Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on February 11, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Patrick Vieira’s side travel up the M23 to face their bitter rivals Brighton at the Amex on Wednesday evening. Crystal Palace are yet to win a game in 2023, defeat this evening could begin to see the fan base truly turn against the Frenchman.

The side from South London go into the fixture in 12th place in the league, but are only separated from the relegation spots by 3 points

With relegation candidates Bournemouth and Everton picking up victories, it is imperative that they find a way to string a run of results together to banish the specter of relegation.

It is never a disgrace to lose to the champions Manchester City, but the 1-0 defeat on Saturday saw the attack stutter with Jordan Ayew, Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha and co failing to muster a shot on target.

Brighton disappointingly drew 2-2 on Saturday away to Leeds United. In their quest for a top four push, Roberto De Zerbi will have been frustrated at the result.

In recent weeks, the Seagulls have faltered slightly. As well as dropping points on Saturday, a loss to Fulham and a draw with this evening’s opponents have threatened to derail their Champions League ambitions.

With this fixture being one of Brighton’s games in hand, a victory will help to apply pressure on those above.

Team News

Brighton

Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder are definite absentees, but Levi Colwill and Yasin Ayari having made their comebacks from injury will make the match day squad once again.

Jason Steele will most likely continue in goal in place of Robert Sanchez. Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma will start on the wings, with Danny Welbeck in contention to lead the line up front.

Crystal Palace

The Selhurst Park outfit are without James McArthur, Will Hughes and Sam Johnstone through injuries and sickness.

Cheick Doucoure returns from suspension and is expected to go straight into the midfield.

With Palace struggling for goals, Viera will be expected to make changes to his attack; Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard are in line to come back into the side crying out for a goal.

Likely Line-ups

Brighton

Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

Crystal Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lokonga, Doucoure, Schlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Key Players

Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton

The Japanese forward has been a revelation this season. Six goals and two assists hardly begin to describe the impact he has made since coming to the Premier League.

Boasting one of the best shot-conversions in the league, his ruthlessness from the left wing has been one of many highlights of the Seagulls' season.

The stats further back up how important he is to their success - when Mitoma starts Brighton have picked up 3 extra wins and scored 17 more goals compared to when he is out of the side - of course it is not all down to him, but the winger is one of the first names on the team sheet these days.

Mitoma should cause a Palace side lacking confidence plenty of headaches with his speed and ability to cut in from the left.

Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace

(Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

If one player has stood out in this fixture over the last decade or so it is Zaha. Eight goals in 14 appearances against Brighton including in the Premier League and Championship have been crucial.

Palace have set an unwanted record - they have become the first team since 03/04 to fail to have a shot on target in three consecutive games - the Ivorian will be vital if they are to end their winless run this calendar year and get three valuable points, not to mention bragging rights.

It has been a disappointing season filled with injuries and poor form disruptions for the forward. A starring role and a goal could reignite his and the side’s campaign.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Amex Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 19:30 BST.

How can I watch?

This fixture is unfortunately not televised in the UK.