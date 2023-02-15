Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City: Gunners' first home defeat sees City go top

Manchester City go top of the table on goal difference as they catch up with Arsenal.

This was the first game where the two giants at the top met in the Premier League, with just a three-point gap separating them before the match. The two teams previously met in the FA Cup, with the Blues coming out on top, knocking Arsenal out of the competition.

Arsenal have slightly dipped in form after losing to Everton and drawing with Brentford. VAR controversy ensued, as the Gunners were denied the three points against the Bees after Ivan Toney’s equaliser was deemed offside – but was not given.

Going into this game, Arsenal had lost their last 10 Premier League games against Manchester City.

The Cityzens bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham after a convincing 3-1 win over Aston Villa last weekend. They were able to take their chances against Arsenal and go level on points with the league leaders, but go top on goal difference.

An error from Takehiro Tomiyasu allowed Kevin De Bruyne to open the scoring, but Arsenal stayed persistent and Bukayo Saka’s composed penalty helped them go level at the break.

However, consistent defensive errors in the second half by Arsenal allowed City to take all three points after Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland put their chances away.

Story of the Match

Mikel Arteta had named the same reliable starting eleven for six games in a row in the Premier League, but opted for two changes in this game – Ben White dropped to the bench, replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

A late injury blow to central midfielder Thomas Partey allowed Arteta to hand new signing Jorghino his full debut.

Pep Guardiola made one change to his starting eleven against Arsenal.

Nathan Ake was introduced as he replaced Aymeric Laporte. The strike force of Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish lined up for their sixth game in a row. Haaland started the match and had appeared to shake off the knock he was suffering from midweek.

Both teams traded opportunities in the first 20 minutes, with Arsenal coming the closest, after Eddie Nketiah hit his free header on goal wide, from a well-placed cross by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

An error to forget from Tomiyasu soon meant that City struck first. His miss-hit back pass to Aaron Ramsdale was intercepted by Kevin De Bruyne, with the midfielder's pressure opening him up for a good shooting opportunity.

The Belgian quickly turned home after knocking the ball over the Arsenal keeper, as silence ensued at the Emirates.

After going 0-1 down, Arsenal upped the ante and kept the pressure on City, taking good chances and conducting good passages of play.

Kyle Walker and Ederson started time-wasting tactics in the 34th minute and gained a yellow card each for their efforts. Walker ruined Arsenal’s throw-in opportunity after being off the pitch and Ederson lingered a bit too long taking his goal kick.

The Gunners' persistence paid off as they earned a penalty after Ederson crashed into Nketiah in the penalty area.

There was plenty of delay before the penalty was taken, as the City players crowded the referee and contested his decision. Bukayo Saka coolly slotted away the penalty – Ederson was pointing for him to go left and the winger did just that, burying the ball into the bottom left corner.

Bukayo Saka converts his penalty against Manchester City. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva went in too harshly on Saka and after a few warnings from the referee, he joined the other City players in the referee's book, just before the end of the first half.

Following the restart, Tomiyasu became the first player in red to receive a yellow card. He was the second player to be booked for time-wasting.

Mikel Arteta continued his byline trickery and got the crowd behind his team after a stagnant period of play. De Bruyne reacted aggressively to the manager, pushing him after he poked the ball out of his path.

A tangle in the box between Haaland and Gabriel resulted in a penalty for City and a yellow card for the defender, but after a lengthy VAR check, the opportunity was ultimately ruled out. Haaland was found to be offside when the ball was played.

City made the first change of the game in the 61st minute, with Mahrez making way for Akanji.

A poor reaction from Grealish earned him a yellow card, as he complained to the referee that the ball went out for a corner instead of a goal kick in the 62nd minute. Nketiah also joins Grealish in the book, as he caught Ruben Dias late.

A few poor defensive decisions by Arsenal give City a two-goal lead. Gabriel gave the ball away from a poor pass, and de Bruyne yet again intercepted, putting in Haaland who drove into the box unmarked. His pass found Gundogan, who then in turn found Grealish and the deflected strike from the England international was too much for Ramsdale, putting City into the lead.

Haaland’s golden boot has already been sent in the post! After not scoring in three straight matches, the Norwegian was fed the ball by Gundogan and his low strike wrong-footed Ramsdale, giving City the two-goal lead.

After the third goal, a double substitution for Arsenal came too late. White replaced Tomiyasu and Granit Xhaka was replaced by Fabio Viera in the 83rd minute.

Player of the Match - Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne celebrating after scoring against Arsenal. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

De Bruyne bounced back after being controversially benched against Tottenham and his performance was just what City needed to match Arsenal on points at the top of the table.

The Belgian opened the scoring after capitalising on Tomiyasu's poor mistake and led the match in key passes and goal involvements.

He has assisted Haaland six times this season, more than any other player in each team in the Premier League and his six goals against Arsenal are the most against any opponent in his career.

His form will be vital for City to maintain the pressure on Arsenal in the race for the Premier League trophy, as they face Nottingham Forest this weekend.