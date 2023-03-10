Antonio Conte suggests there is a 'big job' to do at Tottenham, but 'no patience'.

Antonio Conte believes that there is a "big job" to do at Tottenham Hotspur, but believes the environment "lacks patience" for it to happen.

Despite sitting fourth in the table, pressure is building on the Italian. Cup exits in the FA Cup and Champions League in recent weeks have piled on the misery for Spurs, who are set to extend their trophy draught another season.

Conte also suggested that the players feel the lack of patience, and that his previous success only added to the expectations when he joined in November last season.

On the atmosphere at the stadium

Against AC Milan, there was a raucous noise in the opening minutes. The fans were up for the battle ahead of them, but that quickly died down after a dull first half in N17.

The atmosphere has not been as good as first envisaged when Spurs moved into the stadium, but Conte believes it is not his place to say.

He said: "It is not on me to say if the atmosphere is good or not. For sure, I continue to tell you here that the patience has finished for the fans. The fans want to win a trophy. You have to find the right solution to make the fans happy, and win trophies in the future, because the patience of the fans has finished."

"We feel this. I feel this. The players feel this. For sure, this is not a great situation. There are many young players that are playing who need to improve step by step to grow. We are facing a difficult situation with injuries. Important players are out. Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur are out, and Yves Bissouma is out for the rest of the season."

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gestures to the crowd. (Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

"If we under-evaluated this situation, I think in every moment we need to create the right situation to help the team and players. In my opinion against Milan, they tried to give everything. You were not able to go through to the next round against a team that won the league last season."

"We are trying to go step by step and build something important. But if you do not have patience, it is not useful for this. For this reason, we have to try and stay together for the rest of the season to help the players, to stay together, to fight, to make the best possible position. Then, for sure, I do not know what will happen."

On his relationship with the club

The former Chelsea manager is known for being very demanding at clubs. Conte often asks for expensive and experienced signings in an attempt to bring success to the table.

His relationship with Daniel Levy has often been speculated, but Conte suggests the environment does not have the patience needed to success in the long-term.

He said: "I said that the club knows my situation very well. The situation is not simple; it is not easy. The environment wants to win. At this moment, we are not close to doing this. This is the reality. There is no patience. I asked at the time for patience."

"But I see that the patience has finished. Maybe the fans are right to wait for a long time. But you do not win in one days or two days. Sometimes when I go to my house, I ask, but it is difficult for me to realise this situation."

Antonio Conte and Daniel Levy. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"It is difficult, because I am putting everything, me and the staff, to help the club, to try and build something. But at the same time, I am understanding that maybe it is not enough. The club has the patience. The problem that the club has is to make the fans happy."

"The fans have waited many years to win something, and then you have to find the right balance. I also understand the club that it is not easy to invest a lot of money, and ask you to win. Maybe you are hoping to improve, but you know you have to fight against top clubs that put a lot of money into this."

"You have to create the right atmosphere to not only invest, put in money, and sign new players. This is not the only way to win. The winner is to create the right atmosphere, right spirit, and right unity. To be solid, to have everybody on the same idea to put pressure on ourselves."

"In this way, you are preparing the club to win. I think there is a big job to do here, but I am seeing that there is no patience. I could kill myself, but I do not want to kill myself."

On his historical success as a manager

Before moving to North London, the 53-year-old had won silverware at every club he had been at. Conte is widely regarded as a 'serial winner', which is something he bolstered about whilst at Chelsea.

However, the Italian believes his historical success has only added to the pressure on him at Spurs.

He said: "The problem for me is only one. At every club I coached, I won. The expectations are always very high. I remember very well that when I arrived at this club the fans thought: "Ok, now we have Conte. He won, and we are going to win."

"We are going to win, but we will win together. We will win if we create the right situation. I can teach you the way and path to win, but you have to follow me, and have patience. But I understand that we do not have that."

Antonio Conte lifts the FA Cup. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

"Maybe time, because the club give me time, but I am seeing that there is no patience. In this situation, it is really difficult for me, because my past maybe penalised me. If I was a coach who was a good coach, without the wins in my career, I think that was the perfect situation."

"To enjoy, to work, to grow together. But my past is different, my past brings high expectations. I do not want to kill myself. I am really happy to work here, stay here, and to work with these players. But at the same time, I have to make all the considerations for myself. If I have to put all the stress and pressure on myself, then I think that it is not right."