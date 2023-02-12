Why Everton could stun Liverpool at Anfield

Both sides in turmoil, Liverpool on the pitch, Everton on and off it, this is one of the most eagerly anticipated Merseyside derbies in recent history, with bragging rights and vital points at stake.

The first derby of the season came at Goodison Park, with both sides cancelling each-other out in a 0-0 draw. Both goalkeepers were in fine form, with man of the match Jordan Pickford denying Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez splendidly, and Allison keeping Neal Maupay out.

Former Red Conor Coady thought he had handed the Blues their first derby win since 2010 as he slid home, but VAR was the bearer of bad news as it confirmed he was offside and the spoils were shared.

Here is some pre-match analysis ahead of what proves to be an eventful derby.

New manager bounce could still apply for the Toffees

Sean Dyche could be one of the few managers to win at Goodison Park - (Photo: Clive Brunskill)/GETTY Images)

Everton manager Sean Dyche is looking for an immediate reaction against a typically tough unit in Liverpool after his first game as Toffees boss ended in a 1-0 win over league-leaders Arsenal.



James Tarkowski’s header on the hour handed Dyche three points in his first game in charge and the club’s first win in eight games, so another victory is vital.

Everton are in another relegation battle and seemed in dire straits before Dyche’s arrival.

The Toffees currently lie 18th in the Premier League and another defeat could slip them into another meltdown, with getting cut further adrift a worry.

Three points can not only give them derby day bragging rights, but a vital step in their siege up the table.

A change in personnel can give Liverpool impetus

Liverpool players preparing for Everton - (Photo: John Powell/GETTY Images)

A turbulent few weeks on the red half of Merseyside has left Liverpool with a mountain to climb, with a spot in the Top 4 a realistic aim after a plummet down the league.

No wins in 2023, Liverpool prop up the form table in the Premier League with a point since the turn of the year, and this has raised concern by the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

”Yes, definitely, we have to say it. Meanwhile, it’s clear that has influenced the first part of the season, but how long do we want to suffer off that? So, how long? It’s now the second part of the season – on my watch it is February. We had a full week to prepare, we have another eight, nine days to prepare the next game,” he told reporters.

A 3-0 defeat at struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers has left many fans dismayed, including Klopp, who was left incandescent after his sides display.

“Very frustrating, very disappointing. The start into the game was horrible, absolutely horrible; it was the opposite of what we wanted to do. The first 12 minutes, 2-0 down, is absolutely never helpful, but especially in our situation. It is absolutely not allowed to happen. Not for being passive, not for doing what we did in these moments. So, we saw different games today – all in one.”

A big performance is due, and a perfect opportunity comes against their long-standing bitter rivals. A change, especially in the midfield, seems imminent and one’s that looks like it needs to happen if Liverpool are to raise a great performance

Derby history

A past meeting between Everton and Liverpool, which ended 4-1 to the Reds - (Photo: Paul Ellis/GETTY Images)

Tomorrow’s derby will be the 241st meeting between Liverpool and Everton, with a rich history dating back to the 1894-95.

Liverpool have won 97 derbies to date, with the first a 3-1 win during the 1897-98 season and the most recent being a dramatic 2-0 win last year at Anfield. There has been 77 draws, with Everton winning 67 - including the very first one.

During the 1960s, Liverpool and Everton were regular winners of domestic trophies, but while Liverpool went from strength to strength in the 1970s and 1980s, Everton went through a relatively barren spell after their 1970 title triumph and did not win a major trophy for the next 14 years.

Everton, however, started to emerge as a serious threat to Liverpool's dominance of the domestic scene after instating now club legend Howard Kendall as manager in the 80’s. The domestic scene was at an all-time high, and Everton and Liverpool shared many derby results.

Following the millennium, Everton’s form against their counterparts across Stanley Park stands at a grim record, with two wins in 12 years and the domestic rankings being dominated by the Reds.

Demarai Gray can expose Liverpool’s defence, Bajcetic to breath new life

Demarai Gray could spark new life into Everton’s attack tomorrow - (Photo: Alex Pantling)/GETTY Images)

Everton’s Demarai Gray could be a bright spark for the Toffees, as a typically crummy Blues attack could do with a spark in attack to defeat their Merseyside rivals.

A lousy Liverpool defence have shown serious vulnerabilities when dealing with a dangerous attack, and the Everton winger has shown glimpses of quality throughout the campaign.

An example of his threat was against Manchester City, as a blistering run into the box left him and the Etihad at his mercy, and a rocket of a strike earned former manager Frank Lampard a point and one which could prove to be pivotal - as well as tomorrow could be. He could be a danger for the Toffees and showed he can do it against Liverpool as he netted in last years derby at Goodison Park.

Liverpool’s new life in the energy tank, Stefan Bajcetic, could be key for Liverpool - (Photo: Marc Atkins)

After a few weeks of fine displays, Stefan Bajčetić has reaped the rewards and is a regular in Klopp’s side, and could be a key figure for Liverpool tomorrow.

In the limited minutes he has featured in so far, the Spaniard has brought fresh impetus into Liverpool’s midfield, not looking out of place, showing bravery and energy, and not scared to put a tackle in.

He breathes new life into the Reds’ engine room, one of the weaker aspects of Liverpool’s squad, and if his recent performances continue, he will integrate himself as a regular in the centre of the park.

As a physical battle with a shining light for Everton, Amadou Onana lies ahead, a fine performance is a must.