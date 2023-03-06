Newcastle United: Five potential summer signings

Without being conspicuous, and simply answering 'anyone' to that question above, VAVEL looks at five realistic signings that Eddie Howe's men could make this summer to ready their squad for the potential of entering a European competition for the first time since 2012.

The dichotomy of quality and quantity can make for great debate when discussing Newcastle United's summer strategy, ultimately the answer is a balance of both.

The Magpies not only need quality first team players, they are also considerably lacking in squad depth, and have major work to do to catchup with their top six rivals.

For a recent, financial comparison, in the second-half of the Carabao Cup final, Erik Ten Hag brought on £207 million worth of players, while Howe turned his hopes to Jacob Murphy and Matt Ritchie.

Although both players have been great servants to the club, a top six side should be turning to a bench with much greater quality.

This is especially vital if the Geordies are to qualify for a European competition, as the squad will need to be rotated heavily throughout the season.

With a clear out expected in the summer, Newcastle will look to improve their roster in preparation to play at the highest level consistently.

1) Kieran Tierney (Left-Back / Left Wing-Back)

Kieran Tierney (Photo by David Price via GettyImages)

Age - 25

Club - Arsenal

Nation - Scotland

Height - 5ft 10in.

Estimated price - £35 million

The former Celtic defender joined the Gunners back in the summer of 2019 for a reported £25 million fee. However, a series of injuries have prevented the Scotland international from reaching his full potential, and his career has essentially stagnated.

The left-back has picked up seven different injuries since he joined the North London club, and has consequently missed 48 games.

Though, clearly showing signs of being prone to reccurring injuries, the left-back still possesses a large amount of ability, and will be eager to get his career back on track.

Tierney is known for his athleticism that is often displayed through his pace, allowing him to have a very quick recovery time, which is an important attribute due to his attacking play style.

The 25-year-old likes to push up into a left wing-back position, and link up with the left-midfielder, offering him an opportunity to overlap down the wing, as well as invertedly.

The latter has been deployed by Mikel Arteta this season when Arsenal have attempted to play with full-backs who drift inside, similar to what Pep Guardiola does.

Another key attribute is the defender's aggressiveness, he tends to stay tight to the opposition's right-winger, and likes to force opponents backwards with his physicality, or show them down the channel as he is confident in his ability to compete in a sprint.

The left-back is particularly effective at tackling wingers who cut inside with their left foot, as he is very strong in the tackle despite his small frame.

Attacking-wise, he is highly talented. He is currently situated in the top 10% of defenders in Europe for progressive ball carries, and top 8% for progressive passes. This is an area Newcastle need to improve in, as currently it can be argued there is a slight imbalance as Kieran Trippier is United's only attacking full-back.

Although Dan Burn did score a near-perfect overlapping wing-back goal against Leicester City in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, he does not have the athleticism to maintain this all season, and has not contributed enough.

Tierney is a lot more composed in possession, and with his agility and acceleration, he would operate as a way more effective full-back than Burn and Matt Targett - something that is crucial to Howe's playing style.

His crossing and set-piece deliveries would also be a huge improvement for the Magpies, who have recently been wasteful in the final third.

2) James Maddison (Central-Midfielder / Attacking Midfielder)

James Maddison (Photo by Warren Little via GettyImages)

Age - 26

Club - Leicester City

Nation - England

Height - 5ft 9in.

Estimated price - £60 million

The England international is approaching the final 12 months of his contract with Leicester City, as a number of Premier League clubs continue to chase down the attacking midfielder's signature, including Manchester City and Chelsea.

Newcastle have been involved in the pursuit of the 26-year-old for over a year, and recently had a £40 million bid rejected in January.

Maddison, who claims he is fully committed to Leicester, has still failed to negotiate / extend his contract for the Foxes, amid heavy interest from marquee clubs.

Despite the Brendan Rodgers-managed side displaying relatively poor form all season and being highly inconsistent, the England international has been the shining light of the squad - accumulating nine goals and five assists in 18 appearances, more than any other player in the team.

Although deployed primarily as a no.10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation this season, Maddison attains the versatility that allows him to play anywhere from a deep-lying playmaker, to an inside forward - something Howe is a fan of.

The Englishman is extremely talented in the attack, known for his accurate progressive passes, and his wand of a right-foot - that has silenced St James' Park more than once.

He looks like the ideal candidate to bolster Newcastle's threat in front of goal from the midfield, and may just have that touch of composure the Geordies have needed all season.

3) Ruben Neves (Central Defensive Midfielder)

Ruben Neves (Photo by Jack Thomas/WWFC via GettyImages)

Age - 25

Club - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nation - Portugal

Height - 5ft 11in.

Estimated price - £60 million

Newcastle are in dire need of a central defensive-midfielder to allow fan-favourite, Bruno Guimarães, play further up the pitch.

While Sean Longstaff has filled that role respectfully this season, his raw ability seems to be capped, and he does not attain the technicality that Joelinton, Guimarães and Joe Willock do.

Additionally, the Magpies simply do not have enough depth in midfield, with Anthony Gordon, Matt Ritchie, Elliott Anderson and Miguel Almiron all being deployed there at least once this season; despite their natural positions being more attacking.

Neves could potentially fill the void that Jonjo Shelvey left after he joined Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee in January. His passing range is exceptional, as well as his defensive capabilities (specifically his interceptions, blocks and clearances which are all ranked in the upper quartile across the men's 'big five leagues').

The 25-year-old also has an eye for goal, especially outside the 18-yard box, a position he has netted nearly all of his goals from.

Ultimately Neves would add composure in the no.6 position, and improve Newcastle's ball retention that Longstaff perpetually lets down.

Even with his gallant efforts this season the Englishman would be out of his depth in any European tournament, therefore it is a position Howe will look to strengthen.

4) Mohammed Salisu (Centre-Back)

Mohammed Salisu (Photo by James Gill/Danehouse via GettyImages)

Age - 23

Club - Southampton

Nation - Ghana

Height - 6ft 3in.

Estimated price - £30 million

Howe has reportedly been keen on the Ghanian for a while, and Newcastle were just recently denied a £40 million move for the centre-back in January following Southampton's takeover, which prevented the transfer.

However, this time around, with the player's contract soon expiring - thus his value decreasing - the Magpies could land the youngster for a cheaper price than their previously proposed bid.

Although already landing a left-footed centre back in Sven Botman, Dan Ashworth and co could still very well have the Southampton defender on the club's radar, and make a second bid in the summer window.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for the Saints this season, averaging 2.3 blocks, 5.3 clearances, 2.27 tackles, 2.6 aerials won and 1.6 interceptions per 90 - ranking him, statistically, as one of the best central defenders in Europe.

Salisu's athleticism is also of top quality - paired with his innate aggressiveness which results in an effusive style of defending.

This would suit Howe's high-intensity and pugnacious attitude he loves his players to have.

His explosive style of acceleration results in little time for the opposition's attackers to turn, effectuating in a high amount of interceptions, allowing his team to successfully progress quick counter-attacks from deep in their own half.

The Ghanaian also attains stats that are indicative of a player who is composed, and comfortable at carrying out the ball from the defence, as he ranks in the top 9% for touches in the final third, something United occasionally see from Fabian Schar, who also has the ability to go on surging runs up the pitch.

5) Marcus Thuram (Striker / Left-winger)

Marcus Thuram (Photo by Lars Baron via GettyImages)

Age - 25

Club - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Nation - France

Height - 6ft 2in.

Estimated price - Free

Monchengladbach director, Roland Virkus has confirmed the Frenchman will leave the club on a free this summer.

Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are both expected to make a move for the player in the next window, after both clubs were previously interested in January.

Thuram was once regarded as one of Europe's best young talents, but for the past three years he has been at risk of turning into one of the greatest flops.

However, the 25-year-old has had quite the resurgence in the Bundesliga this season, netting eleven goals and accumulating three assists in 22 games, which is a substantial improvement on his previous two seasons for the German side.

Power, speed and strength are just three of the many attributes that make up Thuram's skill set. He uses his physicality to drop to a false nine position from goal kicks to win the ball in the centre of the pitch, while Gladbach's wingers make direct runs through on goal.

This is something that Callum Wilson used to be very effective with, but has struggled to do as well post-Qatar.

Again, this is a player who is versatile and could be used across the front three, but is more suited to a striker role. Though, Thuram is ranked in the top 7% of forwards in Europe for successful take-ons, and is often seen picking the ball up on the wings, and progressing the ball directly up the pitch.

Other than Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle lack natural ball 'progressors', something that is becoming invaluable in the modern game, with managerial tactics constantly developing, and the fluidity of formational transitions in-game.