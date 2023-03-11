Leicester City VS Everton, Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 15, 2023

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Sam Tierney of Leicester City battles for possession with Katja Snoeijs of Everton FC during the FA Women's Super League match between Everton FC and Leicester City at Walton Hall Park on September 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Since the sacking of Lydia Bedford and the arrival of Willie Kirk on Filbert Way, The Foxes have seen an impressive upturn in their form that whilst they’re still rooted to the bottom of the Women’s Super League, has seen them pick up victories over the likes of fellow strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as an impressive victory away at Liverpool at Prenton Park.

They have also largely seen an increase in their ability to compete with the bigger sides in the league, an example being their recent matches against Manchester City, both of which only saw Leicester lose by narrow margins.

Brian Sørensen’s Everton team on the other hand have hit a rough patch since their 3-0 victory over West Ham at the end of January, suffering a shock exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Birmingham City, whilst also being on the end of a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa, a side in a similar position to them in the table.

Sandwiched in between these results however was a very credible 0-0 draw away at Manchester United thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, a clear indication of how the Toffees are more than capable of matching up with the league’s top sides.



Team News:

Leicester City:

The hosts are still missing the likes of Jess Sigsworth, Abbie McManus and Lachante Paul through injuries, whilst Ava Baker is unavailable due to England Under-17 commitments.

Carrie Jones missed out on last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United due to her being on loan from them, but is expected to return to the fold for this game.

Everton:

The recent injury to goalkeeper Emily Ramsey means that backup Courtney Brosnan will almost certainly continue to start between the sticks in this one.

Sara Holmgaard will also miss this one as she continues to nurse a hip injury, whilst Aurora Galli may return to the starting XI after being a substitute last weekend against Aston Villa.

Likely line-ups:

Leicester City:

Leitzig; Nevis, Plumptre, Howard, Reavill; Tierney, Pike; Cain, Whelan, Green, Jones.



Everton:

Brosnan; Finnigan, Holmgaard, Sevecke; Graham, Wheeler, Björn, George; Beever-Jones, Snoeijs, Park.

Key players:

Sam Tierney (Leicester City):

The ever-reliable midfielder has continued to be a vital part of the Foxes’ midfield as they look to secure their second WSL survival in a row.

A member of the side that won the Championship in the 2020/21 season, Tierney brings a wealth of experience to the side despite being only 24 years old, whilst also having a knack for scoring the occasional goal, her most recent in the league being one of the three that helped defeat Brighton in January.



Nathalie Björn (Everton):

Swedish international Björn has been a fixture in Everton’s ability to concede few goals in a lot of their matches this season.

Being able to take up a position in the defence and midfield, this makes Björn a versatile player that has been able to frustrate the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, whilst also playing a key role in the Toffees’ 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield at the start of the season, getting an assist to her name as her side took the local bragging rights.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?:

The game is being played at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

What time is kick-off?:

The game kicks off at 3pm on Sunday 12 March.

How can I watch?:

The game has not been selected for coverage by Sky Sports or the BBC in the United Kingdom, meaning it will be available to view on the FA Player there and in all territories with the service.

Both clubs will also be providing social media updates on the game, with Twitter being the best place to go for the newest and most frequent updates.