Chelsea vs Leeds: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 26, 2023

Chelsea welcome a rejuvenated Leeds to Stamford Bridge this weekend, with Graham Potter's side looking for their first league win in five attempts.

The Blues currently sit closer to the relegation zone than they do to the top four, with only ten points separating them and Everton in 18th, compared to the 14 that split them from a Champions League spot.

A disappointing 2-0 loss at the weekend to London rivals Spurs means that they have only won twice in the league since October 19th, highlighting why Potter is under scrutiny from the media and has a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

Whereas Leeds come into this clash off the back of their first league win in 2023, with the Yorkshire club running out 1-0 winners against relegation rivals Southampton in Javi Gracia's first game in charge.

Junior Firpo's goal was enough to claim all three points at Elland Road and lift Leeds out of the relegation zone ahead of this match, one point above Everton.

However, Leeds have failed to win away from home in the league on their last six attempts, and no team has won fewer than their six points on the road this season - something that will need to improve if they want to continue playing top-flight football next year.

A win for Gracia's side would mean they have completed the double over Chelsea in the league for the first time since the 1991/92 season, with the Whites previously beating the West London club 3-0 at Elland Road in August.

Team News

Chelsea

The big news coming out of Chelsea this week is that they could be without the experienced Thiago Silva for up to six weeks, after he sustained knee ligament damage in their defeat to Spurs last week.

The Brazilian will join Edouard Mendy (finger), Christian Pulisic (knee) and Armando Broja (knee) on the sideline for this match.

N'Golo Kante has returned to training following his hamstring injury but it is likely to be too soon for the Frenchman, whereas Mateo Kovacic could return to the squad following last weeks illness. Cesar Azpilicueta will be assessed before kick-off under concussion protocols.

Leeds

Javi Gracia refused to give too much away in his press conference, but it is certain that Rodrigo (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh) and Adam Forshaw (groin) will all be out for this game due to their long term injuries.

Pascal Struijk (concussion) and Luis Sinisterra (thigh) could be available for this game, but it will depend on their late fitness tests.

Whereas Max Wober, who missed their FA Cup game against Fulham due to a minor shoulder injury, is likely to recover in time and slot back into the starting lineup.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea- Kepa; James, W.Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Fernandez, Zakaria; Sterling, Felix, Mudryk; Havertz

Leeds- Meslier; Ayling, Wober, Koch, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Gnonto, Summerville, Aaronson; Rutter

Key Players

Joao Felix (Chelsea)

The Portuguese international has arguably been the stand out player for Chelsea in recent weeks despite their terrible run of form.

Following a red card on his debut against Fulham, Felix made amends and scored in his first game back against West Ham, the only goal so far in his Blues career.

However he has showed plenty of threat in attack and has recently admitted that he is enjoying his time in West London, hinting that he could stay longer than his loan move allows.

Chelsea desperately need goals as they have only netted four times in the league since the turn of the new year, something that Felix's quality could bring to help get them back to winning ways.

Joao Felix against Tottenham - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images)

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds)

The 19-year-old may not have scored for three games but he provides serious threat every time he plays.

The tricky winger has given almost every defender he's played against this season a real headache with his quick feet, frightening turn of pace, and persistent running.

Signed for just £4m in the summer from FC Zurich, Gnonto looks like an absolute steal and many have compared his style of play to Eden Hazard, a fan favourite amongst the team he comes up against on Saturday.

Gnoto with his new coach Javi Gracia - (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This match is being played at Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea football club.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm (GMT).

Where can I watch the match?

Unfortunately, the game will not be televised in the UK due to it being a 3pm kick-off. However, there will be a live blog on VAVEL to keep you up to date.