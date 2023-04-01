Gateshead 3-3 Barnet (4-1 on penalties): Tynesiders seal place at Wembley after dramatic shootout

What a game and what a STOREY. Gateshead FC have put in one of their performances of the season to defeat a very strong Barnet team on penalties, who's attention will now be fully turned to promotion.

Despite the previous two even contests between the sides, Mike Williamson's men got off to a flyer, and proceeded to dominate the entirety of the first-half. There was a real rhythm in their attacking movement, with Adam Campbell proving to be a danger making darting runs into the channels, and Greg Olley dictating the final third with his usual composure and creativity.

Not short of drama, Barnet's goalkeeper, Laurie Walker was forced to work hard all half, and if it was not for his fairly impressive saves, Gateshead could have found themselves readying the champagne by the end of the first 45 minutes.

However, despite trailing by three goals, Dean Brennan's men managed to complete what surely has to be one of the comebacks of the season, courtesy of goals from the two Harry's (Smith and Pritchard), with the equaliser arriving right at the death - silencing the home stand.

Ultimately though, The Tynesiders held their nerve, and showed great equanimity to finally - after over 100 minutes of football - get the last laugh on Barnet by defeating them on penalties 4-1 with Louis Storey sending The Heed Army to Wembley.

Story of the match

There were significant changes for Gateshead following an unfortunate selection of players that were cup tied combined with a perpetually growing injury list - the north east side only had four substitutes at their disposal. Forcing The Heed to make six changes from their last match against Dagenham & Redbridge.

As for Barnet, they made three changes from their previous fixture, which saw Harry Smith, Sam Woods and Finley Potter come into the starting XI.

Well where to start, a very eventful first-half of football which saw four goals between the two sides in a rocking Gateshead stadium.

The Tynesiders wasted no time on opening the scoring as Bee's defender, Emmanuel Fernandez, was penalised for a handball in the third minute, consequently giving a penalty away. The Heed's number 11, Adam Campbell, duly dispatched from the spot in the bottom left corner in fine fashion.

A chance then came for the visitors in the 15th minute as forward, Harry Smith, was wasteful as he blazed a header over from close range.

Just five minutes after, with Gateshead growing into the game further, the home side had a major chance to double their lead as Greg Olley was played through on goal by Aaron Martin. The captain forced a fantastic save towards Barnet keeper, Walker, who managed to parry the shot away.

The north east side then did hold their composure in front of goal and managed to extend their lead as Storey converted a low-cross from Campbell. This was his third goal of the season, despite failing to score in his previous 77 matches.

Williamson's men had another incredible chance to create a three-goal cushion with the visitors as Martin again forced a great stop from Walker in the 36th minute.

Continuing to dominate the game, The Black and Whites scored again in the 40th minute, courtesy of a strike from Olley, after a loose ball was fumbled by Walker.

At this point, the home fans were absolutely ecstatic, chants of 'Que Sera Sera' echoed around the stadium - dreams were seemingly becoming a reality for Gateshead fans.

But then, the comeback commenced, the Bee's pulled one back late on in the half, thanks to number 30, Smith, who slotted one home from close range.

The whirlwind of a first-half ended in cyclical manner as both teams continued to force work from the goalies, with attempts from Ben Wynter, Robbie Winkler and Olley all going close.

The second-half lacked any real flow, and was interrupted by persistent fouling by both teams.

The game was then physically interrupted with Barnet forward, Smith, who was substituted and replaced by Courtney Senior following a head injury. The treatment took around eight minutes with the player eventually able to walk off, despite a stretcher being called for.

There was little to no other action up until the 78th minute when Gateshead defender, Carl Magnay, gave away a penalty. Barnet's number 14, Harry Pritchard stepped up and converted from the spot, sending the keeper the wrong way - giving the 260-mile-travelling fans real belief that they were still in this.

The Heed then nearly sealed the game when they caught their opposition on the break. Campbell, who had been a threat all game, went close with a strike outside the box.

The visitors then completed their rather sensational comeback, after being three goals down, as Pritchard converted from a long throw right at the death to send Barnet fans into exultancy.

The game was then decided on penalties, which was the same manner both teams qualified through in the quarter-finals.

James Montgomery, Williamson's man of the match, stepped up to make two huge saves in the shootout that gave Gateshead a 3-1 lead.

It was then down to club captain, Olley, who was ultimately decisive and clinical in his penalty which sent the Gateshead International Stadium into euphoria and his club to Wembley for the very first time.

Player of the match - James Montgomery (Gateshead)

Although there was a few to pick from today, Montgomery's late heroics in the penalty shootout is the marquee reason The Tynesiders are through to the final.

Myself interviewing James Montgomery after the match

Despite the 28-year-old conceding three goals, there was nothing any keeper could have done to stop them. Additionally, the Englishman made some fine saves throughout the second-half and his experience and role as a leader were crucial to Gateshead's eventual victory.

By Joel Bland / @Joelblandsport