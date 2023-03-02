Brentford vs Fulham: The unlikely battle for Europe

At the start of the season, both of these sides were regarded as potential relegation candidates. However, fast forward to now and they are in the conversation about who is going to finish in the coveted European places.

Brentford currently sit in ninth place, four points behind Fulham who occupy the Europa Conference League spot, but the Bees do have two games in hand on the Cottagers.

Many had wondered whether they would suffer from second season syndrome, especially after losing such a key player in Christian Eriksen, but Thomas Frank's side have only kicked on.

Whereas, Marco Silva's men were one of the favourites to go down at the start of the season, particularly as they have been labelled as a 'yo-yo club' in previous years.

This is the third time in the last five years that they have been promoted to the Premier League, failing to stay in the top-flight for more than one season on previous ocassions.

However, not only are they almost guaranteed safety, they are pushing for a spot in the top seven for the first time since the 2008/09 season, where they finished seventh under Roy Hodgson.

Home form can help the Bees, but Toney could let them down

Frank's side have one of the best home records in the league this year, losing just once in 12 games at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Most notably, they have beaten Liverpool, Manchester United and Brighton at home already this season, whilst holding Chelsea and Spurs to draws. The only team to come away with all three points at this stadium has been the league leaders Arsenal, who beat them all the way back in September.

Games under the lights at Brentford are also notoriously difficult for any side traveling there, making them the favourites to win this clash and apply pressure on Brighton and Fulham.

However, one huge problem for Brentford that could be a massive stumbling block in their season is the imminent ban for Ivan Toney.

The English striker has been accused of 262 betting charges, with the player admitting to the large majority of them.

This means that he is likely to receive a hefty ban from football, with previous players like Joey Barton being suspended for 18 months.

Although his breach of FA betting rules were not as serious as Barton's, Toney is likely to be banned for at least six months, something that could put a real dent in their record-breaking season.

Toney looks on during match against Crystal Palace - (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

His 14 Premier League goals leaves him joint-third with Marcus Rashford in the goal scoring charts, and he has single-handedly carried Brentford through games at times this season.

It is not clear when the 26-year-old's ban will come into place, but if one thing is for sure, it is that he will need to step up and help his side out in the few games he has left before he is forced to watch from the stands.

Mitrovic has proven the doubters wrong and can carry Fulham to glory

Many people believed that Aleksandar Mitrovic was 'too good for the Championship but not good enough for the Premier League'.

However, he has put to bed any of those accusations and silenced his doubters with a brilliant campaign so far, netting 11 times in 19 games.

He is the perfect striker for technicians such as Willian and Andreas Pereira, with his physical presence and statuesque figure making him a brilliant target man.

Mitrovic in action against Leeds - (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The Serbian international is not afraid of a big game either, scoring against Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal this season, whilst also netting against Monday's opponents when they beat the Bees 3-2 at Craven Cottage.

Just like Toney, Mitrovic has single-handedly carried Fulham through games during the season, earning them crucial points in their bid for Europe.

The last time the Cottagers played in a European competition was back in 2010 when they reached the final of the Europa League, losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid.

Mitrovic will have a tough task against a very physical defence on Monday, but he has shown before how he will not shy away from a challenge and his ruthless finishing can punish them if they make any mistakes.

This is why Fulham have a very good chance of winning this game and aiding their chances of playing midweek football next year.