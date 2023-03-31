Stellini 'appreciates' Heung-Min Son comments after Conte departure

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur shakes hands with Cristian Stellini, Assistant Manager of Tottenham Hotspur following their side's victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Cristian Stellini has revealed that he 'appreciates' the comments from star forward Heung-Min Son after Antonio Conte's departure last Sunday.

The South Korean said he felt responsible for the Italian's disappointing tenure at the club, whilst Stellini respects players who can take responsibility for a managerial departure.

Tottenham Hotspur have faced a barrage of questions this week after Conte's departure last Sunday and Fabio Paratici's ban extension on Wednesday. It leaves the club in limbo about where to go next, with many suggesting fan discontent is at an all-time high.

Stellini also stated that Conte tried his best in N17, whilst he later dismissed speculation around the club.

On Conte's complicated situation

During Conte's reign in North London, the Italian suffered personal tragedy and physical injury. It was a rocky road for the Italian physically and mentally this season, which led to a complicated time for everyone at Spurs.

Stellini believes the former Chelsea manager tried his best at Spurs despite struggling from tragedy.

He said: "He did the best with all the situations he had around him. It was absolutely the best, because I have never seen Antonio drop or not work on his best. Probably that was his best, and he forced himself many times to go over the situation around him.

"That maybe created an effort too big, it could be a reason why the decision was taken. It is not up to me to say. It is only to say that Antonio pushed himself at his best for everything in every moment. Also, he forced himself to comeback after surgery when it was too early. That was a problem, but only because he had huge passion. He wanted to stay here only for this."

Antonio Conte and his coaching staff. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Stellini also confirmed that he has clarified the situation with the players, and that they are ready to fight.

He said: "Yes the players needed to be aware. We needed to clarify the situation, because they did not know; they were not here. They needed this, but after that, there is a line also for them.

"They needed to know everything, and they needed to keep going in the situation, and to follow the process like I want to do. They are ready to do it, and I feel that we did the right things this morning when we spoke all together."

On Tottenham's style of play

Ever since Mauricio Pochettino's sacking in 2019, Spurs have played negative, defensive football. Although it produced the occasional impressive result, it led to fan frustration being at an all-time high.

Many fans have asked the club to follow its motto, 'to dare is to do', but Stellini insisted the club will continue to follow the process from this season.

He said: "I repeat we have to follow the process we had. We are in fourth at the moment. We know very well other teams have to recover games, but it is important where we are. We can challenge everyone. We know very well with our team that we can beat everyone. We need to play like we did in the past against important teams.

"Also, we know what is the difference between Tottenham when we win, and Tottenham we lose. It is important to train this style, and be focused on the approach of the game, and do not lose the intensity for all the game. Because last game it happened that we lost our intensity in the last ten minutes and it lost us the game. We know in the Premier League that you cannot do it. This must never happen again.

"I prefer to not change the dynamic. The only change is that I take the decision. I make this decision in the future, and they have to respect my decision. They must respect all the staff: Ryan and everyone, like when Antonio was in.

"Nothing has to change with the respect, because the players must respect us every time in every situation they have to continue. I have to only make the decision. This is the difference between the past. I want to do this for the best of Tottenham."

On the effect of a new manager bounce

After managing the team in February, there was slight confusion when Stellini was appointed as interim manager. It makes a 'new manager bounce' less likely to happen, because the routine is likely to stay the same.

Despite this being suggested to him, the Italian believes it is up to the players to take responsibility and change the course of the season.

He said: "I managed the team in the past, but what can change in the mind of the players is not only can the new manager come, but also the old manager you lost is important for this [a new manager bounce]. You lost something, and it is the responsibility of everyone.

"It is not normal that you change manager in the middle of the season, and I appreciate a lot for what Heung-Min Son said, because he takes responsibility and I appreciate a lot what he said. This is the difference between thinking about the new manager, or thinking about the manager you lost.

"Not only is it the new manager, but also what happened in the past. If you take responsibility on that, it means you want to do your best. I appreciate that, and every player has to do it."

Stellini leads training. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

When asked about the inconsistency the club showed when he took charge in February, Stellini stated he does not want to repeat the performances at Sheffield United or Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He said: "It was good way to learn this match. I struggled a lot after that match. I struggled a lot [after the Sheffield United FA Cup loss]. I learnt something, but I want to keep this learning with me, and not with you. I do not want to repeat that situation.

"Me and the players know the difference between the games we played at home, and the game we played at Sheffield. We have to take care so that it never happens again."

On concerns about the club

The Lilywhites currently have no men's first team manager, no women's first team manager, no director of football legally working, and the road between the academy and the first team has never been bigger. To several on the outside, it suggests that the North London side are in a crisis.

However, Stellini wished to ignore speculation and wants the club to stick together for the remainder of the season.

He said: "Around us, there is a lot of speculation. The club is here. The fans are with us. The stadium is there. Football. We will play football again. All the speculation is only speculation. We have to be worried only on the game we have to play, and the way we want to play the game.

"The more you try to punch us, the more we are tight. We stick together, and the more react. This has to be clear for you guys, and for all the people who try to punch us. Because, with the speculation, you create only energy on us. This has to be clear for everyone."

When asked again about the facts around the club, Stellini insisted he does not want to speak about speculation.

He said: "This is why I said you try to punch us. We react together, and to be strong. This is what we do if you continue to speak about this. I said that Harry Kane is our top scorer, and he wants to play the best matches in his life, because this is what I feel and you try to speculate on this.

"We want to play our next match at the best. This is my job. It is not my job to speak about other things."