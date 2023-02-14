Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich: Post-Match Player Ratings

Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League in Paris following a well taken Kingsley Coman strike.

The German outfit got off a dominant start and never really looked back, keeping the ball with quality while snuffing out potent duo Lionel Messi and Neymar in the PSG attack.

The French champions struggled to grab a foothold in the game throughout but the introduction of Kylian Mbappe off the bench almost saw the Frenchman grab an equaliser late on, only to be denied VAR.

Bayern will take their slender advantage to Munich for the second leg where the two sides will meet in three weeks time.

Bayern Munich celebrating the opening goal. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6

Made a poor mistake for the winning goal, but kept the score at 1-0 in the first half, particularly making a special save to deny Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Achraf Hakimi - 4

Was sloppy in possession and gave cheap fouls away, before being replaced at half-time.

Marquinhos - 6

Did his job well in the first half before being shifted out to right back in the second.

Sergio Ramos - 7

PSG's best player on a difficult night, dominant in the air and showed his class throughout.

Nuno Mendes - 6

A lively display by the Portugal international, who was extremely calm under pressure, and showed his electric pace in the second half.

Danilo Pereira - 6

Struggled to deal with the combination of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in midfield but was relatively solid defensively, whilst making eight recoveries.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 5

A special occasion for the 16-year-old, who became the youngest ever player to start in a Champions League knockout fixture.

Marco Verratti - 6

Showed his silk in patches but didn't have enough of the ball to make the desired impact for PSG.

Carlos Soler - 4

Had a tough night in Paris, and had no impact going forward for PSG.

Lionel Messi - 5

Struggled without the ball for the majority of the fixture but improved following Mbappe's introduction in the second half.

Neymar - 4

A difficult night for the Brazilian, who was isolated and found it hard to link with Messi up front for the Parisian's.

Neymar surrounded by red shirts during PSG v Bayern Munich. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Presnel Kimpembe (HT) - 5

Came into the back four after the interval but did nothing of note.

Fabian Ruiz (57') - 5

Replaced Zaire-Emery but failed to get a hold of the ball in midfield.

Kylian Mbappe (57') - 6

Off the bench Mbappe stretched Bayern and had a goal disallowed for a narrow offside.

Vitinha (75') - 5

Like most of his teammates, Vitinha found difficulty against a terrific Bayern midfield.

Yann Sommer - 7

Had little to do in the first half but made some crucial stops in the second to deny Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Joao Cancelo - 6

Still settling in Munich, Cancelo showed glimpses of his class, whipping in a few wicked crosses that weren't met.

Benjamin Pavard - 6

Was solid and compact throughout the ninety, but was dismissed with a second yellow after a challenge on Messi with minutes left ruling him out of the second leg.

Dayot Upamecano - 7

A piece in the Bayern wall at the back, snuffed any dangerous attacks out and showcased his impressive pace on occasion.

Matthijs De Ligt - 7

Formed a tight back three with Pavard and Upamecano, and helped keep Neymar and Messi at bay for the majority of the game.

Kingsley Coman - 8

A fine display by the Frenchman. A constant threat for PSG to deal with all evening and took his goal well.

Leon Goretzka - 6

An assured display by the German international who was a key part in Bayern's early dominance.

Joshua Kimmich - 7

Another prime example of Kimmich's class, oozing confidence on the ball helping Bayern dominate the midfield battle.

Leroy Sane - 6

Failed to make a major impact going forward but was lively and got into pockets of space well.

Jamal Musiala - 6

The youngster showed moments of his potential in the game, particularly in the second half.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 7

An effective performance by the forward, who held play up well and tested Donnarumma on multiple occasions.

Substitutes:

Alphonso Davies (HT) - 7

Made a near instant impact off the bench, producing a delightful delivery for Coman to latch onto for the goal.

Thomas Muller (76') - 5

Had little of the ball after coming on.

Serge Gnabry (76') - 5

Served as fresh legs off the bench to keep PSG honest defensively.

Ryan Gravenberch (87') - N/A

Josip Stanisic (90') - N/A