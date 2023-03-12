Fulham 0-3 Arsenal: Gunners coast to derby victory

Arsenal cruised to victory at Fulham to restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

All the damage was done in the first half, as Leandro Trossard grabbed a hat-trick of assists for Gabriel, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli to put the game beyond Fulham.

The hosts were totally outclassed and will regret their shoddy first half showing, where they failed to lay a glove on Arsenal Marco Silva will want to move on from the heavy defeat quickly as they pursue a place in Europe.

Story of the match

Fulham made two changes to the side that lost to Brentford, with Issa Diop and Willian replaced by Tosin Adarabioyo and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with Joao Palhinha still suspended.

For Arsenal, a huge boost as Gabriel Jesus returned to the bench. Mikel Arteta retuned to his strongest XI after making changes in the Europa League. Back came Aaron Ramsdale, Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Trossard, with Jakub Kiwior, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira, Jorginho and Reiss Nelson missing out.

Fulham have wildly outperformed expectations this year and many had forecast this as a potential banana skin for Arsenal. However, in the first half, the hosts looked every inch the newly-promoted outfit they had not previously resembled, as the league leaders tore them apart with a supreme performance.

After a sedate opening in which Arsenal steadily probed and Fulham were happy to sit deep, the Gunners thought they had the breakthrough in the 16th minute. A clever reverse ball by Granit Xhaka found Martinelli in space in the inside left channel. The Brazilian’s curled effort was palmed away by Leno into the midriff of Antonee Robinson and straight back into the net. VAR, however, came to the hosts’ rescue – Martinelli having strayed a fraction offside.

It was to prove a reprieve that could not stop an avalanche. Immediately, Xhaka wriggled free and tested Leno with a low effort from inside the box, sparking a succession of corners, and from the third of these Trossard’s delivery was nodded home by Garbiel to give Arteta's men the lead.

The one-way traffic continued. Saka nearly went clean through on goal before hesitation allowed Tosin to nick the ball away and William Saliba flashed a rasping 25-yard drive just over the bar.

And then came what already felt an inevitable second, from the same source and side as the opener.

Trossard beat Kenny Tete too easily before picking out Martinelli at the back post. His task, to nod home from two yards, should not have been so simple, but Robinson's meek non-challenge summed up Fulham’s limp performance.

It was shocking how easily, and how early in the game, the Gunners were able to roll out the champagne football. Xhaka should have made it three as a delightful move saw him played in by Trossard again, only to fluff his lines getting caught in two minds. He had too much time to think about it. As did Trossard himself moments later, picked out by Saka, only to shunt the ball wide.

After a rare moment of hope for Fulham, when Andreas Pereira lifted an effort over the bar after being gifted the ball by Ramsdale, normal service quickly resumed. Martinelli was denied from close range by Leno, before the game was finished on the stroke of half-time.

Once again, Trossard found himself in space on the left and picked out Martin Odegaard in the middle. The Norwegian, next to the penalty spot, had time to bring the ball down, take a touch, then another touch, then another, then stroke the ball into the corner at his total leisure, as defenders in white stood and stared.

While Marco Silva would surely have had harsh words for his side at the break, from that position the second half was always going to be a procession. Coming back from two goals down is within the realm of realism, but to come back from three – especially when the contest has been so painfully lopsided – is almost always fantasy.

Pride alone did stir the hosts somewhat, and efforts from Pereira and Reid forced Ramsdale into action, before a thunderous header from Tosin rattled the bar as finally they posed some questions.

But in truth, the Gunners looked just as likely to add a fourth of their own, flicking the switch whenever they felt like it to create openings for Odegaard, Martinelli and Saka.

The travelling fans delighted in cycling through their repertoire of songs and their rapturous reception for the returning Gabriel Jesus summed up another joyful afternoon for them. No matter that a rusty Jesus, given 15 minutes from the bench by Arteta, missed an easy opportunity to make it four; one of their most important players is back on the pitch.

Perhaps Arsenal were lucky to run in to Fulham while they were missing Palhinha. One wonders whether the Portuguese would have stood for the Cottagers' insipid first half display. You get the sense, though, that there is just no stopping Arteta's side at the moment and if they are to be prevented from clinching the title, the rest of the Premier League is running out of time to do it.

With an appetising home fixture against Crystal Palace next week, there is every chance they will be at least five points clear going into the international break. After that, there are only ten more hurdles to clear. They can dare to dream.

Player of the match - Martin Odegaard

Narrowly pipping Leandro Trossard and his three assists, the Gunners' skipper put in another outstanding display here and was at the heart of all of their best moves in the first half.

Odegaard grabbed a deserved goal of his own with ridiculous ease; he is a player who makes the game look very easy. The Norwegian must surely be a candidate for the Player of the Season award.