothing short of an intense showdown. Despite conceding three goals, the team displayed unwavering resilience and determination to fight back, ultimately scoring a late consolation goal thanks to the efforts of Carlos Vinicius.

Despite the eventual outcome of the match, Fulham's never-say-die attitude and never-give-up mentality is a shining example of the spirit. The team refused to give up, even in the face of a seemingly insurmountable challenge, and fought tooth and nail until the final whistle.

While conceding three goals was undoubtedly a setback, the team's grit and determination in the face of adversity are what define them as a proper team. Fulham's fans can undoubtedly take pride in their team's performance and look forward to more thrilling matches in the future.