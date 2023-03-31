Stellini believes Spurs have had a 'chaotic' few weeks

Cristian Stellini believes it has been 'a bit chaotic' at Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

Spurs have been at the centre of the news in recent weeks. Antonio Conte departed after a 'mutual agreement' last Sunday, whilst Fabio Paratici had his ban extended worldwide on Wednesday. The Italian continues to be appointed by the club, despite the controversy.

Stellini confirmed that Ivan Perisic and Hugo Lloris trained with the club this morning, whilst he insisted that the club is not in a crisis, despite a chaotic week at Hotspur Way.

A chaotic time in N17

The removal of Conte as manager rocked the footballing world. It left Spurs fans in a limbo about where the club go next, especially when it took over a week to announce the decision.

Stellini has taken temporary charge alongside Ryan Mason, but the Italian admitted it has been a 'chaotic' time for everyone at the club.

He said: "A bit chaotic absolutely, but we have a big shoulder to consider this type of situation. We had an international break, and that helped because we had time to think about everything. The club, everyone one of us had time to take the decision. The decision was taken for the best of everyone.

"No, it is not a club in crisis. Absolutely not. Everyone took the decision for the best, when you take the decision, and you follow the process, you are not in crisis. You have to be compact. You have to stick together, go ahead, and continue to move on.

"For us it is important for us to win matches, and to show our desire. This is what we do normally. We can be focused only on the pitch. We are not confused. We are focused on the job."

The decision on Conte

There was little surprise when Conte left his role as manager last Sunday evening. The Italian heavily criticised the players and board after Spurs' 3-3 draw with Southampton, which many felt left his position untenable.

Stellini confirmed that the decision was taken for the best interests of the club, and that everyone was involved.

He said: "I want to clarify the decision was taken for the best of the club and from everyone. Antonio is good. Everyone took the decision for the best of the club. My relationship with Antonio is still the same, it is very close. Nothing has changed between me and him.

"I have to say 'thanks' to him also. I've improved a lot in my career until now. I've improved because of Antonio. Conte for me is important, and I do the best for him until now, and I'll do the best from now until the end of the season. It is an important job. I feel responsible. I take responsibility. I am ready to do it and I feel I can do it, because I was here before. We have to follow the process we did in the past.

Antonio Conte. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Hugo Lloris has been training since last week; training also this week with the team. Obviously, we did not have the team until Wednesday, because they came back day by day from their national teams. So we changed much more with the academy players. Hugo is fit and well. We have to take the decision to the keepers.

"I spoke with Antonio and the club. They spoke to each other. They took the decision together and let me know. I was aware of this decision at this time. They called me and said the decision is taken, if you agree with us we can do it. I had no problem to say yes because everyone agreed. It is a mutual agreement between the club and Antonio.

"The next step is to work hard for the next ten games. This is what I am focused on, and nothing has changed in my mind. I am here to do my job. I have to be myself, just like when I was when Antonio had surgery. I use myself, my character, my behaviour to manage the team.

"We will see what happens during the process. We have not had many days to prepare the team, because we started today to have all the team. We had a good session in training. We prepare the next game following what we did in the past. We prepared some changes tactically; we are following what we did."

On the rest of the season

The Lilywhites are still in a battle for a Champions League qualification place, and that attempt to qualify continues against Everton on Monday night.

Stellini insisted the aims of the club have not changed, and that they will focus on the ten remaining games.

He said: "Nothing changes [on the aims of the club]. We have many opportunities to know each other and speak many times. I feel that I am here because we were tight, together. We used to stick together in the past, and we have to do it again.

"Antonio said what he felt in that moment. Of course we were not happy with what happened at the end of the game in Southampton. We were 3-1 up, we thought we could reach that result until the end of the game. The game changed; the power of Southampton increased.

"We conceded two goals, and we threw the match. I think everyone was unhappy in that moment, and Antonio as well. Obviously we spoke, but Antonio said what he felt in the moment. Now is another moment, and I do not want to discuss what Antonio said, because all the team felt disappointment in the moment.

"I do not want to think about this. I am very focused on the players. We said to the players for the next ten matches that it is not important what happens after the next ten matches."

On unity at the club

The connection between the fans and the club has never been worse in N17. After a week of chaos, it is unclear what the reaction will be in the away end on Monday night.

But Stellini believes the discontent is not as bad as feared, and believes the fans have enjoyed parts of the season.

He said: "I have to disagree on that. In this moment, we drew with the Saints, and the last month was not good, so obviously the fans are not happy. But we can not say this about all the season, because there are many matches were the fans enjoyed it a lot.

"It is important we now bring the fans with us. In this type of moment, we need to bring the fans with us, because we are a club, and they are our club. We expect the fans to support the team."

Spurs fan takes picture of protest towards ownership. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Stellini also suggested there is no issues within the squad, despite recent speculation.

He said: "This is only speculation. It is not reality. This is what we fear. You said this about Richarlison, but this is only about speculation. I know very well that the media needs gossip. I am not here to play this game. I am here to say this is speculation. I want to say to the fans, because you do not have to follow the gossip news. The reality is the pitch, only that."

On tactical changes

Stellini was heavily praised in February when he changed tactics against Manchester City.

The Italian opted to push Eric Dier further forward to limit space, and the interim manager stated they will continue to work on those ideas.

He said: "Yeah we have some injuries. We have to be careful in the decision. I mentioned before that we prepared some changes in the past. We want to continue to work not only in one way, but sometimes to change some details in the game.

"We want to continue on that. We need all the players ready to play the game. At this particular moment we do not have many wing-backs. Ivan Perisic is fit, well and trained today. It was only a kick he conceded with the national team. He trained this morning.

"I would like to have the same atmosphere that we had at home to Chelsea, West Ham, and Manchester City. This is the type of the game we want to play. It does not if I mentioned two derbies and one important match.

"It does not care about the opponent. It is about the approach. This is my expectation, and this is what I speak to the players about. We have to show the desire we showed in that moment."

Stellini confirmed that Harry Kane and Lloris have spoken with the players, and that their leadership will be important.

He said: "They [Kane and Lloris] have spoken to the group. We met this morning for the first time with all the team. We spoke all together, the players are all together in the dressing room. It was important to speak together, because everyone needed to be clarified.

"I needed to clarify the situation in the last week. But now we spoke, we clarified everything, and now I feel the players are ready to fight together like a proper team."