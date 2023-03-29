"We can't focus on what has been" - Jonas Eidevall previews Bayern clash

Arsenal face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Women's Champions League tonight, as the Gunners look to turn over a 1-0 aggregate deficit from the first leg in Germany.

Lea Schüller's goal in the first half at the Allianz Arena is what separates the two sides going into tonight's clash at the Emirates Stadium. However with the away goals rule no longer in action, there is all still to play for in London.

Bayern have lost just twice in all competitions this season and beat fellow Frauen-Bundesliga heavyweights VfL Wolfsburg last time out.

Georgia Stanway got the winning goal in that game from the penalty spot to send Munich top of the league, going above Wolfsburg.

Tonight's visitors have conceded just four goals all season in Germany's top flight, which is something Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall will have to act on if the Gunners are to progress.

He spoke to the media ahead of tonight's game at the Emirates..

Momentum from NLD victory

Arsenal put five past rivals Tottenham in the WSL last weekend, as the Gunners continue in their pursuit of European football through the league next season.

Caitlin Foord bagged a brace to help Arsenal on their way, as they completed the double over Spurs this season.

Caitlin Foord bagged a brace against Spurs last time out (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Eidevall spoke about how Arsenal can take that into tonight's game, and how all the players on his side can contribute to the goals in the absence of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema:

"I think momentum is important in football, and it is important to be consistent in performances.

"It was not easy against Tottenham. Playing away against a physical side and the players did so well to focus on what we can control.

"What you see on this team is that there are a lot of players who can score goals. As a team we score a lot of goals, we're not like Man City who rely on the same player.

"Caitlin (Foord) has been one of our important players for a long time. It is not only on the ball it is also off the ball, her work rate, her positioning, how she executes the game plan that makes her such a great asset to the team."

Struggles of European Football

In a competition dominated by Lyon and numerous German sides in recent times, only Arsenal have won the UWCL from the WSL.

That was back in 2006-7, meaning a side from the WSL has not won the competition in 16 years.

Lyon have won the UWCL on eight occasions (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Eidevall spoke to the media about the difficulty of winning the UWCL:

"It is not easy to play in Europe and to perform in the league. Everyone wants to be able to do it, it is what everyone aims for.

"I don't think it's is that complicated. We just need to win the football match and if we do at least we take it to extra time, and if we win by two we finish the game.

"You can't have results and excuses. You have to choose one.

"It's better to be a champion of a continent. It's the greatest thing you can win in club football in Europe. It's something we are very proud of that we are the only English club to have done it. If we could repeat that in the future it would be great."

The challenge of Bayern Munich

After Lea Schüller put Bayern Munich ahead in the tie last week, there was no response from Arsenal on the night.

With Bayern's incredible defensive record, Arsenal will have to go forward with some conviction and be clinical if they are to turn the tie around.

Bayern have a one goal advantage going into tonight's clash (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The Arsenal boss gave his thoughts on tonight's opposition and the difficulty of getting through the Bayern back line:

"I think they have good individual players, but also you can see that they are a very organised team. They work very hard collectively.

"A lot of the time you get in the penalty area and they block your shots with their defence being really tight, so it really forces you to be on top of your goal-scoring creation.

"We need to create goal-scoring opportunities of course, but we need to do it with balance.

"We can't focus on what has been, we have to focus on what is in front of us. We can't feel sorry for ourselves."

Arsenal face Bayern Munich tonight, March 29 in a 20:00 BST kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.