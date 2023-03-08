Bayern Munich vs PSG: UEFA Champions League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

All stakes will be on the line as two titans of the sport go head to head in order to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich have the advantage heading into this fixture, following their 1-0 victory over the French giants in the first leg of this tie. Therefore in order for PSG to advance to the next round they will have to win by two or more goals at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Both sides sit on top of their domestic league tables but the Champions League will definitely be the priority for each team heading into the tail end of the 2022/23 campaign.

It will without doubt be a very difficult result to predict however the German giants may be the slight favourite due to the fact that they are currently unbeaten in 15 games at home, and of course the 1 goal advantage which was mentioned earlier.

Team News

Bayern Munich

Julian Nagelsmann speaks to the press (Photo by T. Kieslich/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

Julian Nagelsman​​​ is expected to field his best available XI, but there are some big names that will have to miss out due to various reasons.

One of these players is French defender Benjamin Pavard, who is suspended for the second leg of this tie following his red card in the first leg.

It seems as if Joao Cancelo has fallen out of favour under Nagelsmann shortly after his arrival in Germany. This comes as a huge surprise to fans, and we do not expect to see the Portuguese full-back reclaim his place in the starting line-up.

Paris Saint-Germain

Cristophe Galtier speaks to the press (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The headlines coming out of the French capital over the past week have all been surrounding Neymar Jr being ruled out for the remainder of this season. This comes as a huge blow for Cristophe Galtier as he would have been integral for his side in their Champions League and domestic league campaign.

It is likely that PSG will use the 3-5-2 formation for the rest of the season rather than their usual 3-4-3

Other than that we expect to see very few changes from their last domestic game.

Likely Lineups

Bayern Munich

Sommer, Stanisic, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Goretzka, Kimmich, Comanche, Muller, Musiala, Choupo-Moting

Paris Saint-Germain

Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Ramos, Pereira, Mendes, Vitinha, Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Hakimi, Messi, Mbappe

Key Players

Bayern Munich- Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala in action against Stuttgart (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Bayern's star boy Musiala is our pick as their key player in this fixture.

At just 20-years-old, Musiala has set the Bundesliga alight and also proven himself on the European stage on multiple occasions.

The German international is known for being technically gifted, but also completely press resistant, and this combination can causes opposing defenders nightmares.

He is also an elite dribbler and it is hard to believe how young he is when watching him play.

Paris Saint-Germain- Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe holds his trophy representing the achievement of him becoming PSG's leading goal scorer (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

In a team that is filled with star names, Mbappe is the star who shines the brightest.

At just 24-years-old, the Frenchman has established himself as a legend of the beautiful game, and has been through a career that most footballers dream of.

When Mbappe is one-on-one with his defender in the left half space, he is almost impossible to stop, add his lethal finishing to the table and you have almost a perfect attacker.

One of Mbappe's most important strengths is his ability to perform under pressure, and on his day he is absolutely unstoppable.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport