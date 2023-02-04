Liverpool vs Reading: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 13, 2023

Reading travels to Prenton Park on Sunday to try and obtain their first league win in three games.

The pair's last meeting earlier in the season resulted in a 3-3 draw, with an 89th-minute equaliser by Reading's Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen.

Since this game in November, the Reds have only won one game in the league, against West Ham in December.

Liverpool has been in poor form recently, coming off the back of four consecutive losses - the most recent being their elimination from the FA Women's Cup by Chelsea.

Reading, however, comes into this fixture off the back of a penalty shootout victory over Leicester City to progress them further into the FA Women's Cup. Their form in the Women's Super League has not been as triumphant, as they find themselves one spot off of the relegation zone.

Team News

Liverpool

Rachel Furness has left Liverpool by mutual consent after three seasons playing for the Reds. Matt Beard spoke about the situation in his pre-match press conference:

'There was a role for her here, but the opportunity arose for her to get regular football. We wish her nothing but the best.'

Natasha Dowie has returned to Liverpool and is on loan from Reading. As an experienced player who knows not only the WSL but also the opposition, she could bring a lot into this game.

The Liverpool boss has confirmed that Shanice van de Sanden will be facing up to two months on the sidelines following an injury sustained ahead of the Reds' abandoned game against Chelsea.

Leanne Kiernan was anticipating her return at the end of February, but a March/April return is now looking more likely.

Reading

Reading has been lucky with a lack of injuries and is looking to have nearly a full squad to bring to Merseyside.

The only player likely to miss out on Sunday is Diane Caldwell with a quad strain.

The Royals now have Jade Moore, who joined on loan last month from Manchester United.

Likely Line-ups

Liverpool

Laws; Campbell, Matthews, Fahey, Koivisto, Holland, Nagano, Lawley, Kearns, Daniels, Stengel.

Reading

Moloney; Cooper, Evans, Mitchell, Woodham, Vanhaevermaet, Troelsgaard Nielsen, Eikeland, Harries, Wellings, Rowe.

Key Players

Gemma Bonner (Liverpool)

Gemma Bonner against Dagny Brynjarsdottir of West Ham in the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Gemma Bonner re-signed for Liverpool in December, following a six-year spell between 2012-18, making 79 appearances for the Reds.

Bonner netted herself a goal in Liverpool's defeat to Chelsea in the FA Women's Cup, her first goal since re-joining.

The defender's experience and knowledge of the club could pose a threat to Reading at the weekend.

Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen (Reading)

The Reading midfielder has had a great start to this season, creating a threat to the opposition. Troelsgaard has scored six goals in thirteen appearances this season, the most recent being in their win against Leicester in the FA Women's Cup. She also found the back of the net against this weekend's opponents in their last meeting.

The Dane has a lot of international and club experience, being named Denmark's Player of the Year in 2011 after scoring 29 goals in her first 15 appearances for Damallsvenskan.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Prenton Park in Birkenhead.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 14:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on The FA Player.