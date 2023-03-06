Brentford 3-2 Fulham: Toney stars as Bees earn local bragging rights

Brentford earnt the West London bragging rights, after securing a 3-1 victory against local rivals Fulham.

Brentford took an early lead through Ethan Pinnock. The defender fired the Bees into the lead six minutes in, albeit with the help of a Tim Ream deflection.

However Fulham grew into the match, and eventually equalised through Manor Solomon. The winger had an easy header into an empty net, after a stunning free-kick attempt from Andreas Pereira. It finished 1-1 at half-time.

Ivan Toney regained the lead for the Bees in the second half. The striker placed a perfect penalty into the bottom corner, taking his record of penalties scored in a row to 22.

The Bees were rarely threatened from that point onwards, before Mathias Jensen secured victory with a neat finish through Bernd Leno's legs.

Fulham scored a late consolation goal in the 98th minute through Carlos Vinicius. The Brazilian latched onto a rebound, after David Raya fumbled Pereira's shot. But the goal was too late, and Brentford secured all three points.

The result saw both sides stay in the same league position. However Brentford move to within one point of Fulham, despite playing two games less. Up next, Thomas Frank's men travel to Goodison Park to face Everton, whilst Marco Silva's men host league leaders Arsenal next Sunday.

Story of the match

The Bees made one change from their last match, with Mikkel Damsgaard replacing Joshua Dasilva.

In comparison, the Cottagers made three changes. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Solomon and Sasa Lukic forced their way into the starting eleven. Joao Palhinha was a notable absence for Fulham, as he begun his two match ban against Brentford.

The hosts started quickly. Toney had a long-range effort firmly saved by Leno. Bryan Mbuemo then had two golden chances to open the scoring four minutes in.

Firstly, the Cameroon international latched onto a perfectly placed cross from Yoane Wissa, but he somehow blazed it wide.

Fulham cleared the danger away, but the hosts recycled possession well. Mbuemo latched onto a through-ball in behind, but his low effort was well saved by Leno.

Brentford did not let their frustration last though. In the 6th minute, the Bees took the lead through Pinnock. Fulham cleared the threat away from the corner, but only as far as Damsgaard.

The Danish international fired it towards goal. His effort was deflected into Pinnock's path perfectly, before the Jamaican international fired it into the net via a deflection from Tim Ream.

Ethan Pinnock celebrates his goal. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

It was a thoroughly deserved goal for the hosts, who dominated the opening minutes.

The match slowly fell into rhythm, with Brentford controlling the match despite little possession. Mbuemo very nearly doubled Brentford's lead 17 minutes in. The winger took a delightful free-kick from 25 yards, but his effort crashed off the post.

After a frantic start, the match slowed down midway through the first half for a short period. The visitors had the majority of possession (70% after 35 minutes), yet they could not threaten David Raya in the first third of the match.

In fact, it was Brentford who next came close. The Bees hit the woodwork through an audacious free-kick from Toney 36 minutes in. It was almost a carbon copy of Mbuemo's effort, with Fulham walking away fortunate on both occasions.

With 39 minutes on the clock, Fulham equalised through Solomon. From yet another free-kick, Pereira smashed the inside of the right post.

The rebound fell directly to the Israel international, who placed a home a header into an empty net. The goal took Solomon's tally to five goals in his last five appearances.

Manor Solomon runs away in celebration. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Fulham midfielder Lukic was incredibly lucky to stay on the pitch in the final minute of the first half. Already on a yellow, the Serbian stopped an on-rushing counter-attack, but somehow escaped another card.

It finished 1-1 at half-time. Brentford started strongly, but Fulham eventually grew into the match.

Toney delivers again

The second half started frantically. Both sides looked to get on the front foot, especially from danger areas out wide. Five minutes into the second half, Brentford had an opportunity to regain the lead from the penalty spot.

Issa Diop caught Christian Norgaard with a high foot in the box. The Frenchman protested his innocence, but his efforts were in vein.

Toney stepped up to take the penalty. In traditional fashion, the Englishman converted the penalty with style. The striker strolled up to the ball, before placing it neatly into the bottom right corner.

There was a slight delay in play in the second half, as Tete received treatment after a clash of heads.

Toney nearly scored one of the greatest goals in Premier League history moments after the match restarted. The 26-year-old took an audacious effort from the halfway line. It caught Leno off guard, but it did not dip enough and hit the roof of the net.

Vitaly Janelt replaced Damsgaard with 15 minutes left. Despite being a surprise starter tonight, the playmaker produced his best performance in a Brentford shirt so far. He was energetic, and provided a new dynamic in the final third.

The hosts began to slow the match down through time wasting with ten minutes to go. The Bees knew just how important a win would be in the context of the table.

With six minutes to go, Brentford all but secured victory through Mathias Jensen. Substitute Kevin Schade raced past Antonee Robinson with electric pace, before laying it on a plate for the Denmark midfielder.

Jensen latched onto the pass from Schade, and placed a low shot through Leno's legs. It was a lovely team goal from the hosts, which epitomised their overall performance.

Fulham scored a late consolation goal through Vinicius in the 98th minute. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker chipped Raya, after he fumbled the initial shot from Pereira. But it was too little too late from the Cottagers, with the Bees securing all three points.

As the full-time whistle blew, the hosts secured a delightful win against their local rivals to continue their dreams of European football.

Player of the match

It was that man again. Ivan Toney has been in sensational form all season, and the match against Fulham was no different. The striker added his name to the scoresheet with a delightful penalty in the second half.

But it was his overall play and fluidity within the final third which was most impressive. The Englishman caused chaos for Fulham's defence, and very nearly secured a spectacular goal from the halfway line.

Ivan Toney attempts to threaten the Fulham backline. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Toney is continually in the news due to his betting allegations, yet he is currently doing the talking on the pitch with another superb performance.