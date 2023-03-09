Liverpool vs Tottenham: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023

Rehanne Skinner's squad travel to Prenton Park on Sunday, seeking to obtain their first league win since October.

Liverpool made a mid-week trip to north London to face newly crowned League Cup winners Arsenal, ending in a 2-0 defeat for the Scousers.

The Reds will be on the search for an improvement in finding the back of the net, as they are currently the second lowest scoring team in the WSL.

The pairs last meeting resulted in a 1-0 win for Spurs, courtesy of a Niamh Fahey own goal.

Since their last meeting, the Lilywhites have only found themselves one league win, destroying Brighton 8-0 in October, and are now struggling at tenth in the league.

Both teams come into this game off the back of a loss, with both sides looking to secure survival in the top division.

Team News

Liverpool

It is a frustrating time for Matt Beard and his team at the moment, struggling with many injuries within the squad.

The manager explained that although they have no-one back for the weekend, the positive is that everyone got through the mid-week game unscathed.

Beard was hopeful that Mel Lawley's ongoing hip issue could be resolved during the international break, however every time she turns there is a pinch at the hip. For that reason there is no timescale on a return at the moment.

Rhiannon Roberts has concussion and is currently going through the concussion protocol.

Shanice van de Sanden is still around two weeks away while Niamh Fahey should hopefully be back for the Everton game.

Jasmine Matthews has got a hip problem however she isn't far away from recovery either.

Tottenham

Similarly, Rehanne Skinner has had a significant issue with player availability throughout the season.

However, Skinner explained that team news is looking promising for the weekend, getting players back into the squad.

Shelina Zadorsky is not available for a while due to illness.

The club are hopeful that January signing Bethany England will be available for Sunday.

Likely Line-ups

Liverpool

Laws; Koivisto, Bonner, Campbell, Hinds, Kearns, Nagano, Holland, Daniels, Humphrey, Stengel.

Tottenham

Korpela; Bizet, Turner, Bartrip, Harrop, Neville, Ayane, Summanen, Spence, Iwabuchi, England.

Key Players

Katie Stengel - Liverpool

Katie Stengel during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Meadow Park on March 8 2023. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Liverpool forward is currently fourth top scorer in the Women's Super League, with six goals in 13 games, one goal ahead of Sunday's rival Bethany England.

The American will undoubtedly play a large role for the Reds on Sunday and look to produce an attack for a team struggling to find the back of the net of late.

Signed from Valerenga at the beginning of 2022, Stengel was reunited with Matt Beard who she played under at Boston Breakers.

Since then, she has become a vital player for the Reds and plays a huge role in the teams attack.

Bethany England - Spurs

Bethany England scoring a goal during the FA Women's Super League match against Manchester United on February 12, 2023. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

The English forward is due to return to Spurs' squad ahead of the clash on Sunday afternoon.

England joined from Chelsea at the start of 2023 for £250,000, breaking the record for a domestic women's transfer fee.

Currently sat at three goals in three WSL games, the forward is bound to cause a threat to the Reds attack on the weekend.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Prenton Park in Birkenhead, home of Liverpool Women.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 14:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

For those wanting to catch this one live, the game will be available to watch on The FA Player.