France 2-0 Morocco: Player ratings as Les Bleus secure a second consecutive World Cup final

France secured a second consecutive World Cup final place as they beat a valiant Morocco side to set up a mouth-watering tie with Argentina on Sunday.

Theo Hernandez bagged the opening goal after a pinball moment inside the Morocco penalty area leaving him unmarked at the back post to volley home.

Didier Deschamps' side fought off some dangerous attacks from The Atlas Lions and doubled their advantage through Randal Kolo Muani who tapped home with his first touch of the game.

The Moroccans go home having won the hearts of many, with Walid Regragui's side still having the chance to make more history when they face Croatia in the third-place play-off.

Meanwhile, Les Bleus could become the first side since Brazil in 1962 to retain their World Cup title should they beat Lionel Scalloni's Argentine outfit on Sunday.

France

Hugo Lloris - 6

Got a fingertip to El Yamiq's bicycle kick which looked certain to be heading towards the bottom corner.

Theo Hernandez - 6

His clever finish bounced in at the near post after Morocco were left exposed at the back. However, he looked shaky when confronted by Boufal and overcommitted at times which is exactly what the Morocco winger wanted him to do.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

A little fragile when forced to come into deeper areas but made an excellent challenge to cover the run of Hakimi just before the half-time whistle.

Raphael Varane - 7

His excellent progressive pass saw Griezmann into space in behind the opposition defence. A very solid performance from him as he made some crucial interceptions.

Jules Kounde - 7

Good showing from the Barcelona man, blocked an effort on the line in added time.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7

Not as bright in comparison to the quarter-final but a solid performance nonetheless. His performances in the tournament leave you to ponder whether Paul Pogba might be able to get back into the side when he returns.

Youssouf Fofana - 7

Slotted in well in place of the ill Adrien Rabiot but was dragged out wide often to cover the runs of Hakimi on the right. Useful in possession though as he kept the ball tidily throughout against a plucky opposition midfield pairing.

Kylian Mbappe - 7

His blocked shot found its way to Hernandez at the back stick for the opening strike. Flicked the ball around the goalkeeper 10 minutes from half-time but had his effort hooked off the line. It has to be said he looked much better playing through the middle of the front line.

Antoine Griezmann - 9*

A clever dummy saw El Yamiq overcommit as the Frenchman helped set up the first goal. Like in the England game he was France's best player and a constant nuisance in the final third for Les Bleus.

Ousmane Dembele - 6

Was not much of a threat on the right. Struggled to really get into the game.

Olivier Giroud - 6

Hit the post from an unfamiliar situation when he ran in behind the defence during the first. Proved a different and more direct proposition for the Moroccan defence to deal with.

Subs:

Marcus Thuram - 6

Got up well to meet Griezmann's cross but headed just wide of the target.

Randal Kolo Muani - 7

Scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.

Yassine Bounou - 6

A valiant showing throughout the tournament for the Sevilla goalkeeper who was pipped at his near post for the opener. It is sure to be a busy January window for his agent as he will undoubtedly have Premier League eyes clapped towards him.

Achraf Hakimi - 7

Did very well to deny Mbappe a clear shot on goal 35 minutes in, his pressure was just enough to stop the in-form forward. Had plenty of space down the right-hand side as Mbappe did not track him throughout the game.

Jawad El Yamiq - 6

Hard to tell whether he slipped or if he naively tried to pinch the ball from Griezmann in the lead-up to the first goal. Improved as the game went on as he hooked Mbappe's shot away from goal as it looked to be heading over the line. Had a fantastic effort hit the post with an overhead kick.

Achraf Dari - 6

Replaced Nayef Aguerd in the starting line-up as the West Ham United man was ruled out just minutes before kick-off. Looked solid.

Romain Saiss - 5

It was a real surprise to see the former Wolves back in the starting line-up after being forced off with an injury against Portugal. And the captain's night did not last long as he limped off after 21 minutes.

Noussair Mazraoui - 5

Another player we did not expect to see for this semi-final clash after his injury. And like Saiss he was hauled off after failing to keep his fitness.

Sofiane Boufal - 7

Charged through the French defence during the first half and was unfortunate not to reap the rewards from that run as Ziyech slipped when he went to shoot. The former Southampton man was booked after he was late to a challenge with Hernandez.

Sofyan Amrabat - 7

Had a slightly different role to play in the first half as he pushed further forwards in a double pivot with Ounahi. Absolutely ploughed through Mbappe to win the ball as the French forward looked to break, upon a replay it was a fantastic challenge from the Fiorentina midfielder.

Azzedine Ounahi - 8

Forced a very good save from Lloris after 10 minutes as he curled a powerful effort towards the bottom corner. Pulled off a great turn midway through the first period. Another great performance from the Angers man who has inflated his profile after an impressive World Cup.

Hakim Ziyech - 6

An unproductive evening for the Chelsea man, but that is not to say he did not threaten France's defence - as he got through to dangerous positions on several occasions.

Youssef En-Nesyri - 7

Did well to exploit the space between Konate and Hernandez and was a constant pain for the centre-backs without showing much quality in front of goal. Was waiting in the penalty area for Attiyat Allah's cross but it was blocked off before it could reach the Sevilla forward.

Subs:

Selim Amallah - 6

Replaced Saiss after his withdrawal and brought a change in shape for Regragui's side as they reverted to a four-at-the-back. Amallah made a real impact as he bulked up the midfield.

Yahia Attiyat Allah - 5

Unlucky to be dropped after a superb showing in their win over Portugal but somewhat understandable with the quality of Mazraoui available. Came on for the Bayern Munich defender at half-time and had the chance to level the scoring but sliced his shot.

Abderrazak Hamdallah - 6

Had an effort blocked on the line with minutes to go.

Zakaria Aboukhlal - 5

Headed well wide from close range.

Abdessmad Ezzalzoui - 6

His mazy run helped create the chance for Hamdallah.