Four things we learnt from Chelsea's 1-0 win over Lyon in the first leg of the UWCL quarter-final

Will Chelsea finally win the UWCL?



In Emma Hayes' glittering career as Chelsea boss which has yielded five WSL Titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and One Community Shield, the UWCL is always the one that has evaded the Blues.



Having failed to get out of the group stage last season (2021/2022), you go back to the season 2020/2021, which many thought would be the Blues' season for European Glory. Alas, they were denied a historic quintuple after a 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the final.



This season though, Chelsea are storming through the WSL, having lost only once in the league this season, an opening day defeat to Liverpool and have been in equally blistering form in the UWCL this term. Emma Hayes' side finished top of their group with five wins, one draw, 19 goals scored and only one conceded.

Having already battled past french opposition in PSG in the Group Stages, Chelsea will look to take that into the Quarter Finals, if they were to knock out Lyon, the record holders of the Champions League with eight titles, belief will surely grow that finally, this could be Chelsea's year.



Blow to Bright didn't deter



When Millie Bright hobbled off with injury in the first half, Chelsea fans all over may have feared the worst for the forthcoming 45 minutes. However, aside from Delphine Cascarino sending a shot crashing back off the upright, the Blues defended stoutly, marshalled by Magda Erikkson, who replaced Bright and the former Lyon defender Kadeisha Buchanan. Emma Hayes will no doubt be encouraged by her side's defensive performance which allowed only two shots on target, and one clear-cut chance for their French opposition.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Guro Reiten is a special player



The player who made the difference on the night, Guro Reiten once again showed her value to Hayes' team. She curled the ball beautifully into the corner for the only goal of the game, to give Chelsea a slender lead ahead of the second leg next week.

The Norwegian struck her first UWCL goal of the season at the perfect time, instinctively finishing off Erin Cuthbert's tremendous run and pass to give the Blues the advantage. In the aftermath of the goal, plenty of fans noticed the same thing. Reiten immediately gathered her team mates after celebrating and drilled into them to keep up what they were doing and to keep their mentality up.



The Number 11 has been in scintillating form this season for her club, and she clearly got the memo to carry on her form from the 3-1 FA Cup win at Reading into this one, making it two goals and an assist in her last two games for the Blues and a staggering seven goals and 16 assists in all competitions so far this season.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

All to play for at Stamford Bridge



Both teams have crucial games between now and the second leg, firstly Thursday 30th March, with Chelsea facing title rivals Manchester City on Sunday at 12:40pm, whilst Lyon look to continue their march to the Division 1 Féminine title against Guingamp. Looking past these to the second leg isn't an option for either side with everything still to play for in their respective leagues but the glamour of a second leg in the UWCL quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge cannot be ignored.



The Blues' only other game at 'The Bridge' this season, was a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in November, but with Lyon looking to progress through the quarter-finals for the 13th time in the last 14 attempts, this will be no small task for the West London outfit if they are to defend their first leg lead and secure a semi-final spot.