He's magic you know, Mauricio Pochettino

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 08: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates at full-time following the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena on May 08, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

The 19th of November 2019. The day Mauricio Pochettino was sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Since then, the Lilywhites have gone through three toxic relationships, three relationships that have ended in divorce. Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Antonio Conte have all failed to reach the levels of the Argentine's era, albeit having far weaker squads at their disposal.

Spurs have disconnected with the 'Tottenham way' in recent years. Negative and defensive football is not how the team should play according to the club's motto, 'To Dare is to Do'. Fans have grown especially tired of the lack of intensity, and creativity in the final third.

It leaves Spurs in a limbo about where to go next. Choosing a serial winner has not worked in the past three years, and is unlikely to ever work under Daniel Levy's reign. Well-regarded managers like Roberto De Zerbi and Luis Enrique have been linked, but rekindling the Pochettino fire could make the most sense in N17.

Going back to old ways

Under Pochettino's reign, Spurs produced their best football in the modern era. Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son, and Christian Eriksen set the world alight in the final third, whilst Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama showed how to control the middle of the park.

There were no weaknesses in the starting eleven. It was the lack of depth that cost the North London side in the long run, something the manager repeatedly complained about to the media.

A return for Pochettino would likely see Spurs adopt a high pressing 4-2-3-1 tactic. Kane (if he stays at the club) would lead the line, with Dejan Kulusevski and Son providing support on the wings.

Spurs under Pochettino in 2016. (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Lilywhites would need to address the lack of creativity within the side, but it is likely that will be resolved in the summer. Alex Scott and James Maddison, two exciting homegrown talents, have been linked, and would perfectly fit into the Argentine's system.

Spurs have shown their defensive fragility this season. Cristian Romero, albeit world-class on his day, is reckless, and needs a calm voice to partner him at the back.

Eric Dier was given that task this season. But the Englishman has been in N17 for nearly eight years now, and is repeatedly producing costly mistakes for his side, especially this season.

For Spurs to fully relight the Pochettino flame, they would have to make improvements in defence, but that should be the priority under any manager if the owners harbour any hopes of success.

Evan Ndicka and Pau Torres have been linked to North London. Both would offer the option to play out from the back confidently, whilst also providing a calmer approach alongside Romero.

Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro has several underlying similarities to Danny Rose and Kyle Walker under Pochettino. The current pair are defensively insecure, but the 51-year-old proved he is capable of improving players in the long run - something recent managers have failed to do.

A return for Pochettino has the potential to take Spurs back to the glory days of five years ago - the glory days that saw the club win nothing, but it provided fans with entertaining and exciting football every week. The club charge the highest season ticket prices in the world, yet the style of football in recent years has not warranted the cost for many.

Spurs has a fractured fanbase that is divided by Conte's pragmatic approach to the game. If there is one man that can heal a set of supporters, then it is Pochettino.

Too soon to come back?

Spurs' lack of progress since sacking Pochettino highlights the current issues at the club. Despite a new stadium, fresh revenue streams, and increased spending in the transfer window, the Lilywhites have not improved from the Pochettino era.

Hiring the former Paris Saint Germain manager would see the club come full circle since 2019. Three managers used, three managers replaced, yet still no trophies. The last three years have been hugely disappointing in N17, and arguably a waste of time.

The club have all the infrastructure in place, yet they are still unable to make the final push to success. A minority of match-going fans have voiced their displeasure towards the board, so appointing Pochettino could potentially appease the protestors.

But is Daniel Levy capable of admitting his mistake? Sacking the manager in 2019 has proved to be a disastrous decision in hindsight. Spurs left behind the 'Tottenham way' of playing, and chose to appoint serial winners instead.

Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Mourinho and Conte both required large levels of backing to succeed. The Portuguese manager failed to be backed sufficiently, yet that could be understandable due to Spurs' financial state in the covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the Italian manager has been backed in the transfer market. Spurs signed experienced Premier League stars like Yves Bissouma and Richarlison. Although either signing is yet to succeed, it was a drastically different approach to previous years.

Spurs have attempted to be Chelsea in recent years. They want success; that is why you appoint a manager like Conte. Yet they have not been willing to go the extra mile to make it happen.

Levy re-appointing Pochettino would suggest he has failed two of the greatest managers in recent decades. Is he willing to damage his reputation like that? Is he willing to start another long-term project? Spurs have shown their impatience in the current decade, but that would have to change if they reappointed the Argentine.

Favoured over a Spanish revoultion?

Everyone remembers the best years of Pochettino's era. Playing with style, playing with passion, and playing with flare. It is what they did on a weekly basis in the 2016/17 season, but it is easy to forget the final year of his spell.

Before the sacking, the Lilywhites went eleven months without an away win in the league. Their dramatic Champions League run to the final that year papered over the cracks in the domestic form. In fact, Spurs were lucky to qualify for the Champions League that season.

Pochettino was not fully to blame for the slump. Spurs had an ageing squad, with players like Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld struggling to meet the demands in the system. Players grew tired of the training sessions, but that can be partially expected after five seasons at the helm, especially when the squad remains unchanged.

A return to Pochettino presents a huge risk. They could return to the glory days of 2017 or they could return to the slump of 2019.

Luis Enrique offers a different option to the Argentine. He has the potential to be just as good, if not better, than the former Southampton manager.

The Spaniard is regarded highly across mainland Europe. His most successful spell came at Barcelona, where he led the Catalan giants to domestic and European glory in 2015.

He helped the famous trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar excel in Spain. Enrique famously moved Messi back out wide instead of playing as a centre forward in the previous years.

As Spain manager, Enrique took his county to a Euros semi-final, and a World Cup quarter-final. The main issue under his leadership was the lack of threat in the final third. However, that would not be an issue at Spurs with Harry Kane leading the line.

Luis Enrique. (Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Moving for the 52-year-old is without a doubt a big risk for Spurs. Enrique relies heavily on 'tiki-taka' football. It has become part of footballing philosophy in Spain, but the Lilywhites do not have the players to implement those tactics.

Only Romero and Pedro Porro are comfortable with playing out from the back, whilst Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lacks the ability to control the midfield effortlessly.

The former Roma manager prefers to use wide wingers instead of inside forwards. That would see Heung-Min Son struggle to fit in the system, which has similarly impacted Conte this season.

To succeed under Enrique's ideas, it would require a huge overhaul, but that is potentially the case under any manager.

Levy has a big decision to make in the summer. The businessman continues to have a healthy relationship with Pochettino, making any return feasibly possible. But choosing the Argentine may be out of emotion instead of intelligence.

There is no doubt he is a world-class coach, however it may still be too soon to go back. Football requires evolution, and the North London club going full circle since 2019 is the opposite.

Enrique offers a positive style of football, who, if given time, could make Spurs an energetic and exciting team to watch. Both possess risks, but the Lilywhites need to look forwards not backwards.