Remo Freuler says Nottingham Forest need 'real identity' despite progress ahead of Everton clash

Nottingham Forest midfielder Remo Freuler said that despite clear progress, The Reds still need to find their identity ahead of their tie against Everton.

It is a huge game for Steve Cooper's side, who were convincingly beaten 4-0 by West Ham last time out.

However, a return to the City Ground to play a vital relegation match could help give the East Midlands club gain more breathing space in the fight for survival.

Ahead of the match, Freuler spoke to the press about his time at former club Atalanta, his previous experience against The Toffees, signing for Forest and The Reds' future.

On his time at Atalanta

The Swiss international had experience on the big stage before he was playing for The Garibaldi, featuring in both the Champions League and the Euros.

Speaking about his time at his previous club Atalanta, he said the Italian club benefitted from coasting under the radar having been written off as soon as he joined the club.

He also made his love for the club clear despite having moved on.

"That was my first experience out of Switzerland and Atalanta was always a club for young players who get the chance to play when they're young.

"I saw it as an opportunity, there were some people who said 'but why go there, they always play near the relegation zone' and it was difficult.

"Nobody could have expected to go from mid table to the Champions League.

"Now it's a different story, we also didn't reach Europe last year so I was ready for a new challenge because I was there for a long time, I still love the club, but in came Nottingham Forest and I took this opportunity to see another country."

On playing Everton with Atalanta

Freuler has played against Forest's opponents this weekend before, beating The Toffees twice in the Europa League.

He suggested that Everton did not respect his old club, and they paid the price for their complacency.

The midfielder acknowledged that on Sunday his team would face a tougher task against an Everton team in need of points in the fight for survival.

"We beat them two times! It was our first year in the Europa League, out of our stadium because UEFA rules said we weren't allowed to play at home for security.

"Everton were in a good mood, they some bought players for £30m-£40m and everybody expected a really good season.

"They came to us and they really didn't know much about Atalanta, and then they came to us and we showed them how to play football."

On signing for The Reds

Freuler made the switch to The Reds in August, leaving Atalanta behind in favour of Premier League football.

He has had a big impact on the side since his arrival, and has even captained the side despite being a relatively new addition at the club.

Whilst the 30-year-old says he had a tough start at the club, he now feels the squad is more united and has a greater understanding of the league.

"I had to inform myself a little bit [on the history], but it's a historic club with great history, a great coach, good season last year and they wanted me really.

"It's not like they only called me one time, they were fighting for me for like three to four weeks before I signed and this is what makes a difference.

"You come over you have bring all your stuff and find a house, and then you have to move all of your family and then you get some problems in the house maybe.

"In the start it didn't work so good at Forest so it was not that easy some times, also the lads here had to get to know each other, it was not easy for us.

"It wasn't easy for the coaching staff because also for them it's not easy to get so many new players because it's not easy to get so many new players because they cannot know everybody.

"Maybe you saw them playing but you don't know them personally or how they train, so the start was really difficult but now everything's improved."

On what's changed for Forest this season

Tactical tweaks have played a huge role in the East Midlands club's season, which Freuler said have had a positive impact.

Steve Cooper's side have only lost two Premier League games in their last six outings, in a run which includes a late equaliser from Chris Wood which secured a point for them against Manchester City.

Looking ahead to the future, Freuler said whilst Forest find themselves in a better place than at the start of the campaign, work still needs to be done to carve out a playing style for the squad to stay up.

"We play differently to the start [of the season], where we played five in the back and we played really offensive, in this league if you commit six or seven players you get punished.

"We had to adapt our style to our first season in the Premier League, I think we are still looking for our real identity but in this moment what counts is we need points as soon as possible.

"[Against Everton] it's a big game also for them, so it's a battle on the pitch, I'm sure that we're going to make it a great game, especially at home for our fans.

"Football can go very fast, if you play as a team today you can reach some really good things."