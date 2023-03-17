"Our game is being recognised for all the right reasons": Emma Hayes reflects on the current status of women's football

Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea speaks to media prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Brisbane Road on February 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Emma Hayes is, without a doubt, a trailblazer in women's football.

After a news week containing equal pay/prize money increase, Kim Kardashian, and the sheer volume of games to be played; the Chelsea boss was quizzed by the media about her opinions, on Friday.

Prize money increase needed so "smaller clubs are looked after"

When asked about whether equal pay or a heightened amount of prize money for competitions such as the Women's FA Cup, Hayes spoke diplomatically about the effect both would have on the entire footballing pyramid.

"I often say that the reason there should be more prize money is not about the top teams.

"I talk about it for the teams throughout the pyramid, and the importance for teams to be able to host an FA Cup game, to financially get something from it, I think, is equally critical [as equal pay].

"As we're growing, we're seeing incremental growth of that prize money, but of course, it's not at the level everybody wants it to be at. But, my hope is that one day we can get to that place where we don't have to have this conversation, and the smaller clubs are looked after."

Growth of the game... via Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian, one of the most followed and recognised individuals on the planet, set the football world on fire after pictures were taken of her and her son, Saint, at the Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon game on Thursday.

However, the second child of Kim and Kanye West did not wear an Arsenal shirt with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard or Gabriel Jesus on the back... He wore "McCabe 15" - as in WSL star, Katie McCabe.

When asked about how far the game has really come, Hayes spoke openly about the true effect of women's football.

"The more we get involved in the game the merrier!

"Our game is getting recognised for the right reasons, the product. Whether they're Miedema or McCabe fans, good for them. The more fans we can get into our game, celebrity or not, the better it will be for our sport as a whole."

The whole team's commitment to the season, and to success

It is common knowledge that generally, across the elite footballing game, players are subject to a great deal of physical stress in a season. Especially in Chelsea's case, where they play in every cup competition, within England and Europe.

Female international players have a major tournament every year until 2026. When speaking about the grind her players exert to maintain success, Hayes spoke proudly:

"Last week, against Manchester United, Guro [Reiten] was sick before the game, we had a couple of injuries. This is just the path of the course at this time of the year.

"I know the whole squad has worked so hard to put each and every one of us in the position where everybody will be able to play their best part over the next few weeks.

"What we've developed over time, we've built a team over a long period of time to try to cope with these situations. Our goal is to make sure that not only are we competition, but everybody feels like they can play their part.

"The squad that I talk about so much every week will certainly come into play over the next few weeks. We're going to need every single player."