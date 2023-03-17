Arsenal 1-1 Sporting Lisbon: Post-Match Player Ratings

Sporting Lisbon players celebrate after the winning penalty following extra time and a penalty shoot-out in the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second-leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 16, 2023. - Sporting Lisbon won the match 5-3 on penalties. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal have been knocked out of the Europa League by Sporting Lisbon after 210 minutes of football, a penalty shootout, and a contender for the Puskas goal award.

The Gunners took the lead early on in the game and spurned multiple chances to double their advantage and take control of the tie.

But Sporting came back to punish them when Pedro Goncalves scored an astounding long-range goal a few yards into the Arsenal half. It is an early contender for the Puskas award - a stunning goal.

Adan proved to be the hero for Sporting, as he made pivotal saves throughout the game to deny Leandro Trossard and Gabriel, before making the crucial stop in the penalty shootout to secure his side’s progression into the last eight of the Europa League.

Here are our player ratings:

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale – 7

Made a sensational save to deny Marcus Edwards just as it looked like the Englishman was going to give Lisbon the lead, but the face of Ramsdale, who was called up to the England squad, denied him. Perhaps he could have done better with a couple of the penalties as he got a hand to them.

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 6

Forced off with injury early on.

William Saliba – 6

Forced off with injury early on.

Gabriel – 7

Was defensively solid, but perhaps should have put Arsenal ahead when his header was denied by an instinctive save from Adan.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6

An average display from the Ukrainian who struggled to deal with Edwards's trickery and quick feet.

Fabio Vieira – 5

Not the best performance from the young Portuguese midfielder who failed to impact the game and slowed play down.

Jorginho – 6

Controlled possession well but did not cover himself in glory defensively as Sporting cut through the lines. The Italian midfielder did not win any of his three tackles.

Granit Xhaka – 8

He took his goal well as the ball broke inside the box. Won five tackles and was only dribbled past once tonight as well as being a force in the air.

Reiss Nelson – 7

Caused problems down the right-hand side as his quick turn of pace gave him an extra yard of space against Matheus.

Gabriel Martinelli – 7

A decent performance from the winger, but his night was flattened by his penalty miss. The Brazilian's spot-kick was hit with not enough power and accuracy and ultimately cost Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus – 6

After a long absence with injury, the Brazilian was restricted to one half of football. He failed to create many chances, with his one big opportunity saved well by Adan, just as it looked like the striker had wrong-footed the goalkeeper.

Substitutes

Ben White – 7

Subbed on for the injured Tomiyasu and looked a threat going forward, as well as being defensively strong.

Rob Holding – 7

Subbed on for the injured Saliba. Looked confident defensively and managed to keep Paulinho at bay.

Leandro Trossard – 6

Missed a glorious chance to put Arsenal ahead when he was put clean through by a Sporting player, but his effort was pushed onto the post by Adan.

Thomas Partey – 6

Nothing to note.

Bukayo Saka – 6

Nothing to note.

Martin Ødegaard – 6

Nothing to note.

Sporting Lisbon

Adan – 9

Man of the match performance from the Spaniard who made numerous brilliant stops to deny Arsenal, before making the match-winning penalty save to deny Martinelli.

Goncalo Inacio – 7

Smart defensively when dealing with the skilful Nelson and Saka, limiting their chances.

Jeremiah St. Juste – 8

A top performance from the Dutchman who looked really comfortable tonight, was a powerful runner and brought the ball out from the defence effectively.

Ousmane Diomande – 7

The 19-year-old did not look out of place tonight and was part of a brilliant defensive display against a side that have scored so many goals this season.

Matheus – 7

Linked well down the left side with Francisco Trincao and was a willing runner.

Manuel Ugarte – 7

Up until his red card, the Colombian was one of the best players on the pitch as he controlled the midfield with tenacious defending and smart passing, but his second yellow was a poor challenge and really clumsy. Fortunately, it did not come back to haunt him.

Pedro Goncalves – 9

The midfielder took the whole of the Emirates Stadium by surprise as he fired in a stunning 46-yard equaliser to infuse the Sporting fans. The goal is one of the best in such an important game.

Ricardo Esgaio – 7

The 29-year-old had a quietly effective game tonight as he limited Martinelli’s chances while also connecting well with Edwards.

Marcus Edwards – 8

Looked dangerous all night, his quick feet and trickery looked ready-made for the Premier League. It may not be long until we see him back in England.

Paulinho – 6

Struggled to really stamp himself on the game with little service.

Francisco Trincao – 7

Back in England after his spell at Wolves and the Portuguese winger had a good night. The Portuguese side, as a whole, looked good on the wings with plenty of flair and pace.

Substitutes

Youssef Chermiti – 6

Was saved from embarrassment by Adan as he played a perfect through ball to Trossard who was put in on goal.

Dario Essugo – 6

Nothing to note.

Nuno Santos – 7

Showed big confidence under pressure to score the winning penalty and send his side into the quarter-finals.

Arthur – 6

Nothing to note.

Mateo Tanlongo – 6

Nothing to note.